Investment Thesis

Alarum Technologies' (NASDAQ:ALAR) stock is on fire, up more than 1,100% in twelve months. Evidently, the business must be doing something right. Moreover, many of my highly esteemed friends and subscribers have reached out and told me that I'm missing out on this compelling stock.

And yet, I'm experienced enough to recognize the issue with this business model.

Its growth rates are predominantly driven by a usage-based business model. And I know that usage-based business models work tremendously well for a while until they stop working. Examples of failed usage-based business models include Fastly (FSLY), Twilio (TWLO), and Snowflake (SNOW), but I provide another, simpler example here.

In sum, I'm not bearish on ALAR, but neutral.

Why Alarum Technologies? Why Now?

Alarum is a global SaaS company that specializes in Enterprise Web Data Collection, providing services for data collection. They offer private internet access solutions to consumers, ensuring online safety and anonymity. Their enterprise solutions help businesses gather web data from various online sources using a vast network of proxy IPs.

In the near term, Alarum's prospects look enticing. By scaling down investments in their consumer internet access segment, they have significantly reduced expenses and focused on generating revenue from existing users, with a massive jump in their net retention rates, more on this soon.

Moreover, Alarum's AI Data Collector and the Website Unblocker, is anticipated to drive further growth.

These products cater to the increasing demand for large-scale data collection, particularly from AI-based solutions that require vast amounts of data in real time.

Given this background, let's now delve deeper into its fundamentals.

Revenue Growth Rates Appear Impressive

ALAR revenue growth rates

The graphic above shows Alarum's revenue growth rates as reported in their press releases. This may differ from what you see reported on SA or financial media outlets.

Nonetheless, on the surface, there's so much to like here. What you see above is a business that's oozing revenue growth rates. Alarum doesn't provide any guidance, but what you can see is that despite the tough comparables with the prior year, Alarum continues to deliver eye-watering growth rates.

So, why am so skeptical of the business' prospects? Allow me to get to my key consternation.

ALAR Q1 2024

What you see above is a graphic depicting Alarum's net retention rate. As you can see above, Alarum's net retention rates are running higher than its revenue growth rates. Why is that a problem?

Allow me to provide an example. I call it the Netflix (NFLX) versus Pay Per View model. In one case, the customer is incentivized to binge-watch, and the customer becomes satisfied with the content to the point that they become a recurring customer for long periods of time, often spanning multiple years.

In the other case, the customer pays to watch high-quality films but is left with a bill at the end.

This is how the net retention rates work. In the ideal scenario, you want your business to expand its total number of customers, rather than price-gauging a handful of customers.

ALAR Q1 2024

What you see above is trailing data for 2023. And it shows that 27% of Alarum's revenues come from 3 customers. And I believe that given Q1 2024 saw its net retention rate expand considerably from Q4 2023, this implies that even more revenue will perhaps come from these 3 customers lately. Although, presently, I cannot confirm this assumption.

Next, we'll discuss its valuation.

ALAR Stock Valuation -- 10x EBITDA

If you hike the price of your customers' bills, this means that you are not having to expand your workforce to accommodate more customers. This action delivers tremendous operating leverage.

Now, the problem here is that I question the scalability of this business? And how satisfied are these customers to see their contracts increasing with increased usage of Alarum's platform?

On the surface, the stock is priced at about 10x EBITDA and growing at a terrific rate. Additionally, the business has a very strong balance sheet, with approximately 7% of its market cap made up of cash.

So, I can easily see why many would consider this stock cheaply priced. But I am hesitant to recommend this stock.

The Bottom Line

Alarum Technologies has seen impressive growth driven by a usage-based business model. Despite the strong revenue growth and innovative AI-driven products, I'm neutral on ALAR due to concerns about its sustainability.

The company relies heavily on a small customer base, with 27% of revenues coming from just three customers, which raises questions about scalability and long-term customer satisfaction.

While its net retention rates are high, indicating increased revenue from existing customers, this model may not be sustainable.