allanswart

Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) started in 2014 with no products and no revenue and has built the largest ophthalmic compounding pharmacy in the US in only 10 years, with a 35% market share, and perhaps 10x the size of their largest competitor. Revenue from this business is modest, less than $100M, because of the low price point for compounded drugs, despite having a customer base of perhaps half of US ophthalmic prescribers with tens of $B of buying power.

HROW is a tiny company with a massive customer base, and its founder/CEO, Mark Baum, is seeking to take advantage of this by expanding into the much larger branded pharmaceutical product [BPP] space, essentially using HROW's impressive distribution to sell BPPs to its existing large customer base. The first 2 major drug launches, Iheezo and Vevye, are off to a good start. Despite this, the company has its doubters, as evidenced by the substantial (albeit decreasing) short interest in the stock.

HROW scored a huge win on June 20, 2024, when they announced the successful manufacture of Triesence [3e], a notoriously difficult to manufacture drug in very high demand that had been in shortage for 5 years. Bears were highly skeptical that a tiny company like HROW would succeed at bringing 3e back to the market when the company they acquired it from, pharma giant Novartis AG (NVS), had not done so. The stock is up ~20% on the news, but that's not nearly enough. Read on to find out why!

HROW is a growth company

Before I dive into 3e, it's worth noting that HROW has grown revenue enormously for many years. All numbers are in USD ($) millions, and 2024 is management's guidance.

Year 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 Revenue 9.7 19.9 26.8 41.4 51.2 48.9 72.5 88.6 130 180 Click to enlarge

Note that 2024 guidance does not include any contribution from 3e, which is likely to add something like $50M of revenue in 2024. Management's guidance for 2027 - not shown on this table - is $1B or more.

Triesence (aka 3e)

HROW announced the successful manufacture of Triesence - or 3e - on June 20, 2024. Note that in order to actually sell 3e into the market, HROW must complete 2 more successful process performance qualification [PPQ] batches. The odds they will succeed on these are probably pretty high, since once the recipe has been sorted out, one need only repeat the process. 3e is notoriously difficult to manufacture, but had been successfully produced for 10 years prior to entering shortage. Once the problem is solved - as it has been now - it likely stays solved. So the odds of success from here are good, in my view, but not 100%.

Why did 3e go from being regularly supplied for 10 years to out of stock for the next 5 years? HROW addresses the question in their Q2 2023 letter to shareholders:

Like hundreds of critical medicines in the U.S., TRIESENCE has been listed on the FDA's drug shortage list for much of the past five years. While several factors have contributed to this, pricing has challenged the economic incentive to ensure the widespread availability of TRIESENCE. In fact, TRIESENCE has not seen any upward pricing adjustment in about 12 years - not even to keep up with inflation. I suspect few products in the U.S. ophthalmic pharmaceutical market have had complete pricing stasis for that long. While it may sound great to keep the price of TRIESENCE stable for 12 years, the costs associated with producing this critical medicine have increased markedly during this period.

In short, well-meaning government regulators kept the price so low that it wasn't worth continuing to manufacture. 3e is too small a drug for a giant company like Novartis to spend much effort sorting out, so they decided to sell it and move on. But HROW bet that they would be able to get approval to raise the price from the old $175 per unit level, agreed to acquire it for $37M, and then succeeded in pushing a price increase to $944 per unit:

One of our objectives was to complete the transfer of the NDA for TRIESENCE, enabling us to implement a reasonable price adjustment of the product to $944 per unit.

The economics of 3e

As HROW states in their Q1 2024 letter to shareholders, 3e is

the only indicated product to visualize the vitreous during vitrectomy... also labeled for the treatment of posterior uveitis...

They also say in their Q1 2024 investor deck that there are 420k vitrectomies in the US annually, and over 100k diagnosed cases of posterior uveitis. That TAM is 520k units, and at a price point of ~$700 - that's a 25% discount to the $944 WAC after rebates and discounts - 3e's revenue TAM is over $350M.

Now, 3e is the only indicated product for most of that, and it has a J-code, which means the government will cover the full cost of the medication - actually it's better than that, reimbursement is actually the full cost +6%, so doctors are actually paid to use it - so for me, the odds are terrific that demand for 3e will exceed $200M. HROW has said as much on the Q4 2023 earnings call:

Triesence should be a multi-nine-figure revenue product...

