Shrinking Monthly Paychecks From Popular JEPI, What You Need To Know

Quad 7 Capital profile picture
Quad 7 Capital
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF offers monthly income through a call option approach with potential for growth and stable price action.
  • The JEPI ETF generates income through equities and equity-linked notes, with a fluctuating payout based on underlying stock movements and option income.
  • Despite underperformance in price action relative to the market, JEPI provides solid total returns and offers a 7% to 10% yield, making it a good choice for monthly income.
  • The shrinking payout over the last two years has been a cause for concern, but we explain what will lead to higher distributions.
  • We use a blended trading and income investing approach as a strategy, while stressing the price an investor pays is paramount.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of BAD BEAT Investing get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Money Rain - Cash floods through a door

Lightboxx/iStock via Getty Images

Are you looking for some income monthly from an exchange-traded fund, or ETF, that moves largely in tandem with the market but also offers bountiful income? Well, we have previously covered a very stable and

Looking for our highest conviction trades? 

Start WINNING TODAY! Grow your portfolio by embracing a blended trading and income investing approach at our premier service!

We activated our 4th of July deal ahead of other services, so you can lock in our best price in 5 years. Join Seeking Alpha's premier service while spots remain at the 2018 founding rate! It's available to the next 4 subscribers ONLY.  Come trade and learn from the best.

Yes, let's get started!

Enjoy a money back guarantee if you aren't satisfied (you will be). Start WINNING today. Get in the game!

This article was written by

Quad 7 Capital profile picture
Quad 7 Capital
41.35K Followers

Quad 7 Capital is a team of 9 analysts with a wide range of experience sharing investment opportunities for nearly 12 years. They are best known for the February 2020 call to sell everything & go short, & have been on average 95% long 5% short since May 2020. The broader company has expertise in business, policy, economics, mathematics, game theory, & the sciences. They share both long & short trades & invest personally in equities they discuss within their investing group Bad Beat Investing, focused on short- & medium-term investments, income generation, special-situations, & momentum trades. Rather than just give you trades, they focus on teaching investors to become proficient traders through their playbook.

Benefits of Bad Beat Investing include: Learning how to understand the pinball nature of markets, execute well-researched written trade ideas per week, use 4 chat rooms, receive daily analyst call summaries, learning options trading, & extensive trading tools. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SCHD, JEPI, META, AMZN, MSFT, PDI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclamer-BAD BEAT Investing and Quad 7 Capital offers research and writes opinion columns. By using our service you understand and acknowledge that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading securities and, in particular, in trading options, including the entire loss of principal. Use of the service, our research columns, the chat service, and any other tools and the information contained herein is not intended to be a source of advice with respect to the material presented, and the information and/or documents contained in this website do not constitute investment advice. All users of the site are encouraged to consult with a personal financial advisor. No personal investment advice is being made, nor will be given.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About JEPI ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on JEPI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
JEPI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News