The Correction Just Started, So When Will It End?

We discussed caution in our previous market update article. I outlined that many market-leading companies got overheated from a technical standpoint and that valuations had become concerning, with a likely rest/pullback in the near term for many high-flying stocks. Many momentum stocks reversed their bullish momentum in recent sessions, and the million-dollar question now is, "When will the pullback end." I talked about three stocks in particular in the previous article, and here's how they have performed in recent days:

Nvidia 1-Year Chart

NVDA (StockCharts.com | Advanced Financial Charts & Technical Analysis Tools)

Take NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA), for example. It surged to over $140 and declined to about $125 (an 11% pullback). This rapid decline, while significant, may not be enough, and Nvidia may be heading for a textbook 20% correction, with a potential buy-in zone around $120-110.

Broadcom 1-Year Chart

AVGO (StockCharts.com | Advanced Financial Charts & Technical Analysis Tools)

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) peaked at over $1,845 and closed around $1,653 recently. While this also represents a 10% pullback, we may see a more significant decline of about 20%, putting AVGO's buy-in target around $1,500 (filling the gap precisely).

Micron 1-Year Chart

MU (StockCharts.com | Advanced Financial Charts & Technical Analysis Tools)

MU was the hardest hit of the stocks I mentioned, which were due for a pullback last week. It declined by 14% (peak to trough), opening the door to a more significant short-term decline. Roughly a 20% pullback would bring MU down to around $125, creating another compelling buying opportunity in Micron stock.

The Takeaway - More Room To The Downside

While many high-profile stocks have corrected, the S&P 500 "SPX" (SP500) has only declined by about 1%, and even the "NASDAQ-100 ETF" (QQQ) is down by less than 1.5% from its ATH. Typically, when we have a market correction, the momentum stocks begin the decline. Also, the high-quality market-leading stocks could bottom before other stocks in a broad market pullback.

Therefore, we may see the pullbacks continue in stocks like Nvidia, Broadcom, and other companies that have appreciated considerably in recent months. This dynamic could weigh more on broader indexes and other stocks, causing the significant averages to decline by several percent, leading to plentiful buying opportunities in time for the upcoming earnings season in several weeks.

Yes, The Shiller P/E Ratio "CAPE" Is Very High

Shiller P/E ratio (Multpl - Market, financial, and economic data)

The CAPE is based on inflation-adjusted earnings from the previous ten years, about twice its historical mean of roughly 17. While this dynamic makes stocks appear more expensive than in many other periods, it doesn't mean the bull market will end and valuations will come crashing down.

The bubble will eventually burst, but no one knows exactly when. On the other hand, judging by the CAPE chart and the fundamental setup, the Shiller P/E ratio will probably continue to rise.

It's unlikely we've seen peak valuations as earnings continue increasing. The market has solid growth and profitability prospects due to AI and other economic growth engines. Moreover, the Fed will likely begin cutting rates soon, enabling rates to move down and increasing risk appetite.

It will be an unfavorable dynamic for bondholders as rates decline, and more market participants will likely get pushed into equities. Furthermore, the increases in the money supply will look for allocation in the form of business expansion and investment, likely causing valuations to increase further.

Another factor to consider is the psychological element. We're entering an easing phase that could lead us down to zero or negative rates and future QE policies. Valuations could go much higher than many market participants envision during this cycle. Therefore, simply looking at the CAPE index and seeing that it's expensive doesn't mean it won't be even more expensive in two years.

Non-GAAP P/E Ratio - The Best Valuation Gauge

I believe the optimal P/E gauge is not the CAPE but the non-GAAP P/E ratio, which provides the best perspective into a company's earnings power potential. Moreover, we can utilize future earnings projections to determine the forward P/E ratio for many high-quality companies and major indexes.

Index valuations (WSJ.com)

The SPX has a trailing P/E ratio of about 24. Is it cheap? No, and one year ago, it was below 20. Was the SPX cheap below 20? I believe so (and the market agrees). Is the forward P/E ratio of about 22 inexpensive? This is the crucial question.

First, the forward P/E may be lower because there may be more buybacks than expected. This is especially true in an easing environment. When companies get easy/cheap financing, they can buy back stock.

Better-than-expected earnings are another factor that can lower the forward P/E ratio. We may see better-than-anticipated results due to AI revenues, increased efficiencies, and other AI-related sales and profitability increases and improvements.

It's important to also consider that the Fed is moving toward easing and will likely begin cutting rates soon. We are only discussing the first cut, but this will likely lead to a new long-term easing cycle, culminating in zero or negative rates and much more QE monetary expansion.

In this context, the non-GAAP forward P/E ratio of 22 for the SPX is not high, and we can say the same about the 29 forward P/E ratio for the Nasdaq 100. Most notably, the sub-25 forward P/E ratio on the R2K seems inexpensive, implying we can have much more stock market expansion with health pullbacks and corrections in future years.

Near-Term Turbulence Likely

We've seen some disappointing data over the past month. While the inflation readings have improved, other key economic readings are worsening. Over the last month, we've seen worse-than-expected ISM manufacturing/non-manufacturing data, the rising unemployment rate, an unexpected decline in retail sales, and other worse-than-anticipated economic indicators. While this dynamic should enable the Fed to cut rates sooner, we don't want the economy dipping into a recession and must be vigilant of the data points ahead.

Data (Investing.com - Stock Market Quotes & Financial News)

We have seen recent worsening data points impacting price action, and this trend may continue in future weeks. This week's crucial data points include CB consumer confidence, new home sales, durable goods orders, and GDP, but the most important data point will be the core PCE to end the month and close out the quarter.

While we may whiff on certain other data points, inflation could come in around 2.6% or 2.5% even. This dynamic will illustrate continued progress on inflation, bringing us closer to the rate cut the market expects at the September FOMC event.

Rate Cut Likely In September

Rate probabilities (CMEGroup.com)

There's about a 66% or a 2/3rds probability that we will see 25-50 Bps worth of cuts on or by the September FOMC meeting. This dynamic illustrates that the Fed is close to cutting and will likely take action soon. Moreover, rate probabilities increase as future better-than-expected inflation and worsening broad economic readings materialize, as the trends could continue. Additionally, we may see the Fed end its QT program soon, opening the door for future QE. This more accessible monetary environment should favor high-quality stocks and add to a broad bullish intermediate and long-term theme for top equities.

Let's Focus On Future Earnings

The critical factor is earnings, and stocks could resume their appreciation if earnings outperform the estimates. Earnings season starts around the 12th of July, and we will likely see more positive surprises. However, it's essential to have appropriate setups to buy/increase stock holdings during earnings season. This dynamic illustrates the need for constructive pullback periods.

We might be at a crucial pullback point now as markets reset from technically overbought and fundamentally frothy conditions before the next move higher. Therefore, we're likely in a healthy correction process, which should pave the way for a buying opportunity soon. In a worst-case scenario, we may see a 5-10% decline in the major averages in the coming weeks.

Despite the likelihood of near-term volatility, I am keeping my year-end target for the SPX at 6,000 due to the favorable intermediate and long-term market dynamics.