Specifically for 2024, the company said:

we believe we will be set to re-introduce TRIESENCE to the market with as many as 90,000 units of inventory - still short of supplying the estimated market demand, but a good start, nevertheless.

This works out to as much as $63M of net revenue this year at my estimated $700 price point net of rebates and discounts. Even taking a cautious view of this number - after all, they do say "as many as..." - 3e sales are likely to result in perhaps $50M of incremental revenue this year, in 2024. Note that HROW's 2024 guidance of $180M+ explicitly includes nothing from 3e. Adding another $50M would be a big deal, resulting in a revenue number way over guidance, everything else equal.

From a revenue POV, my view is something like $50M in 2024, then $100M+ in 2025 while supply issues remain only partly solved, but ultimately $200M+ in 2027 and beyond. HROW products are typically 80%+ gross margin for their BPPs, and the price increase was probably decided with that in mind. And, importantly, there's really no need to "sell" 3e, so that incremental SG&A is likely to be quite small. I estimate the EBITDA margin for 3e at 80%, leading to incremental EBITDA of $40M in 2024, then $80M+ in 2025 and ultimately $160M or more in 2027 and beyond.

3e alone is worth the current share price

The math I just went through in the previous section translates into a lot of fully taxed FCF/share. If we tax the incremental EBITDA for 3e at 25% and then divide by 35M shares, fully taxed FCF/share - just from 3e - is $0.85 in 2024, $1.70 in 2025, and ~$3.40+ in 2027 and beyond. With the share price as I write this at $21, 3e by itself might be worth more than that. If so, we get the rest of the company for free.

Where the market is confused about 3e

The largest source of confusion about 3e used to be that many investors doubted 3e would ever again enter production. It's perhaps understandable why this point of view made sense to some people. After all, the drug had been out of production for 5 years, HROW had been trying to get it back into production for 18 months, and - perhaps most important - why would tiny HROW be able to succeed where giant NVS had failed? And then, after CEO Baum had suggested 3e production might begin in 1h 2024, HROW's first attempt at a PPQ batch failed to fully pass inspection. Perhaps 3e was just too difficult to produce?

This issue has now been answered, but the skepticism was really always ill-conceived in my view. The reason 3e production ceased was simply that the economics weren't there at the low price, and solving the problem wasn't a priority for a giant like NVS. At a small company like HROW, where 3e would move the needle, it was a priority. Add to that the fact that 3e has been successfully produced for 10 years, and HROW is even using the same contract manufacturer, Alcon, that produced it successfully before. To me, it always seemed highly probable that HROW and Alcon would figure it out, and I really never understood the doubters on this issue. Regardless, the issue is solved now.

A second point, one where I think the market may still be confused, is the TAM. In 2018, the last year 3e was intermittently in production, all 86k units of the drug were sold. At an average price of $175, that's a $15M drug, not a $200M drug. $15M is nice, but not that big of a deal, even to a tiny company like HROW. So why would anyone get excited about 3e being successfully produced?

But of course, this is easy to answer! First, the price is up more than 5x. Second, in 2018, supply was unable to meet demand. And third, demand has raced higher, with victrectomies in the US nearly doubling since 2013, to more than 400k today. Put these factors together, and we get a story completely consistent with multiple $100M's of demand, just as HROW management has said.

And finally, the market may be confused about what happens when the patent expires on 3e in 2029. Of course, 3e will generate cumulative FCF/share of perhaps $12-$15 before patent expiration. So a big hit at that time would not mean 3e isn't valuable to HROW. But... in this case, patent expiration will likely not result in as much profit decline as is typical for most drugs.

The reason is the huge headache it is to figure out how to manufacture it. The very issue that has kept 3e out of supply as a branded drug becomes a moat if and when a generic competitor ever considers trying to produce a low-cost version. Consider that HROW spent years, while 3e was in shortage, trying to produce its own generic, and failed. And that after acquiring it, HROW and Alcon working together took 18 months before figuring it out, even though Alcon is a giant company with massive resources, and had - as I have said already - successfully produced 3e for 10 years prior to 2019! This is a tough drug to copy, and it is far from obvious that patent expiration will result in any generic competition.

