Harrow Successfully Manufactures Triesence; Management Credibility Soars

Jun. 24, 2024 11:42 AM ETHarrow, Inc. (HROW) StockHROWL, HROWM1 Comment
Michigan Value Investor profile picture
Michigan Value Investor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Harrow announced the successful production of the notoriously hard to manufacture drug, Triesence. There were many doubters, but management has been proven right in its confidence.
  • This will result in $1.50 of incremental FCF/share in 2025, and then up from there, so that Triesence may by itself be worth more than the current share price.
  • There are huge synergies with Iheezo, as the same buyers can be targeted for both drugs.
  • The incremental EBITDA from Triesence should allow the company to safely expand the sales force for its most important drug, Vevye, enabling a more rapid ramp of that drug.
  • The stock price is up on the news, but nowhere near enough.

Bull Casting

allanswart

Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) started in 2014 with no products and no revenue and has built the largest ophthalmic compounding pharmacy in the US in only 10 years, with a 35% market share, and perhaps 10x the size of their largest competitor. Revenue

Thanks for reading my research. If you want to learn even more about my research process and what stocks I like, check out my subscription marketplace service Concentrated Value with MVI. You'll get:

  • my portfolio of top ideas
  • detailed write ups with regular updates
  • extensive commentary
  • access to the chat room
  • one on one communication with me. 

The best opportunity is when the other folks are panicking, but you keep your head. And that time is right. Now.

This article was written by

Michigan Value Investor profile picture
Michigan Value Investor
3.53K Followers
My handle is the Michigan Value Investor, but everyone calls me MVI. I have a PhD in theoretical physics from UC Berkeley and worked briefly in the field before switching my interests to investing. I worked as an analyst at a billion dollar fund for several years before starting my own very small fund in 2009. During this time I have developed a group of stocks that I understand well, and I have excellent relations with management in many cases. This long standing familiarity with a select group of companies means I have a pool of investable ideas available to me where I don’t have to take time to get up to speed.


I first became interested in investing when I read an article about Warren Buffett, and my investing style reflects his teachings and those of Charlie Munger. Unlike many value investors, I am not impressed with Ben Graham as an investor.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HROW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About HROW Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HROW

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HROW
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News