Stagflation Risks Fade, But Recession Odds Rise

gguy44

A round of soft data has sent the Citi economic surprise index and the Bloomberg economic growth surprise index sharply lower. Both could be sending warnings that the economy has turned a corner and one that pushes it even closer to stagflation, or worse, recession.

Bloomberg

Stagflation has been a real possibility over the past few quarters, with CPI hovering north of 3% and the economy swinging between a red-hot second half of 2023 and a weak first quarter of 2024. The one problem with the stagflation narrative is that the market suddenly thinks inflation has vanished after that May CPI report and retail sales data.

Lower Inflation Rates?

In June, inflation is expected to rise by less than 0.1%, marking the second weak month. That could change as more data comes in over the next couple of weeks, but that would be the second month of weak data for now. It could even prompt the market to think a September rate cut is coming. However, swaps are pricing in CPI to rise by 0.2% in July, followed by 0.2% in August.

A 0.2% number in July and August would be welcomed because anything in that 0.1% to 0.2% range would be nearly consistent with a 2% inflation rate. However, for most of the week ending June 21, the July CPI swaps were pricing in less than a 0.1% m/m increase.

Bloomberg

Meanwhile, inflation rates on a year-over-year basis are expected to slow dramatically from June and July to around 3.1% to less than 3% starting in August and moving down to around 2.6% in October. This would be fine and would certainly eliminate the risk of stagflation. However, suppose inflation starts to print rates of less than 0.1% on a m/m basis, as is expected for June and continues into July. In that case, it raises the question of what happened to all the pricing pressure in the economy, and more importantly, it is likely to mean that nominal GDP growth has taken a big hit.

Bloomberg

Higher prices have been the biggest driver of nominal GDP growth, which drives sales and earnings for the S&P 500. Real GDP has grown faster than the GDP Price Index only three times since the first quarter of 2022. In the first quarter of 2024, real GDP grew by only 1.3%, while prices rose by 3.0%, which helped to produce that 4.3% nominal GDP growth rate.

Bloomberg

That means that if inflation does cool, a 2% real GDP with a 2% or less price index would look considerably slower for the US economy. Remember the growth rates seen in 2Q '23, which had real GDP growth of 2.1% and a price index of 1.7%, resulting in nominal growth of just 3.8%? That was when markets were pricing in much higher recession odds of nearly 65% versus the nearly 30% today.

Bloomberg

Recessions Odds Lift

If inflation does see a big turn and June comes in as weak as swaps expect, and more importantly, if that trend carries into July, we need to ask as to why that has happened; because typically, inflation doesn't just vanish, it tends to trend, and after trending at a 3.5% rate for almost two years what has caused it to change if the Fed is not lifting rates. Most of the time, significant changes in trends for the CPI come around the time of a recession when monetary policy is not a factor. Clearly, the change in the inflation trend in 2022 was due to the Fed lifting rates, but in 1990, 2000, and 2008, those trend changes were due to recession.

Bloomberg

It would be welcomed news if inflation moderated and settled into the 0.1 to 0.2% range, signaling the Fed has achieved its goal, but it is always about playing the odds. The odds suggest that either inflation will continue to trend as it has over the past 21 months, or something has materially changed in the economy to cause that trend to break. Given that the Fed does not seem to be eagerly looking to raise rates again, a recession is the only other option to change that trend, which would be a material slowing of the economy, and at this point, those odds seem to be rising.