3e and Iheezo

Iheezo is HROW's second most important drug, after Vevye - 3e is third - with a TAM of 17M annual procedures. At net revenue of ~$400/unit after discounts and rebates, Iheezo's revenue TAM is just short of $7B, or 20x that of 3e. Here are Iheezo's sales data so far:

HROW investor deck

At first glance, this might seem discouraging, but the decline in Q1 2024 - from ~$8M revenue to $6M in the quarter - was largely due to the Change Healthcare cyberattack. I've written about that before, so I won't go into details here, but this is the primary explanation for the decline in unit sales we see in the chart (there was also likely some demand pull forward into Q4 2023 from January).

Since the end of Q1, Bloomberg has reported a sharp recovery in Iheezo sales, with April up roughly 2x the March rate, and May up yet another 30% from there. Bloomberg data has been notoriously unreliable since their break from Symphony, so we should certainly take this information as a positive, but also be cautious about reading too much into it. Still, it seems a good bet that Q2 2024 Iheezo sales will be well into record territory.

Notably, Iheezo so far had not had access to its most important market, with Retina ophthalmologists, because of concerns over reimbursement from Medicare. This changed in March when CMS confirmed that Iheezo was fully reimbursable in this segment, an event which CEO Baum described on the Q4 2023 earnings call:

the confirmation from CMS that, in fact, IHEEZO will be paid for separately in the physician's office setting is, without a question, the most positive consequential event, I think, that has happened to our company since I founded it...

So, what does this have to do with an article about 3e? Well, it turns out that 3e buyers are the same retina ophthalmologists that comprise the most important segment of Iheezo buyers! So, first of all, there's a cost synergy. The same sales reps can market both drugs on a single call. Far more important than this, 3e is in very high demand, and HROW can use the available 3e supply to gain access to busy doctors, who can then be cross-sold on Iheezo. HROW is not letting the opportunity go to waste, and is taking meetings now for retina specialists who want to pre-order 3e:

Harrow's commercial leadership is initiating pre‑commercialization activities, including discussions with strategic accounts to pre‑order the expected initial inventory of TRIESENCE. If you are an ophthalmologist, retina specialist, or an institution interested in securing a quantity allocation of TRIESENCE, please complete the following form for an immediate supply review.

It's no surprise to anyone with sales experience just how important, and how difficult, it is for a small company to get a meeting with large buyers. 3e is likely to open a lot of doors for HROW's Iheezo sales reps, and this - given the sheer scale of Iheezo's TAM - may prove to be as valuable, or more valuable, than the direct contribution of 3e to the bottom line.

3e and Vevye

HROW's most important drug is Vevye, which has an incredible $20B TAM. I've written about the size of Vevye's market before, and also about the impressive Vevye clinical trial data that imply, in my view, that Vevye will claim a large fraction of this. I won't repeat those arguments here. Vevye just launched in January 2024, and is off to a good start, with the company showing the following data in its Q1 2024 investor deck:

HROW investor deck

The trend has continued since the last earnings call. According to IQVIA data, which unfortunately is not public, Vevye RXs are above 10k in May. Once fully insured - the company expects this to happen in Q1 2025 - Vevye is expected to generate revenue net of rebates and discounts of roughly $200 per month per patient. At the current pace, Vevye will be running at $6M a month to start 2025 and twice that by YE, topping out at just over $100M for all of 2025. Early days, but a promising start for HROW's most important drug.

So, what does this have to do with an article about 3e? All of Vevye's progress - impressive though it is - has been made with a tiny sales force, which I estimate at only 35 reps, or somewhere between 10% and 20% the number typical of competing products at larger competitors. Launching a new drug is an expensive proposition in the early days - that pays off in a big way over time if the drug succeeds - and tiny HROW has been cautious about increasing their SG&A burden by hiring too many reps too quickly, saying on the Q1 2024 call that:

We're trying to manage to that leverage ratio number that we talked about on the last call... coming in under five times... if we're able to support... additional resources on the sales and marketing side to drive further revenue growth and still hit our EBITDA number... then we're going to do that.

