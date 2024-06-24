FilippoBacci/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

In today’s article, I will demonstrate why I would choose SCHD (NYSEARCA:SCHD) if I could only select one ETF to invest in 2024. Furthermore, I will explain why I believe that companies such as Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) can be excellent complements to an investment portfolio where SCHD is held as a core component.

SCHD is my top ETF choice for 2024 due to its combination of dividend income and dividend growth (the ETF exhibits a Dividend Yield [TTM] of 3.48% and its 10-Year Dividend Growth Rate [CAGR] stands at 10.87%), its focus on companies that pay sustainable dividends, its reduced expense ratio of 0.06%, and low risk-level (its Annualized Volatility of 11.01% stands 13.84% below the Median of all ETFs). All of these characteristics strengthen my belief that SCHD has a superior risk-reward profile when compared to other ETFs.

I'm convinced that companies such as Apple and Microsoft are excellent additions to SCHD, since only 9.36% of SCHD is allocated to the Technology Sector. By incorporating companies from the technology sector with attractive risk-reward profiles, such as Apple and Microsoft, you not only enhance the portfolio’s diversification but also increase the likelihood of reaching an attractive total return when investing over the long term.

By allocating a larger proportion to SCHD compared to other positions in your investment portfolio, you can use SCHD as a strategic key component of your portfolio. This approach allows you to successfully implement an investment strategy that blends dividend income and dividend growth.

Incorporating companies from the technology sector in an investment portfolio in which SCHD is a core element allows you not only to effectively implement a dividend-income-oriented investment approach, but also to benefit from the significant growth potential of companies from the technology sector. For this reason, I'm convinced that SCHD and companies like Apple and Microsoft complement each other perfectly in an investment portfolio.

I'm convinced that SCHD offers investors an excellent vehicle for implementing an investment approach that combines dividend income with dividend growth. The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio, in which SCHD presently represents 25.64% of the overall portfolio, follows a similar strategy, using SCHD as a strategically important core-position.

Within this analysis, I will further show in greater detail why I believe that SCHD is the superior choice in terms of dividend income and dividend growth when compared to other dividend paying ETFs such as VYM (NYSEARCA:VYM), DGRO (NYSEARCA:DGRO), HDV (NYSEARCA:HDV), DVY (NASDAQ:DVY) and SDY (NYSEARCA:SDY).

SCHD’s 10-Year Performance when compared to the S&P 500

The graphic below illustrates that SCHD and the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:VOO) have shown a similar performance over the past 10-year period.

While the S&P 500 has shown a total return of 176.72%, SCHD’s total return has been 169.14%, highlighting its attractiveness for long-term investors. Due to SCHD’s focus on companies that pay sustainable dividends and its reduced risk level (which I will show in greater detail within this analysis), I believe that this ETF will continue performing well within the next decade.

Source: Seeking Alpha

SCHD’s Breakdown of Holdings

The chart below illustrates SCHD’s current sector distribution: With a proportion of 16.91%, the Financials Sector represents the largest sector of SCHD. The second largest is the Healthcare Sector (with 15.46%), followed by the Consumer Defensive Sector (with 14.66%), the Industrials Sector (with 13.54%), the Energy Sector (with 12.79%), and the Consumer Cyclical Sector (with 10.76%).

The remaining sectors account for less than 10% of the overall portfolio, highlighting SCHD’s extensive diversification across sectors and underlining its reduced risk level.

Source: Seeking Alpha

SCHD’s Top 10 Holdings

At this moment in time, the five largest positions of SCHD are Texas Instruments (TXN) (representing 4.80% of this ETF), Amgen (AMGN) (4.29%), Lockheed Martin (LMT) (4.23%), Coca-Cola (KO) (4.16%), and Pfizer (PFE) (4.06%). This indicates a reduced company-specific allocation risk, since no position represents more than 4.80% of the ETF.

Source: Seeking Alpha

SCHD’s Strength in terms of Dividend Income and Dividend Growth

The table below underscores my investment thesis that SCHD is an excellent ETF to implement an investment strategy not only focused on dividend income, but also on dividend growth.

SCHD’s Dividend Yield [TTM] of 3.48% stands significantly above the Median of all ETFs (2.27%), while its 10-Year Dividend Growth Rate [CAGR] of 10.87% is 61.31% above (6.74%).

It's further worth highlighting that SCHD has already shown 12 consecutive years of dividend growth, further underscoring my investment thesis.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The Projection of SCHD’s Dividend and Yield on Cost

The graphic below illustrates a projection of SCHD’s dividend and yield on Cost when assuming an average dividend growth rate [CAGR] of 8% for the following 30 years. This is a conservative assumption, as evidenced by the ETF’s 10-year dividend growth rate [CAGR] of 10.87%.

