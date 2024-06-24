Are you looking for some income monthly from an exchange-traded fund, or ETF, that moves largely in tandem with the market but also offers bountiful income? Well, we have previously covered a very stable and conservative ETF in the Schwab US Dividend ETF (SCHD). We also covered the more risky PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI), but downgraded that to hold on price action as an option to consider on a pullback for income. But less conservative than SCHD and more so than PDI is the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI).
Now, we would not dive right in here heavy with markets at these highs. It is prudent to wait for some market weakness, and then pick your spots. Make no mistake, we will get some sort of correction, even if it is seasonal in nature, later this summer, and you will see a better price. This is something most new investors do wrong. They think they need time in the market period and that is it. While that is largely true long-term, make no mistake, your returns are magnified when you average into investments on weakness. Unless you are dollar cost averaging every single week or two, strongly consider legging into your investments on some weakness.
Now, as an income name, and one that pays monthly, we like that this ETF is really range bound over the last few years and has been sideways that last few months. The range bound nature helps with you being able to pick up dips when the price falls toward the lower end of the trading channel. Now, we will also say that although this ETF is pretty diversified, we still think income investors should spread their money out to multiple ETFs and or high-quality dividend paying stocks. For those that are earlier in their investing careers, a blend of income and growth is suggested.
Here, there is potential for growth, but the ETF has not really run up with the market. But it has been stable, and that is good for monthly income collection without on-paper principal getting whacked. And when we suggest an income name for our traders to park some principal and collect some cash flow, we are constantly looking for reliable income. While the price is relatively stable in this calm market, the one thing that may be unattractive to many is that JEPI does have a fluctuating payout. This is problematic if you are trying to project income, especially for retirees who may really heavily rely on it. Not knowing what you will be paid may mean that many potential buyers will pass over this ETF.
So how does the ETF operate? Well, JEPI does a pretty nice job of generating income through employing a call option approach. The fund's managers segment off call options within the portfolio, and also sell calls that are out of the money. Now, what you should be aware of here is that the operational approach to the ETF is to have most of the assets (about 80%) in equities, while the other 20% or so of assets allocated toward generating income, and not just through options but also through what are known as equity-linked notes.
Now, we won't go into a ton of detail here about this, but equity-linked notes are essentially structured instruments that from a simple perspective blend the features of both fixed-income securities and equities. So, there are potential for gains here linked to the performance of the underlying equities or equity indices the fund is exposed to, but also offer income through coupon payments. This topic may be foreign to some readers, so to learn more on the equity-linked assets and risks, this resource here is a good starting place.
Now, this is not just a covered call option ETF. That is, it does not simply only write covered calls against the actual equity positions, but EPI also generates income flow from the premiums on the call options that the linked notes write. This differentiates it a bit from other covered call ETFs. And of course, some 80% equity portion of JEPI's portfolio is uncapped, so it should move up (or down) with the market. And you do see JEPI's chart has some correlation to the overall market, but with less percentage moves higher and lower, generally speaking.
For those curious, here is the most updated complete set of holdings below:
|Ticker
|Security Description
|Security Type
|Method
|Shares/Par
|Market Value (USD)
|Country
|Currency
|Sector
|Industry
|Coupon
|Maturity Date
|Effective Date
|Contract Size
|Strike Price
|% of Market Value
|% of Net Assets
|MSFT
|MICROSOFT CORP COMMON
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|1292252
|$ 581,229,104.56
|United States
|USD
|Information Technology
|Software
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|1.73%
|1.73%
|AMZN
|AMAZON.COM INC COMMON
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|2988711
|$ 565,105,475.88
|United States
|USD
|Consumer Discretionary
|Broadline Retail
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|1.68%
|1.68%
|TT
|TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|1657585
|$ 553,832,300.20
|Ireland
|USD
|Industrials
|Building Products
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|1.65%
|1.64%
|PGR
|PROGRESSIVE CORP/THE
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|2609398
