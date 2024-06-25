A Recession Could Be Near, How To Prepare

shapecharge/E+ via Getty Images

Co-authored with Beyond Saving

In recent weeks, rising recession risks have been a frequent topic in our investing group. With unemployment rising to the highest level in two years, inflation declining, and GDP growth low, recession is a real risk.

Most of us invest for our retirement and will be invested for the rest of our lives. This means that we can expect to be invested for many decades. Over such a length of time, we will inevitably be invested through several recessions. Some will be mild; a few will be really bad.

The reality is that recession is a natural part of the economic cycle, and if you are investing for 20+ years, you will go through them. It is not realistic to believe that you can avoid them.

With snow storms, hurricanes, tornados, or whatever natural storm you face in your locality, you know they will come eventually, even if you can't predict exactly when. You might know that certain times of the year or certain conditions when the risk is higher than others. So, you do your annual preparations. Yet, often, you might find yourself preparing for something that isn't happening right now.

With our portfolios, we know that a recession is going to happen. However, identifying exactly when it will occur requires more luck than skill. In hindsight, a recession is always obvious, but it often catches many people by surprise at the time it happens. On the other side of the coin, many more recessions are predicted than actually happen. This is perhaps why many investors become dismissive of them.

Today, I want to talk about how to prepare yourself and your portfolio for a recession. We want to always be prepared, but at the same time, we need to recognize that we might not need those preparations immediately. We want to be prepared, but not to the extent that it hampers our ability to profit from the good times.

Create a Plan

When I lived further north, one inevitable reality that I had to deal with was snowstorms. We prepared for them by having alternative sources of heat. When the weather started getting cooler, my dad would set up the kerosene heater and ensure that everything was in working order. In our cars, we carried warm sleeping bags. In short, we had plans in place for the potential risks that come with a winter storm.

Too many investors go through the summer months of the bull market without even considering that winter will come. I have news for you: Winter is coming. Is it coming tomorrow, next month, next year, or in three years? I can't say with certainty. Nobody knows the future with certainty. Yet, I can assure you that it is coming.

The thing with market panics is that most people are panicking. You want to have a plan in place. If the market collapses, what are you going to do? Are you going to try to sell everything? Are you going to hunker down and hold? Are you going to opportunistically look to swap stocks? Are you going to try to hedge?

You should create a plan that is consistent with your overall market strategy and your goals. It is best to think about these things before you introduce the very real emotions associated with the market value of your portfolio collapsing. Even for stock market veterans, seeing your portfolio value collapse can be emotionally difficult to handle. It is best to have a plan in place before a crisis. You will be able to think much more clearly now, than you will when emotions are high.

Create a Healthy Mindset

We all have varying amounts of money in our portfolios. It might be thousands, tens of thousands, hundreds of thousands, or millions. Yet, we all have one thing in common: the amount of money in our portfolios represents "a lot" for us. It represents our life's work. Seeing that fall 50%+ can cause many to panic. I remember during COVID, in March 2020, some were advising retirees to "sell everything", and many did. In hindsight, we now know this was horrible advice, but many sold at very low prices. Prices get low because the selling pressure is high. As a result, most investors who are selling, are selling at the lowest prices.

When we look at the volume and price action of SPY, we can see that volumes spiked up as prices fell.

Data by YCharts

Panic will absolutely destroy your retirement. The worst reaction you can have is to panic sell to "preserve capital". Yet so many people do it, and many of the talking heads encourage it.

It is crucial that you keep your eyes on the big picture. The big picture says that the stock market is a great place to invest:

Data by YCharts

When you look at the big picture, the COVID crash looks smaller. The GFC and the dot-com bust don't look so scary. I assure you, during those periods, people were panicking and many utterly destroyed their opportunity to have a comfortable retirement. Not because the market crashed, the market recovered. They destroyed their capital by selling low.

This is why I focus on the income my portfolio is producing. I have found as I go through a bear market and those around me are panicking, focusing on the income provides me with a tangible measure of my portfolio value that is much less volatile. This helps me mentally keep in perspective how the companies I am invested in are actually performing, compared to the often emotional reaction of the market.

Have Realistic Expectations

The U.S. stock market is one of the greatest generators of wealth in the history of humankind. We are very lucky to live in a time where it is readily accessible. However, while the stock market has produced fantastic returns over the long run, it has come with long periods of underwhelming performance. The year-to-year returns are anything but consistent. Here are the annual returns of the S&P 500 since 1994:

Portfolio Visualizer

When we look at the "drawdowns", which measure the period where an investment is trading below its peak, we can see that they are sometimes deep and long.

Portfolio Visualizer

During bullish times, it is easy for us to get used to the market going up every year to the point where we start to expect it. The reality is that you can go many years without seeing a new high. And we are just looking at the S&P 500, which is a diversified group of stocks. If you look at individual stocks, the volatility is greater and the length of time they can trade below peak is longer.

One of the greatest enemies for someone trying to become a successful investor is having unrealistic expectations. Investors who believe their portfolios should only go up often take on too much risk. They try to force gains where there aren't any to be had. In many ways, the market is a place where wealth is transferred from the impatient to the patient.

Your portfolio isn't going to go up every single year. If you are an income investor, you aren't going to be able to avoid every dividend cut. Your portfolio is not going to outperform the S&P 500 or any other benchmark every single year.

Yet, despite all of this, you can build a retirement portfolio that will provide you with great returns and fulfill your retirement needs.

My Checklist

All too often, I think people on the Internet have a way of portraying everything as "right" or "wrong." I'm not going to sit here and tell you that I have the plan. There are numerous strategies that you can employ to navigate through a recession.