It can be highlighted that you could potentially reach a yield on cost of 7.51% in 2034, 16.21% in 2044, and 34.99% in 2054. It also means that you could receive more than 100% of your initial investment via dividends by 2039 (no withholding taxes included in this calculation).

By 2046, you could receive more than 200% of your initial investment via dividends, by 2050 more than 300%, and by 2054 more than 400% (in all of these calculations no withholding taxes have been included), underlining that SCHD is an excellent vehicle to implement an investment strategy that focuses on dividend income and dividend growth.

Source: The Author

SCHD in Comparison to its Peer Group

The chart below indicates that SCHD has shown a superior performance within the past five-year period when compared to its peer group: While SCHD’s total return has been 71.58%, VYM’s stands at 59.79%, DGRO’s at 71.18%, HDV’s at 38.09%, DVY’s at 46.53% and SDY’s at 45.64%.

With a current dividend yield [TTM] of 3.48%, it's further worth mentioning that SCHD exhibits a higher dividend yield than most of its peers: VYM’s Dividend Yield [TTM] stands at 2.88%, DGRO’s at 2.32%, HDV’s at 3.45% and SDY’s at 2.58%.

In addition to that, SCHD’s exhibits a significantly higher 5-year dividend growth rate [CAGR] of 11.80% when compared to DGRO (9.70%), DVY (6.33%), SDY (6.32%), VYM (5.22%), and HDV (3.41%).

The table below demonstrates SCHD’s dividend metrics when compared to its peer group. These comparisons reinforce my belief to prioritize SCHD over its peers.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Risk Factors

Various factors reinforce my belief that SCHD offers investors a reduced risk level when compared to other ETFs. This thesis is underscored by SCHD’s reduced Standard Deviation of 13.80 when compared to the median of all ETFs (15.19) and by its reduced annualized volatility of 11.01% compared to the median of all ETFs of 12.78%.

Source: Seeking Alpha

In addition, it's worth highlighting that no individual position of this ETF represents more than 5% of the overall portfolio, as demonstrated earlier. This further underlines my belief that SCHD offers investors a reduced risk level, due to its decreased company-specific allocation risk.

Moreover, I believe that SCHD’s focus on companies that pay sustainable dividends make this ETF a superior choice when it comes to risk and reward when compared to other dividend paying ETFs. This is especially the case when compared to high dividend yield ETFs. I believe that ETFs primarily focusing on high dividend yield companies come with a greater risk of experiencing a dividend cut, and are therefore less likely to reach an attractive Total Return when compared to SCHD.

Conclusion

If I could only buy one ETF in 2024, SCHD would be my top investment choice. The ETF’s combination of dividend income (dividend yield [TTM] of 3.48%) and dividend growth (5-year dividend growth rate [CAGR] of 11.80%), its low expense ratio of 0.06%, focus on companies that pay sustainable dividends, in addition to its reduced annualized volatility of 11.01% (while the median of all ETFs stands at 12.78%), make this ETF a superior choice in terms of risk and reward when compared to other ETFs such as VYM, DGRO, HDV, DVY and SDY.

I'm not saying I believe that SCHD will outperform the S&P 500 within the next years. However, I'm saying that SCHD provides investors with a lot of benefits, particularly due to the fact that investors will get paid a very attractive amount of dividends that can be raised from year to year, allowing them to increase their wealth steadily. Moreover, investors will get paid independently from the volatility of the broader stock market.

I'm convinced that SCHD offers investors an excellent vehicle to not only combine dividend income and dividend growth, but to also achieve an attractive total return with a high likelihood, when following a long investment period.

I suggest complementing SCHD with individual companies to better align your portfolio with your financial goals and risk tolerance, as well as further optimizing it in terms of risk and reward.

Complementing SCHD with companies such as Apple and Microsoft could not only help to increase the proportion of the technology sector (with a proportion of 9.36%, the technology sector accounts for a relatively small proportion of SCHD), their inclusion can further help you to optimize your portfolio’s risk-reward profile. This is particularly the case due to Apple and Microsoft’s excellent risk-reward metrics, growth outlook, competitive advantages and financial health.

If you aspire to reach a weighted average dividend yield [TTM] that's superior to the 3.48% dividend yield [TTM] offered by SCHD, you could add companies such as Realty Income (NYSE:O) or VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI).

Both companies are not part of SCHD and would therefore effectively complement it. Due to their dividend yields [TTM] of 5.77% (Realty Income) and 5.78% (VICI Properties), they can effectively contribute to increasing the weighted average dividend yield of your dividend portfolio.

I am following a similar approach in which SCHD, Apple, Microsoft, Realty Income and VICI Properties are core elements of the portfolio.

Which ETF would you select if you could only buy one in 2024?