|$ 545,859,967.62
|United States
|USD
|Financials
|Insurance
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|1.63%
|1.62%
|META
|META PLATFORMS INC
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|1073141
|$ 530,968,703.98
|United States
|USD
|Communication Services
|Interactive Media & Services
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|1.58%
|1.58%
|INTU
|INTUIT INC COMMON STOCK
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|805429
|$ 509,151,942.35
|United States
|USD
|Information Technology
|Software
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|1.52%
|1.51%
|GOOGL
|ALPHABET INC COMMON
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|2831770
|$ 508,670,845.10
|United States
|USD
|Communication Services
|Interactive Media & Services
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|1.51%
|1.51%
|MA
|MASTERCARD INC COMMON
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|1111001
|$ 505,338,804.85
|United States
|USD
|Financials
|Financial Services
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|1.5%
|1.5%
|SO
|SOUTHERN CO/THE COMMON
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|6296905
|$ 494,055,166.30
|United States
|USD
|Utilities
|Electric Utilities
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|1.47%
|1.47%
|ABBV
|ABBVIE INC COMMON STOCK
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|2817401
|$ 480,056,956.39
|United States
|USD
|Health Care
|Biotechnology
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|1.43%
|1.43%
|V
|VISA INC COMMON STOCK
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|1738305
|$ 478,416,302.10
|United States
|USD
|Financials
|Financial Services
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|1.42%
|1.42%
|NXPI
|NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|1732715
|$ 469,617,746.45
|Netherlands
|USD
|Information Technology
|Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|1.4%
|1.39%
|HON
|HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|2163497
|$ 465,346,569.73
|United States
|USD
|Industrials
|Industrial Conglomerates
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|1.39%
|1.38%
|VRTX
|VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|992798
|$ 465,334,350.58
|United States
|USD
|Health Care
|Biotechnology
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|1.39%
|1.38%
|REGN
|REGENERON
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|440418
|$ 463,821,812.52
|United States
|USD
|Health Care
|Biotechnology
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|1.38%
|1.38%
|COST
|COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|535989
|$ 454,684,828.59
|United States
|USD
|Consumer Staples
|Consumer Staples Distribution & Retail
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|1.35%
|1.35%
|XOM
|EXXON MOBIL
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|4058023
|$ 449,466,627.48
|United States
|USD
|Energy
|Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|1.34%
|1.33%
|LOW
|LOWE'S COS INC COMMON
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|1963402
|$ 448,814,063.18
|United States
|USD
|Consumer Discretionary
|Specialty Retail
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|1.34%
|1.33%
|NOW
|SERVICENOW INC COMMON
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|592183
|$ 443,740,487.39
|United States
|USD
|Information Technology
|Software
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|1.32%
|1.32%
|KO
|COCA-COLA CO/THE COMMON
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|6902421
|$ 433,264,966.17
|United States
|USD
|Consumer Staples
|Beverages
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|1.29%
|1.29%
|TXN
|TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|2187974
|$ 427,814,556.22
|United States
|USD
|Information Technology
|Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|1.27%
|1.27%
|YUM
|YUM BRANDS INC COMMON
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|3182751
|$ 427,411,631.79
|United States
|USD
|Consumer Discretionary
|Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|1.27%
|1.27%
|TMO
|THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|743559
|$ 419,813,411.40
|United States
|USD
|Health Care
|Life Sciences Tools & Services
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|1.25%
|1.25%
|TRV
|TRAVELERS COS INC/THE
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|1988498
|$ 417,186,880.40
|United States
|USD
|Financials
|Insurance
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|1.24%
|1.24%
|CMCSA
|COMCAST CORP COMMON
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|10829100
|$ 416,703,768.00
|United States
|USD
|Communication Services
|Media
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|1.24%
|1.24%
|PEP
|PEPSICO INC COMMON STOCK
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|2470631
|$ 413,287,153.68
|United States
|USD
|Consumer Staples
|Beverages
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|1.23%
|1.23%
|MDLZ
|MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|6183780
|$ 411,283,207.80
|United States
|USD
|Consumer Staples
|Food Products
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|1.22%
|1.22%
|NVDA
|NVIDIA CORP COMMON STOCK
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|3195548
|$ 404,460,510.36