Some folks like to follow the momentum, they will try to sell everything when the market is collapsing, believing they will be able to identify when the bottom is in and buy back on the upswing. Others will create a complicated portfolio of hedges, which can be effective but requires you to predict the timing of a stock market sell-off. Something that is often easier said than done. Some people like to store up a lot of cash, so they can "back up the truck" after a major sell-off. There are many strategies, and all of them have their pros and cons. There isn't one "right" way.

What I will say is that you should choose what kind of strategy you want to implement before a recession. Because flailing around without a plan is always a bad plan.

So here is the checklist I recommend to prepare for a recession:

1: Check your personal budget. Outside of your portfolio, take an assessment of your income needs and your current spending. Do you have flexibility in your spending? In a recession, are there things you are willing to cut? Or are you using every penny? How much does the amount you are spending compare to the amount of income your portfolio is producing? The Income Method recommends withdrawing a maximum of 75% of your income and reinvesting the balance. If you are withdrawing only 50%, you are in great shape. If you are withdrawing 75%, you have an appropriate cushion to protect from dividend cuts, but you will not have the full advantage of being able to reinvest. If you are relying on 90%+ of your income to cover your basic bills, you should take action now. Find places to cut spending or ways to generate more income.

Make the decision right now. If a recession happens and your portfolio sees some dividend cuts, is it possible that you would need to cut your personal spending? If so, what areas would you look to cut? Even if you don't need to cut your personal spending, during a market collapse, it is a great time to invest. Every dollar you are able to reinvest will pay huge dividends. Take measure of your personal finances, discuss it with your significant other and decide if you want to make sacrifices to reinvest more aggressively if the market presents a great buying opportunity, or whether maintaining your current spending is the top priority.

2: Check your income stability. I frequently recommend having a sizable allocation to fixed-income investments. Fixed income like preferred equity and bonds provides a more stable and predictable cash flow relative to common equity investments. How much should you have? That is a subjective question. If you are reinvesting 50%+ of your dividends, then you probably don't need a significant allocation to fixed-income. Your portfolio is capable of withstanding significant dividend cuts without impacting your personal finances. So investing in fixed-income should be seen primarily as opportunistic. In other words, invest because the investment opportunity is great, not because you need income stability.

If you are withdrawing 75% of your dividends, then fixed income takes on an importance above and beyond the raw investment opportunity. Ensuring that a larger portion of your portfolio is insulated from dividend changes is more important to you, and therefore having a larger allocation to fixed-income is an important part of your plan.

I recommend having 35-50% of your portfolio invested in fixed-income options. If you are reinvesting most or all of your dividends, you can comfortably be on the lower end of that range. If you are withdrawing 75%, you probably want to be on the higher end of that range or even above it.

In general, common equities will provide more upside potential and can have dividend growth, at the expense of being more likely to cut. Fixed-income investments can't cut, so the dividend/interest is only at risk in extreme situations. It happens, but is much more rare. So during a recession, having a higher allocation to fixed-income will mean that your income is at a lower risk.

3: Check your allocations. There is always the risk of an individual investment collapsing, which is why I recommend maximum allocations of 2-3%. During recessions, there are often changes in the economy that can cause what were previously very safe investments to fall apart. Take a look through your portfolio at your largest positions, and determine if you should consider trimming them. Consult this article about rebalancing your portfolio to help you determine if you want to rebalance and how to do it.

4: Check your plan. In the event of a market selloff, my plan is to focus on my income. Instead of focusing on the price changes, I will monitor the companies I invest in to ensure they are going to be able to continue producing dividends. My time researching will focus on the ability of my current holdings to produce dividends, and the potential buying opportunities that will produce more income. That way, if a company I hold does cut, it's dividend, I will have a list of options if I choose to sell and reinvest. The silver lining of a bear market is that everything tends to sell off. The market does a very poor job of differentiating between dividend cutters and companies that won't cut. I know the HDO team will be working overtime to monitor our current holdings, and identify potential opportunities that the market throws out.

5: Check your mental perspective. Imagine you wake up tomorrow morning and your portfolio is down 20%. How will you handle that? For those of you who went through COVID, how did you handle that sell-off? What lessons did you learn? Thinking about these things will help you be mentally prepared for when the inevitable happens.

Conclusion

Know that you have a plan, that it is a good plan, and that your personal budget is in order. If you are missing any of those things, then a recession is going to be a lot more stressful on you, and you will be prone to making poor decisions when one happens.

I'm not going to lie to you and tell you that I have some secret to stroll through a recession without fear or anxiety, or to magically come up with gains at every turn. That isn't realistic. We are talking about a significant portion of our net worth. Fear and anxiety are natural reactions.

It isn't possible to only have gains in the stock market. Indeed, an investment manager who only has gains regardless of stock market conditions is a huge red flag for a Ponzi scheme. There is no "sure bet" in the stock market, there are no guarantees. We are investing in companies that are run by humans and humans are prone to making mistakes. Compound that with the reality that we will make mistakes and choose bad investments. We aren't going to be perfect.

What I will tell you is that tough times in the market are the best opportunities to set yourself up for future success. If you can keep your head when all about you are losing theirs, you will find that you can buy high-quality income at insanely low prices. Investors who go into a recession with a good plan and are able to execute their plan will come out the other side wealthier than they were before it started.

The Income Method is the plan I've developed and honed. It has gotten me through the dot-com bust, the GFC, and COVID. It will get me through the next unnamed recession as well. If you choose to go through the next recession with us, you will find that you don't have to do it alone. While many in the market are panicking, we will be focused on securing and growing our income!