Investment Update

Since my last publication on Cencora (NYSE:COR) shares have continued to advance and now trade 13% higher. This marks a substantial gain from the original buy thesis I presented on COR in 2023.

Analysts in a Bernstein-Societe Generale rated COR a high-quality stock with high ROIC trading at sensible valuations in a recent analysis.

This is exactly the sentiment I have held with COR since day on, and this has not changed. Earnings have compounded at 12% per year the last three years, but investors have only increased the P/E multiple on the stock from 15x to 17x in that period. The price/value equation remains skewed in our favor.

Figure 1. COR vs. Healthcare distributors industry

Investment Thesis

Based in Pennsylvania, and with a history dating back to 2001, COR is a leading global healthcare solutions company. Its business strengths are in pharmaceutical sourcing and distribution services. COR operates through two main segments: U.S. healthcare and international healthcare.

Some of the quality characteristics I have identified for COR in previous analyses include:

COR's is supported by advanced logistics and supply chain technologies, which provide significant competitive advantages in terms of cost and operational efficiency. Focus on specialty pharmaceuticals – COR has positioned itself as a leader in the specialty pharmaceuticals market, which includes drugs for complex and chronic conditions such as oncology and immunology. I'm seeing this more and more in the GLP-1 market with the company. Abnormally high returns on capital invested due to (i) its capital-light operating model, (ii) growing profitability, and (iii) negative working capital.

I believe shares of COR are attractively valued given 1) my own and consensus’ estimates of earnings growth, 2) COR’s abnormally high ROICs that enable it to throw off >$1 billion FCF each rolling 12 months [for growth, dividends, and buybacks – this company is drowning in cash], 3) exceptional profit per employee indicating high returns on intangible capital, and 4) operating model that benefits from negative working capital meaning (i) cash conversion is fast, and (ii) its suppliers effectively provide a source of free financing for the company. More specifically, my analysis indicates that the market could be underappreciating COR's ability to sustain this growth trajectory and enhance profitability. Net-net, reiterate buy, looking for a range of $270-$285 per share as next price objectives.

Note: I don't discuss the company's dividends or buybacks here.

Attractively valued at current multiples

I believe COR is attractively valued when adding the context of 1) business returns, 2) economic earnings against opportunities cost of similar risk, 3) return on human/intangible capital employed in its operations, and 4) hard-to-replicate business advantages that see it to deploy funds at an advantage to fund growth + return capital to shareholders.

Valuation insights:

The market has increased the multiple paid on capital invested in COR’s operations since 2021 as it has shed capital through 1) work-through of receivables, 2) dividends, and 3) buybacks. Around $1 billion of equity currently holds up ~$63 billion of asset value, but the majority of the business capital is tied up in receivables + inventory. Outside this, assets fall to $19.7 billion (19x equity multiplier). The increase from 2.2x to 4.9x EV/IC has come from denominator effects, but investors have also increased the multiple on P/NOPAT from 14.7x to 17.9x (21.7% increase), vs. a 41.7% increase in NOPAT.

Figure 2.

Two factors have driven earnings + multiple changes – 1) an increase in the rate of profits earned on capital injected in the business from 13.3% in 2021 to 27.3% in the TTM [Figure 3], and 2) rapid upshift in turnover on total capital as the company has benefited from negative working capital [Figure 4]. COR management now turns of $1 of capital ~30x, returning $30 in sales off a single dollar investment made into the business. The funds deployed required to produce $1 sales is just $0.70. This stems from the negative working capital position COR operates on, as it receives payment from its customers before it pays its own purveyors. It in effect acts as a source of float that can be deployed into the business at an advantage. This hard-to-replicate business advantage enables the company to scale faster – it's getting paid to grow.

Added to this, the economic earnings produced against a 12% opportunity cost have been increasing in the last three years and offer increasing value over this watermark. We use the 12% here as it represents the long-term market averages. This cannot be overlooked as it signifies COR if clearly justifying the higher prices. Since 2021, on a rolling 12 month basis, it has produced >$50 in economic earnings per share (that is, NOPAT per share above a 12% ROIC threshold).

Figure 3.

Figure 4.

The business returns only partially explain the spread in market value to invested capital (i.e., market capital relative to business capital; otherwise market value added). At the current valuation, more than 219% of the implied growth is baked in, even considering a reasonably high discount rate. It trades at 4.9x invested capital, but the ROIC is just 2.3x the hurdle rate. In that vein, it's the intangible, or human capital, responsible for the difference – the return on talent.

Figure 5.

COR operates in a reasonably competitive industry where capital turnover is everything. Processes and systems get you so far on the efficiency front, so do competitive advantages like negative working capital and a capital-light operating model. The rest comes down to your talent. COR’s employee headcount increased by 4,000 since 2021 (all staff included) to 46,000, But net operating profit after tax (“profit”) per employee increased $10,649 to ~$61,080. Hence, 1) profit per employee is higher, and 2) each new employee contributed ~$2,660 extra in profit.