|United States
|USD
|Information Technology
|Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|1.2%
|1.2%
|ETN
|EATON CORP PLC COMMON
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|1260388
|$ 403,399,783.28
|Ireland
|USD
|Industrials
|Electrical Equipment
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|1.2%
|1.2%
|LIN
|LINDE PLC COMMON STOCK
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|908727
|$ 402,338,879.25
|Ireland
|USD
|Materials
|Chemicals
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|1.2%
|1.19%
|ADI
|ANALOG DEVICES INC
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|1703391
|$ 393,568,490.55
|United States
|USD
|Information Technology
|Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|1.17%
|1.17%
|UNH
|UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|815493
|$ 393,548,766.87
|United States
|USD
|Health Care
|Health Care Providers & Services
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|1.17%
|1.17%
|LLY
|ELI LILLY & CO COMMON
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|422168
|$ 373,145,851.84
|United States
|USD
|Health Care
|Pharmaceuticals
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|1.11%
|1.11%
|PG
|THE PROCTER & GAMBLE
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|2181880
|$ 367,123,128.80
|United States
|USD
|Consumer Staples
|Household Products
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|1.09%
|1.09%
|AZO
|AUTOZONE INC COMMON
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|122239
|$ 365,537,393.65
|United States
|USD
|Consumer Discretionary
|Specialty Retail
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|1.09%
|1.09%
|MNST
|MONSTER BEVERAGE CORP
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|7220782
|$ 354,468,188.38
|United States
|USD
|Consumer Staples
|Beverages
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|1.06%
|1.05%
|CME
|CME GROUP INC COMMON
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|1769235
|$ 344,080,822.80
|United States
|USD
|Financials
|Capital Markets
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|1.02%
|1.02%
|OTIS
|OTIS WORLDWIDE CORP
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|3384007
|$ 324,593,951.44
|United States
|USD
|Industrials
|Machinery
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.97%
|0.96%
|ACN
|ACCENTURE PLC COMMON
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|1045361
|$ 322,995,641.78
|Ireland
|USD
|Information Technology
|IT Services
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.96%
|0.96%
|NEE
|NEXTERA ENERGY INC
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|4432909
|$ 322,760,104.29
|United States
|USD
|Utilities
|Electric Utilities
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.96%
|0.96%
|EOG
|EOG RESOURCES INC COMMON
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|2634486
|$ 321,539,016.30
|United States
|USD
|Energy
|Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.96%
|0.95%
|UPS
|UNITED PARCEL SERVICE
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|2332241
|$ 318,584,120.60
|United States
|USD
|Industrials
|Air Freight & Logistics
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.95%
|0.95%
|PEG
|PUBLIC SERVICE
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|4363141
|$ 318,552,924.41
|United States
|USD
|Utilities
|Multi-Utilities
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.95%
|0.95%
|SPX_28
|Equity Linked Notes
|Synthetic
|60134
|$ 311,826,059.68
|United States
|USD
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.93%
|0.93%
|SPX_11
|Equity Linked Notes
|Synthetic
|56132
|$ 309,642,074.24
|United States
|USD
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.92%
|0.92%
|SPX_12
|Equity Linked Notes
|Synthetic
|56274
|$ 309,506,437.26
|United States
|USD
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.92%
|0.92%
|SPX_29
|Equity Linked Notes
|Synthetic
|60297
|$ 309,260,298.15
|United States
|USD
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.92%
|0.92%
|SPX_10
|Equity Linked Notes
|Synthetic
|56274
|$ 309,159,226.68
|United States
|USD
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.92%
|0.92%
|SPX_5
|Equity Linked Notes
|Synthetic
|58273
|$ 303,736,357.90
|United States
|USD
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.9%
|0.9%
|SPX_6
|Equity Linked Notes
|Synthetic
|58286
|$ 303,523,762.14
|United States
|USD
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.9%
|0.9%
|SPX_9
|Equity Linked Notes
|Synthetic
|55946
|$ 302,230,921.74
|United States
|USD
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.9%
|0.9%
|SPX_8
|Equity Linked Notes
|Synthetic
|56079
|$ 301,802,036.67
|United States
|USD
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.9%
|0.9%
|MRK
|MERCK & CO INC COMMON
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|2300959
|$ 300,781,360.48
|United States
|USD
|Health Care
|Pharmaceuticals
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.9%
|0.89%
|SPX_7
|Equity Linked Notes
|Synthetic
|56554
|$ 297,959,273.32
|United States
|USD
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.89%
|0.88%
|SPX_1
|Equity Linked Notes
|Synthetic
|58801
|$ 296,396,436.67
|United States
|USD
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.88%
|0.88%
|SPX_30
|Equity Linked Notes