But now that 3e is in production and - assuming a successful completion of the next 2 PPQ batches - will be producing an additional $40M of EBITDA in 2024, the company can afford to hire a lot more Vevye sales reps. This is very good news, an important synergy that should help HROW to safely drive the expansion of Vevye into a $1B+ drug faster than would otherwise have been the case. This is a big deal in my view, as I have a hard time coming up with a better use of cash than adding more Vevye reps.

Valuation

HROW has guided to $1B+ revenue in 2027, and I expect them to hit that number and grow strongly from there. With most of the revenue coming from high margin BPP's - 90%+ gross margin for Iheezo and many smaller drugs, 80%+ for Vevye and 3e - I expect a blended gross margin of perhaps 85%. On SG&A, I think the company will hire a lot more Vevye reps, perhaps another 300, driving SG&A higher by perhaps $90M by the time they hit $1B revenue. Adding this to the current run rate of $120M, and allowing for some additional expense growth, SG&A might come in at $250M at that time.

This implies $600M EBITDA, and $450M of fully taxed FCF, in 2027. At the current share count of 35M, this is almost $13 a share for a company that will by then be debt free and still growing fast. A triple digit share price seems inevitable, with a reasonable target range for 2027 of perhaps $130 to twice that.

Balance sheet

HROW carries $193M of debt at interest rates ranging from 8.625% to 11.875%, with just over $150M coming due in 1H 2026, and the rest in December 2027. The company has - pro forma for the sale of its ETON stake in Q2 2024 - roughly $75M in cash, and therefore $118M of net debt. Although HROW has not guided to EBITDA for 2024 (their only guidance is for revenue), they have said they expect to have total leverage under 5x by YE 2024, which we can back into at ~$40M EBITDA or more. If 3e adds another $40M of EBITDA, this target becomes easily reached, even with greater SG&A spending to ramp up their Vevye sales efforts.

Note that HROW was also expecting to be FCF positive in 2024 even without 3e, and was FCF positive in 2023 - barely - despite the heavy expenses associated with 3 new drugs, 2 of which had zero revenue in 2023, and the third, Iheezo, likely was FCF negative for 2023. Successful sale of 3e may result in something like $40M of incremental FCF in 2024, but will also trigger a one time $37M payment to Novartis. On the whole, I expect HROW's net debt to decline slightly in 2024, and that the company will no longer have net debt at some pint in 2025.

Finally, they have an important equity investment in Melt, which is in phase 3 trials today, and if things go well, could launch in 2026. Melt has a massive $20B TAM at a price point of $200 per unit, and HROW owns just under 50% of the equity and a 5% royalty.

Risks to the thesis

Although I don't consider it a big risk, it is at least possible that manufacturing issues with 3e will surface when the company completes the second and third PPQ batches that must pass inspection before the drug can be sold. Even then, the company could try again, and would likely succeed at some point in 2025. However, in the unlikely event that the next batches don't pass, the market would be disappointed with that news, and the stock would probably trade down at that time.

Conclusion

HROW has successfully produced 3e, a huge win for management given the many investors, and short sellers, who doubted they would ever succeed. Although 2 more batches must pass before the drug can be marketed, the likelihood of full success is clearly quite high, and management credibility is soaring along with HROW's share price.

3e may by itself be worth more than the current $21 share price, as it will likely generate more than $1.50 of incremental fully taxed FCF in 2025 and then twice that a few years later. The market may still be confused about the financial impact of this drug, both in terms of how much FCF it's likely to generate before patent expiration in 2029, and how durable the income stream is likely to be thereafter.

In addition to generating FCF, 3e will open doors in the Retina space for HROW's Iheezo sales reps. This synergy may prove to be more important than the FCF 3e generates on its own, since Iheezo's TAM is 20x that of 3e. And the additional EBITDA from 3e near term will allow the company to safely expand the sales force for their most important drug, Vevye, without the risk of exceeding their leverage target.

Basically, everything has gone right for HROW in 2024. Management credibility is at an all-time high, and their $1B+ 2027 revenue guidance - and the implied $10+/share of FCF at that time - should be taken very seriously. The current $21 price is absurd, and the stock should be bought.