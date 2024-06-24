ArLawKa AungTun

Thesis Summary

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) has seen its stock price appreciate over 280% in the last year, and yet it has also been the target of not one but two short reports.

In this article, I go over the business and its latest earnings, and address the point made in the latest short report.

Ultimately, only time will tell whether bears or bulls are right.

But I am neither a bull nor a bear, I am a Pragmatic Investor, and though this is a risky bet, I see a good set-up to go long at these levels.

However, one must closely manage risks through stop-losses and position sizing.

Business Overview

GigaCloud offers B2B eCommerce services. Through its platform, it connects sellers with retailers through its marketplace, and also facilitates the logistics of the physical delivery, focusing on large parcels. The company obtains revenues from platform transactions and charges for warehousing and delivery.

In practice, GigaCloud acts as an extremely efficient link between producers in the East and resellers in the West, optimizing the process through its efficient use of data and logistics.

GCT Model (Investor Slides)

As we can see in the slide above, the company creates value by eliminating friction from the "fragmented" delivery systems that typically serve this market. Instead, GigaCloud takes care of the full fulfillment process, increasing efficiency.

It's easy to imagine how the delivery process between parties that are so far apart could be optimized, but GigaCloud is doing more than selling the dream, as is proven by its financials.

Latest Earnings

As we can see below, revenues almost doubled from 2021 to 2023.

Revenues (10K)

This was achieved while operating margins expanded from 9.5% to 15.5%, with net income more than tripling.

Breaking down the revenues further, there are three main sources of revenue for GigaCloud.

Revenue by segment (10Q)

GigaCloud 3P, which are the service revenues obtained through its platform. GigaCloud 1P, which comes from the sale of the company's own products on its platform. GigaCloud's off-platform revenues, which are from sales made to third parties like Amazon.

As we can see, service revenues accounted for around 28% of total revenues in 2023, with the remainder split closely between 1P and Off-Platform.

Now, zooming into the more recent results, we can see that the trend of fast growth continues.

GigaCloud Latest Earnings (Investor slides)

Revenues grew close to 100% YoY in the last quarter, and EBITDA grew by 74.2% YoY. In a similar vein, we can see the steady growth in GMV on the GigaCloud platform.

GMV (Investor slides)

This looks on the surface like a company firing on all cylinders, growing fast and also turning a handsome profit. But not all that glitters is gold, and the GigaCloud story is beginning to show cracks.

Short Debacle

But GigaCloud's meteoric rise has now been stopped in its tracks.

GCT Price (TrendSpider)

After rallying from under $5 to over $44, the stock has now been consolidating in the $30 range. As we can see, the company has suffered a couple of large sell-offs, and that can be at least partly attributed to the recent short report by Grizzly Research.

In it, the company points out a few key findings:

Traffic search seems unusually low

GCT is using "shell" companies to re-sell their goods and increase on-platform revenues

Insiders are selling and directors are getting replaced.

Now, let's address each of these individually to see their merit.

Web Traffic

Grizzly first makes the case that web traffic is suspiciously low, pointing out that organic traffic such as shown below is meager.

Short Report (Organic Traffic)

Now, GigaCloud did actually respond to this claim:

This third-party also explains that "[e]stimates of total website traffic" are found in their "Traffic Analytics" tool.2 The report omits this data, which shows significant web traffic measured by visits to the Company's website of roughly 130,000 total visits and 11,000 unique visitors during April 2024, according to this third-party's estimates.

GCT Traffic (GCT Press release)

The company then goes on to point out that as a B2B-focused company, it relies on a few big clients, rather than many small ones.

Overall, I find this rebuttal sufficient to put the website traffic argument to rest, and give this one to GCT.

GCT "Shell Companies"

The short report then goes on to argue that GCT has a whole "umbrella" of corporations that are re-selling products. These corporations are essentially creating their own storefronts and websites and selling to third parties.

The claim here isn't that GCT is fabricating revenues, but rather that it is misclassifying them to give a false image and impression of network growth.

As we have seen above, GCT does classify such a thing as off-platform revenues, and the short-report argues that GCT is misrepresenting sales from companies that it operates itself as platform revenues rather than off-platform revenues.

Why would GCT do this?

The report implies that GCT wants to give the impression that it is offering value in its platform, rather than showing that it is mostly generating revenues from re-selling goods themselves.

Is GCT essentially just a good drop-shipping company? If so, then investors would likely not value the company as highly, even if revenues are indeed growing at a fast pace.

It will be difficult to know the entire truth at this point. Again, the revenue growth is real in my opinion, but the short report casts doubt over just how much value GCT is adding, and just how long this growth can go on.

Insider selling

Lastly, the report also points towards large insider selling.

Insider sales (Short report)

Insider selling by itself doesn't necessarily mean anything. This seems normal, especially after such a large run-up.

However, coupled with the fact that in August 2023, three directors resigned from the board, it does also raise some suspicion.

My 2 Cents; Is GCT a Buy, Sell Or Hold?

Ultimately, it is very challenging to reach a clear decision when it comes to GCT. There's definitely a lot to like in terms of the fundamentals and valuation, but it is undeniable that there is a history when it comes to some of these Chinese companies.

I do wish the company could be a bit more thorough in dispelling all the claims made in the Grizzly report.

Ultimately, I do believe the revenues are real, the company does own warehouses and provide logistical services, and it seems to be growing at a fast pace.

As always, the crux of the question isn't whether bears or bulls are right, but how to make money.

I am reminded, for example, of the short position Bill Ackman held for so long on Herbalife.

HLF price (TradingView)

The famed investor was sure Herbalife's stock would crash, and yet he ended up losing around $1 billion as he exited his position in 2019. Funnily enough, the stock price has plummeted in the last two years. Time may prove Ackman right, but it won't give him his billion dollars back.

As a Pragmatic Investor, I see GCT as a way to make money, albeit a risky one. And how do I plan to do this? Using technical analysis, among other things.

GCT TA (TrendSpider)

GigaCloud currently consolidates above its 200 EMA, which sits just below $25. In terms of the structure, I see a potential ABC pattern forming, and this could eventually up for another rally.

With the RSI nearing oversold levels, support below us, and the possibility of a short squeeze, I actually think the long end does offer a better risk reward at the moment.

Final Thoughts

All in all, GCT has shown to be a fast-growing company that investors like. It has weathered two short-reports without too much trouble, and I think there's room for another move up. Even if the shorts are right, timing and momentum is everything. The current set-up, paired with the overall bullish tilt in the market and appetite for risk makes me think GCT's rally isn't over yet.

With all the shorts out there, though, it is clear that, one way or the other, a shoe is going to drop on someone's head. Either way, there's money to be made.