|Synthetic
|60746
|$ 294,382,405.52
|United States
|USD
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.88%
|0.87%
|SPX_4
|Equity Linked Notes
|Synthetic
|58964
|$ 292,210,843.00
|United States
|USD
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.87%
|0.87%
|SPX_2
|Equity Linked Notes
|Synthetic
|59238
|$ 287,173,384.02
|United States
|USD
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.86%
|0.85%
|CMG
|CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|88137
|$ 282,962,957.13
|United States
|USD
|Consumer Discretionary
|Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.84%
|0.84%
|SPX_3
|Equity Linked Notes
|Synthetic
|59593
|$ 278,404,789.61
|United States
|USD
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.83%
|0.83%
|BMY
|BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|6634810
|$ 278,197,583.30
|United States
|USD
|Health Care
|Pharmaceuticals
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.83%
|0.83%
|ROST
|ROSS STORES INC COMMON
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|1838289
|$ 274,438,164.81
|United States
|USD
|Consumer Discretionary
|Specialty Retail
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.82%
|0.81%
|SYK
|STRYKER CORP COMMON
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|797173
|$ 273,143,356.72
|United States
|USD
|Health Care
|Health Care Equipment & Supplies
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.81%
|0.81%
|CTSH
|COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|3874403
|$ 264,776,701.02
|United States
|USD
|Information Technology
|IT Services
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.79%
|0.79%
|FI
|FISERV INC COMMON STOCK
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|1755778
|$ 262,997,986.62
|United States
|USD
|Financials
|Financial Services
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.78%
|0.78%
|CRM
|SALESFORCE INC COMMON
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|1053645
|$ 258,206,243.70
|United States
|USD
|Information Technology
|Software
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.77%
|0.77%
|COP
|CONOCOPHILLIPS COMMON
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|2289207
|$ 254,880,307.38
|United States
|USD
|Energy
|Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.76%
|0.76%
|TJX
|TJX COS INC/THE COMMON
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|2193653
|$ 243,517,419.53
|United States
|USD
|Consumer Discretionary
|Specialty Retail
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.73%
|0.72%
|BRK.B
|BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|578642
|$ 237,023,336.04
|United States
|USD
|Financials
|Financial Services
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.71%
|0.7%
|CHD
|CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|2161774
|$ 235,482,041.82
|United States
|USD
|Consumer Staples
|Household Products
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.7%
|0.7%
|CSX
|CSX CORP COMMON STOCK
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|7037033
|$ 235,107,272.53
|United States
|USD
|Industrials
|Ground Transportation
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.7%
|0.7%
|EQIX
|EQUINIX INC REIT USD
|REIT
|Physical
|301727
|$ 230,821,155.00
|United States
|USD
|Real Estate
|Specialized REITs
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.69%
|0.69%
|SBAC
|SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORP
|REIT
|Physical
|1179560
|$ 229,577,762.80
|United States
|USD
|Real Estate
|Specialized REITs
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.68%
|0.68%
|JPMORGAN US GOVT MMKT FUN
|MONEY MARKET
|Physical
|221881151
|$ 221,881,151.70
|United States
|USD
|Financials
|Commercial Banks
|0.00
|04/13/2017
|$ 0.00
|0.66%
|0.66%
|CPAY
|CORPAY INC COMMON STOCK
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|816732
|$ 218,189,953.80
|United States
|USD
|Financials
|Financial Services
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.65%
|0.65%
|DE
|DEERE & CO COMMON STOCK
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|563061
|$ 211,170,397.44
|United States
|USD
|Industrials
|Machinery
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.63%
|0.63%
|PLD
|PROLOGIS INC REIT USD
|REIT
|Physical
|1894331
|$ 207,239,811.40
|United States
|USD
|Real Estate
|Industrial REITs
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.62%
|0.62%
|CMS
|CMS ENERGY CORP COMMON
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|3302097
|$ 196,639,876.35
|United States
|USD
|Utilities
|Multi-Utilities
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.59%
|0.58%
|WMT
|WALMART INC COMMON STOCK
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|2822317
|$ 191,663,547.47
|United States
|USD
|Consumer Staples
|Consumer Staples Distribution & Retail
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.57%
|0.57%
|BKNG
|BOOKING HOLDINGS INC
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|46498
|$ 185,485,171.80
|United States
|USD
|Consumer Discretionary
|Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.55%
|0.55%
|RTX
|RTX CORP
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|1753482
|$ 185,185,234.02
|United States
|USD
|Industrials
|Aerospace & Defense
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.55%
|0.55%
|BSX
|BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|2365425
|$ 183,817,176.75
|United States
|USD
|Health Care
|Health Care Equipment & Supplies
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.55%
|0.55%
|CB
|CHUBB LTD COMMON STOCK
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|685600
|$ 181,409,760.00
|Switzerland
|USD
|Financials
|Insurance
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.54%
|0.54%
|CDNS
|CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|556490
|$ 177,180,851.10
|United States
|USD
|Information Technology
|Software
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.53%
|0.53%
|DOW
|DOW INC COMMON STOCK USD
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|3276940
|$ 176,921,990.60
|United States
|USD
|Materials
|Chemicals
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.53%
|0.53%
|ASML
|ASML HOLDING NV NY REG
|ADR
|Physical
|170261
|$ 176,492,552.60
|Netherlands
|USD
|Information Technology
|Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.53%
|0.52%
|AXP
|AMERICAN EXPRESS CO
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|744563
|$ 171,532,423.94
|United States
|USD
|Financials
|Consumer Finance
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.51%
|0.51%
|AAPL
|APPLE INC COMMON STOCK
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|791404
|$ 164,208,415.96
|United States
|USD
|Information Technology
|Computers & Peripherals
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.49%
|0.49%
|ELV
|ELEVANCE HEALTH INC
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|304762
|$ 162,870,908.04
|United States
|USD
|Health Care
|Health Care Providers & Services
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.49%
|0.48%
|AMP
|AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|359308
|$ 158,411,711.04
|United States
|USD
|Financials
|Capital Markets
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.47%
|0.47%
|TXT
|TEXTRON INC COMMON STOCK
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|1813510
|$ 157,303,857.40
|United States
|USD
|Industrials
|Aerospace & Defense
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.47%
|0.47%
|DHR
|DANAHER CORP COMMON
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|612831
|$ 156,247,391.76
|United States
|USD
|Health Care
|Life Sciences Tools & Services
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.47%
|0.46%
|ABT
|ABBOTT LABORATORIES
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|1388044
|$ 146,744,011.68
|United States
|USD
|Health Care
|Health Care Equipment & Supplies
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.44%
|0.44%
|STX
|SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|1338192
|$ 137,940,831.36
|Ireland
|USD
|Information Technology
|Computers & Peripherals
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.41%
|0.41%
|JKHY
|JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|793630
|$ 132,329,866.20
|United States
|USD
|Financials
|Financial Services
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.39%
|0.39%
|PCG
|PG&E CORP COMMON STOCK
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|7124063
|$ 125,810,952.58
|United States
|USD
|Utilities
|Electric Utilities
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.37%
|0.37%
|IR
|GARDNER DENVER HOLDINGS
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|1325550
|$ 123,130,339.50
|United States
|USD
|Industrials
|Machinery
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.37%
|0.37%
|USB
|US BANCORP COMMON STOCK
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|3017138
|$ 119,780,378.60
|United States
|USD
|Financials
|Commercial Banks
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.36%
|0.36%
|FDX
|FEDEX CORP COMMON STOCK
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|466040
|$ 118,215,706.40
|United States
|USD
|Industrials
|Air Freight & Logistics
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.35%
|0.35%
|MET
|METLIFE INC COMMON STOCK
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|1594816
|$ 113,662,536.32
|United States
|USD
|Financials
|Insurance
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.34%
|0.34%
|KEYS
|KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|824917
|$ 113,013,629.00
|United States
|USD
|Information Technology
|Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.34%
|0.34%
|SNPS
|SYNOPSYS INC COMMON
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|186102
|$ 112,690,344.06
|United States
|USD
|Information Technology
|Software
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.34%
|0.33%
|CARR
|CARRIER GLOBAL CORP
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|1756315
|$ 110,437,087.20
|United States
|USD
|Industrials
|Building Products
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.33%
|0.33%
|URI
|UNITED RENTALS INC
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|166642
|$ 106,780,860.76
|United States
|USD
|Industrials
|Trading Companies & Distributors
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.32%
|0.32%
|DOV
|DOVER CORP COMMON STOCK
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|563206
|$ 102,785,095.00
|United States
|USD
|Industrials
|Machinery
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.31%
|0.31%
|JNJ
|JOHNSON & COMMON
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|656645