Figure 6.

This has pulled through to a massive leap in economic profit per employee, increasing ~$9,000 year over year from Q1 2023 – 2024 to ~$61,000 per employee. To me, this is astounding. Basically, all of the company’s employees are pulling their economic weight. It has added ~2,000 employees per year since 2021. If it does another 2,000 this year, it is simply a function of maintaining the current profit per employee (and economic profit), while adding new equally as profitable employees.

Figure 7.

Consensus projects another 10%–11% sales growth in FY 2024 with 7% pre-tax earnings growth to $3.75 billion. My numbers fall in line with this (see: Appendix 1) and see $3.8 billion on free cash flow of $2.94 billion. Here I disaggregate earnings into ROIC and invested capital and market value into EV/invested capital and invested capital. Carrying the 17.9x multiple forward on NOPAT gets me to $292 per share implied value, or ~5.1x EV/IC (Figure 7). At an estimated 48,000 employees, this equates to $61,700 in economic profit/employee. This would be an increase of $8,720/employee since 2021.

Figure 9.

The thinking here is simple – If I can apply more conservative estimates to my projected earnings vs. the market, and still come out on top – COR retains itself a buy. I carry a 16.6x NOPAT multiple forward (7.2% multiple contraction from today) and arrive at an equity value of $270 per share by FY 2026 ($289 inc. debt). Similarly, assigning the >5x EV/IC multiple gets me to $267/share.

Figure 10.

Author's estimates

Long-term valuation estimates I’ve modeled in Appendix 1 call for >$360 per share when indexed against a 12% capital charge. Note this is a high watermark correlating to long-term market averages. Here we are saying, if we give COR $1, or invest $1 at 12%, what’s the opportunity cost? Here it is skewed toward COR. The other investment is worth $280 under these assumptions.

Figure 11.

Author's estimates

Compelling catalysts for price change

Catalysts I have identified for COR, which we believe will propel the business forward over our 3-5 year investment horizon include:

Expansion of specialty services: Continued investment in specialty services, particularly in oncology and rare diseases, is a large driver to growth in my best estimation. For instance, Q1 revenue growth was fuelled by sales of specialty products to physician practices and health systems, alongside increased volume in GLP-1 products. This is a trend I see continuing. Technological advancements: COR's ongoing investments in technology and digital solutions, such as data analytics and supply chain optimization, will be seen positively by its customers. Key example in Q1 was its OneOncology investment, which will build its physician-led network in my view. The benefits are threefold – 1) invest in platforms like this, 2) drive physician/provider "membership," and 3) drive further sales. This flywheel is something to take note of in the next earnings update, in my view. Guidance calls for double-digit growth: Updated FY 2024 guidance and sees $13.30–$13.50/share at the bottom line, representing growth of 11% to 13%. It sees this on 10%–12% sales growth, in line with my own and consensus estimates. This is a valuation catalyst as the numbers I’m carrying forward are more conservative to this and still imply valuation upside, giving us further margin of safety. Modest forward estimates imply an increase in earnings power alongside valuation premium: Here I carry a 2.6% quarterly compounding growth rate forward on pre-tax margins of 1.7%. I assume capital intensity to remain as it has done in the last 2.5 years of business. This gets me to earnings power of $13,852 today [1,000 COR shares] stretching to $16,622 by FY 2026 under my assumptions. This 19.9% growth in earnings power is attractive to me.

Figure 12.

Figure 13.

Key risks

Key downside risks include 1) a substantial wind-back in revenues with a >10% drop, 2) loss in market share due to regulatory burden or customer breakdown, 3) a reduction in negative working capital which provides the company a business advantage, and 4), the broader set of macroeconomic risks that cannot be ignored right now. These include the inflation/rates axis, geopolitical risks, commodity supply shocks, and election risks in various jurisdictions.

Investors must realize these risks in FULL before proceeding any further.

In short

COR continues to present with the compelling economic characteristics I relish for our core portfolio holdings. The combination of 1) abnormally high ROICs, 2) negative working capital, 3) persistence post-tax earnings growth, 4) minimal reinvestment requirements, and 5) the market's sensible valuation of this company are difficult advantages to replicate in any investment debate. Paying ~18x post-tax earnings as I write is more than fair for this company in my view, and my next price objectives are to the $270–$285 range, with long-term valuation ranges up to $360 per share. More importantly, I am not as concerned with the price targets as I am with the company's ability to repeat this process and continue throwing off exceptional earnings plus FCFs and attract higher market values — whatever they may be.

I would just finish by saying that none of my valuation estimates include dividend or buybacks. Doing so only increases the economic value of this company. As such, I continue to rate COR a buy.

Appendix 1.