A large number of tech companies have been rattled by weaker earnings releases this quarter, and Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) is no exception. The cloud software company, the best-known market leader in the human capital management (HCM) space and a juggernaut in financial products as well, cut its outlook for the full year, citing many of the same factors that peer software companies have noted: tighter enterprise budgets and lengthening deal cycles.

So after reporting Q1 results in late May, shares of Workday took a major tumble, now bringing its stock down nearly 20% year to date. Amid the carnage, I think there's an opportunity to re-assess the buy case here.

Data by YCharts

Amid share price carnage, I'm willing to bank on a near-term rebound

I last wrote a bearish article on Workday in February, giving the stock a sell rating when it was trading above $300 due to valuation concerns. Now that the stock has dropped sharply to the low $200s, however, I'm more than willing to revise that thesis.

I now view Workday as a more balanced bull and bear case, and I'm upgrading the stock to neutral. On the bright side for the company:

Don't ignore the fact that Workday is a "Rule of 40" company. Amid slower sales, the company is working on expanding its operating margins, and its mid-20s pro forma operating margins plus high teens growth rates indicates a very healthy growth and profitability balance.

Clear category leader in two major enterprise software verticals - The fact that Workday is a titan in two major software categories gives the company plenty of cross-sell firepower, which is especially powerful in the current environment where many IT departments are looking to shrink their vendor counts to control costs.

The fact that Workday is a titan in two major software categories gives the company plenty of cross-sell firepower, which is especially powerful in the current environment where many IT departments are looking to shrink their vendor counts to control costs. Government deals - Amid enterprise slowdown, the company has noted a number of key government deals at the federal level, which often represent very large recurring revenue opportunities.

We are, however, still mindful of a number of risks:

Saturation in a competitive market - Like CRM, HCM is largely a mature category of enterprise software, and though Workday may tout new AI features to re-spark interest, most large enterprises have already solidified their HR strategy. And amid many competitors large and small in this space, Workday's room to materially expand is limited.

Continued headcount reductions - Workday's revenue has been under pressure because companies are eliminating headcount, harming its renewals (priced per seat). As the AI push continues, the trend of slimming down corporate workforces may continue in the near to medium term.

Valuation checkup

Workday's valuation is now cheaper than it was at the beginning of the year, but that of course is against a lowered guidance outlook for the year: which is the driver behind the stock price sliding in the first place.

For the full year, the company is now guiding to $8.35-$8.385 billion in revenue, or 15-16% y/y growth: which represents a $50 million cut on the low end of the range and a $30 million cut on the high end versus the prior outlook.

Workday outlook (Workday Q1 earnings release)

Importantly, however, Workday has maintained its operating cash flow guidance at $2.25 billion for the year, and nudged up its operating income margin to 25.0%, 50bps higher than a 24.5% viewpoint in the prior outlook.

At current share prices near $220, Workday trades at a market cap of $58.12 billion. After we net off the $7.18 billion of cash and $2.98 billion of debt on the company's most recent balance sheet, its resulting enterprise value is $53.92 billion.

Meanwhile, for next year FY25, Wall Street analysts are expecting Workday to generate $9.67 billion in revenue, or ~15% y/y growth. This puts Workday's valuation multiples at:

6.4x EV/FY24 revenue

5.6x EV/FY25 revenue

Workday certainly isn't cheap by any means, but compared to its historical revenue multiples in the high single digit, there may be an opportunity for a rebound.

Q1 download

Despite the negativity surrounding Workday's guidance cut, the company's actual Q1 results themselves weren't terrible. Take a look at the earnings summary below:

Workday Q1 results (Workday Q1 earnings release)

Revenue of $1.99 billion grew 18% y/y, beating Wall Street's expectations of $1.97 billion (+17% y/y) by a one-point margin. Importantly as well, the company's growth actually accelerated by one point versus 17% y/y growth in Q4.

The major headwind in the quarter was lower headcount levels at the company's customer base, putting pressure on net retention rates. That said, however, the company scored a number of key wins, including with the Defense Intelligence Agency.

Per CEO Carl Eschenbach's remarks on the Q1 earnings call:

In Q1, we continued to build on a number of important growth initiatives, including go-to-market changes that will help us further expand our total addressable market. And in the quarter, we closed several strategic deals, including a landmark federal win at the Defense Intelligence Agency. We also held our annual Innovation Summit, where we hosted 25 industry analysts and showcased our organic innovation engine, which continues to be one of the key strengths of our company. We already are seeing tremendous feedback from the event with lots of positive industry analyst coverage on the product roadmaps and the future of Workday. Our first quarter is always our seasonally slowest. We had clear areas of outperformance including healthcare, public sector, and continued strength in financials and full platform wins. But we also close fewer large deals than last Q1, notably in EMEA. When purchase decisions are being made, our win rates remain strong. But within the quarter, we experience increased deal scrutiny as compared to prior quarters. And we are seeing customers committing to lower headcount levels on renewals compared to what we had expected. We expect these dynamics to persist in the near term, which is reflected in our revised FY 2025 subscription revenue guidance. While we can't control the macro, we are focusing on what's in our control, and that is innovation, scaling our go-to-market engine and partner ecosystem and delivering customer value."

The company also continued to show its profitability chops, the result of Workday's own actions to trim its headcount. Pro forma operating income of $515 million grew 30% y/y, while pro forma operating margins rose 240bps y/y to 25.9%:

Workday operating margins (Workday Q1 earnings release)

We note that Workday still runs at a "Rule of 40" score of 44 (18% revenue growth plus 26% operating margins), which should help to justify a bounce back in the stock's valuation multiple.

Key takeaways

While I'm not ready to make a full bullish bet on this company, I do think it's very reasonable for Workday to slide back up to a 6x EV/FY25 revenue multiple, representing a near-term price target of $235 and ~8% upside from current levels. I view Workday as more of a short-term flip at the moment, but we'll need to see how its growth rates play out over the next couple of quarters to solidify a longer-term hold.