|$ 97,675,943.75
|United States
|USD
|Health Care
|Pharmaceuticals
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.29%
|0.29%
|ODFL
|OLD DOMINION FREIGHT
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|545449
|$ 95,393,575.61
|United States
|USD
|Industrials
|Ground Transportation
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.28%
|0.28%
|ICE
|INTERCONTINENTAL
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|673059
|$ 92,774,452.56
|United States
|USD
|Financials
|Capital Markets
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.28%
|0.28%
|LDOS
|LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|631954
|$ 92,625,497.78
|United States
|USD
|Industrials
|Professional Services
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.28%
|0.28%
|LYB
|LYONDELLBASELL
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|949447
|$ 90,396,848.87
|United States
|USD
|Materials
|Chemicals
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.27%
|0.27%
|MDT
|MEDTRONIC PLC COMMON
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|1083078
|$ 88,422,487.92
|Ireland
|USD
|Health Care
|Health Care Equipment & Supplies
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.26%
|0.26%
|MSI
|MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|214460
|$ 82,790,138.40
|United States
|USD
|Information Technology
|Communications Equipment
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.25%
|0.25%
|PM
|PHILIP MORRIS
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|796724
|$ 79,608,662.08
|United States
|USD
|Consumer Staples
|Tobacco
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.24%
|0.24%
|MCD
|MCDONALD'S CORP COMMON
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|303225
|$ 78,653,532.75
|United States
|USD
|Consumer Discretionary
|Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.23%
|0.23%
|AMT
|AMERICAN TOWER CORP REIT
|REIT
|Physical
|395353
|$ 77,034,532.05
|United States
|USD
|Real Estate
|Specialized REITs
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.23%
|0.23%
|BURL
|BURLINGTON STORES INC
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|317226
|$ 76,127,895.48
|United States
|USD
|Consumer Discretionary
|Specialty Retail
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.23%
|0.23%
|UNP
|UNION PACIFIC CORP
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|320529
|$ 72,474,812.19
|United States
|USD
|Industrials
|Ground Transportation
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.22%
|0.22%
|GWW
|WW GRAINGER INC COMMON
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|70173
|$ 64,212,505.38
|United States
|USD
|Industrials
|Trading Companies & Distributors
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.19%
|0.19%
|KVUE
|KENVUE INC COMMON STOCK
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|3394177
|$ 62,894,099.81
|United States
|USD
|Consumer Staples
|Personal Care Products
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.19%
|0.19%
|AFL
|AFLAC INC COMMON STOCK
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|657178
|$ 58,929,151.26
|United States
|USD
|Financials
|Insurance
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.18%
|0.17%
|AME
|AMETEK INC COMMON STOCK
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|322266
|$ 54,356,606.22
|United States
|USD
|Industrials
|Electrical Equipment
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.16%
|0.16%
|CTAS
|CINTAS CORP COMMON STOCK
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|71535
|$ 50,683,262.85
|United States
|USD
|Industrials
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.15%
|0.15%
|WELL
|WELLTOWER INC
|REIT
|Physical
|450722
|$ 46,117,875.04
|United States
|USD
|Real Estate
|Health Care REITs
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.14%
|0.14%
|MO
|ALTRIA GROUP INC COMMON
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|975210
|$ 44,606,105.40
|United States
|USD
|Consumer Staples
|Tobacco
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.13%
|0.13%
|DTE
|DTE ENERGY CO COMMON
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|384038
|$ 42,593,654.58
|United States
|USD
|Utilities
|Multi-Utilities
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.13%
|0.13%
|EMR
|EMERSON ELECTRIC CO
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|371349
|$ 40,257,945.09
|United States
|USD
|Industrials
|Electrical Equipment
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.12%
|0.12%
|VRSN
|VERISIGN INC COMMON
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|215263
|$ 39,111,134.47
|United States
|USD
|Information Technology
|IT Services
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.12%
|0.12%
|D
|DOMINION ENERGY INC
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|672689
|$ 33,103,025.69
|United States
|USD
|Utilities
|Multi-Utilities
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.1%
|0.1%
|CNC
|CENTENE CORP COMMON
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|437420
|$ 29,713,940.60
|United States
|USD
|Health Care
|Health Care Providers & Services
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.09%
|0.09%
|NOC
|NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|65717
|$ 28,395,658.53
|United States
|USD
|Industrials
|Aerospace & Defense
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.08%
|0.08%
|VLTO
|VERALTO CORP
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|223291
|$ 22,076,781.17
|United States
|USD
|Industrials
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.07%
|0.07%
|MRVL
|MARVELL TECHNOLOGY INC
|DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK
|Physical
|196522
|$ 14,127,966.58
|United States
|USD
|Information Technology
|Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.04%
|0.04%
|USD - FOR FUTURES
|CURRENCIES
|Physical
|27
|$ 27.50
|United States
|USQ
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.0%
|0.0%
|SPX_27
|Equity Linked Notes
|Synthetic
|0
|$ 0.00
|United States
|USD
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.0%
|0.0%
|CASH
|CURRENCIES
|Physical
|-1220380
|-$ 1,220,380.04
|United States
|USD
|0.00
|$ 0.00
|0.0%
|0.0%
These are the holdings as of the close Friday, June 21, 2024. You should be able to scroll to the right on this table to see more details. JEPI has made a run, but the market is at or very near all-time highs despite a slight breather. The ETF value has not kept pace overall, despite the roughly 80% of the fund in equities that should move more tightly with the market. So there is, in our opinion, some underperformance in the price action. But again, for income investors, the principal being up is always positive, and when it inevitably has another dip, new money can consider coming in.
Now keep in mind, that as a big income-paying name, your entire initial investment can be recouped from this income alone, and then everything on top of that is gravy. Now again, the dividend fluctuates based on moves in the underlying stocks, the premiums collected from calls, etc.
Assuming that hypothetically the price of the ETF never appreciated or depreciated, your entire investment would be recouped in about 13 years of dividends, assuming an annual payout around $4.30 a year. After that, the rest is all "free" money. These would all be gains essentially after year 13, assuming even if the ETF went to zero. Unlike a single stock which can go to zero, JEPI is a basket of holdings, and should never go belly up. There is just too much diversification, of course. It could drastically underperform, but should not go bankrupt.
There are some unique risks with the equity linked notes and the contract deliverables that one can make arguments about, but when the top 10 holdings are in Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), Meta (META) etc., you just are not going to lose substantial principal here. Also, since there is income being generated here from selling option premia, the level of that income depends on movements in rates, and volatility. In this low volatility environment, and mixed back and forth of rates, option premium income has been mixed.
That said, this ETF has paid nearly $20 in distributions since inception, and the JEPI ETF is up some 20%. Translation? There have been solid total returns.
So this is what you need to know. The fact is that the distributions are going to fluctuate based on the equity movements and option income. When reviewing the holdings above in the table, it remains clear that the portfolio is still very much quality-oriented, with many lower-beta names versus some of the many other call option selling income ETFs we have looked at. That said, with lower volatility the price of options has come down so you are seeing lower premium from selling options. This explains in large part lower distributions when looking at the payout history:
So, as you can see, the payouts have been trailing lower the past two years, as volatility has been so tame for many months. But when it ticks up, income from selling option premia will increase. In this market, when selling covered calls, the portfolio can lose out if the underlying assets run up above the covered call ceiling and get called away. Then the fund has to buy back the stock and sell more calls, or roll them out. Since the fund sells out-of-the-money call options, there is flexibility, but with the market run up the last few months, a lot of maneuvering has likely had to be conducted as some of the holdings have run up.
Final thoughts
As designed, the JEPI ETF is doing its job well. There is a solid monthly income here. When volatility picks up again, we would expect higher distributions being likely, while the price of the ETF will be pressured with the market, whenever the next selloff is.
That said, JEPI has not been keeping a perfect pace with market movements. Still, depending on the price of the ETF and the amount of income generated by the portfolio, you should be collecting somewhere between a 7% and 10% yield. It fluctuates. That changing payout may make it unattractive to those who rely on consistent income, but if you can stomach the variable payout, this is an excellent choice for monthly income to add to your arsenal, along with other income producing holdings.
As always, we would never invest most or all of our assets in any one instrument, but this one is a decent addition to consider. Overall, the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF deserves your consideration for income. Take advantage of dips here, or buy regularly every few weeks to dollar cost average.
