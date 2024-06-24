Lightboxx/iStock via Getty Images

Are you looking for some income monthly from an exchange-traded fund, or ETF, that moves largely in tandem with the market but also offers bountiful income? Well, we have previously covered a very stable and conservative ETF in the Schwab US Dividend ETF (SCHD). We also covered the more risky PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI), but downgraded that to hold on price action as an option to consider on a pullback for income. But less conservative than SCHD and more so than PDI is the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI).

Now, we would not dive right in here heavy with markets at these highs. It is prudent to wait for some market weakness, and then pick your spots. Make no mistake, we will get some sort of correction, even if it is seasonal in nature, later this summer, and you will see a better price. This is something most new investors do wrong. They think they need time in the market period and that is it. While that is largely true long-term, make no mistake, your returns are magnified when you average into investments on weakness. Unless you are dollar cost averaging every single week or two, strongly consider legging into your investments on some weakness.

Now, as an income name, and one that pays monthly, we like that this ETF is really range bound over the last few years and has been sideways that last few months. The range bound nature helps with you being able to pick up dips when the price falls toward the lower end of the trading channel. Now, we will also say that although this ETF is pretty diversified, we still think income investors should spread their money out to multiple ETFs and or high-quality dividend paying stocks. For those that are earlier in their investing careers, a blend of income and growth is suggested.

Here, there is potential for growth, but the ETF has not really run up with the market. But it has been stable, and that is good for monthly income collection without on-paper principal getting whacked. And when we suggest an income name for our traders to park some principal and collect some cash flow, we are constantly looking for reliable income. While the price is relatively stable in this calm market, the one thing that may be unattractive to many is that JEPI does have a fluctuating payout. This is problematic if you are trying to project income, especially for retirees who may really heavily rely on it. Not knowing what you will be paid may mean that many potential buyers will pass over this ETF.

So how does the ETF operate? Well, JEPI does a pretty nice job of generating income through employing a call option approach. The fund's managers segment off call options within the portfolio, and also sell calls that are out of the money. Now, what you should be aware of here is that the operational approach to the ETF is to have most of the assets (about 80%) in equities, while the other 20% or so of assets allocated toward generating income, and not just through options but also through what are known as equity-linked notes.

Now, we won't go into a ton of detail here about this, but equity-linked notes are essentially structured instruments that from a simple perspective blend the features of both fixed-income securities and equities. So, there are potential for gains here linked to the performance of the underlying equities or equity indices the fund is exposed to, but also offer income through coupon payments. This topic may be foreign to some readers, so to learn more on the equity-linked assets and risks, this resource here is a good starting place.

Now, this is not just a covered call option ETF. That is, it does not simply only write covered calls against the actual equity positions, but EPI also generates income flow from the premiums on the call options that the linked notes write. This differentiates it a bit from other covered call ETFs. And of course, some 80% equity portion of JEPI's portfolio is uncapped, so it should move up (or down) with the market. And you do see JEPI's chart has some correlation to the overall market, but with less percentage moves higher and lower, generally speaking.

For those curious, here is the most updated complete set of holdings below:

Ticker Security Description Security Type Method Shares/Par Market Value (USD) Country Currency Sector Industry Coupon Maturity Date Effective Date Contract Size Strike Price % of Market Value % of Net Assets MSFT MICROSOFT CORP COMMON DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 1292252 $ 581,229,104.56 United States USD Information Technology Software 0.00 $ 0.00 1.73% 1.73% AMZN AMAZON.COM INC COMMON DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 2988711 $ 565,105,475.88 United States USD Consumer Discretionary Broadline Retail 0.00 $ 0.00 1.68% 1.68% TT TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 1657585 $ 553,832,300.20 Ireland USD Industrials Building Products 0.00 $ 0.00 1.65% 1.64% PGR PROGRESSIVE CORP/THE DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 2609398 $ 545,859,967.62 United States USD Financials Insurance 0.00 $ 0.00 1.63% 1.62% META META PLATFORMS INC DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 1073141 $ 530,968,703.98 United States USD Communication Services Interactive Media & Services 0.00 $ 0.00 1.58% 1.58% INTU INTUIT INC COMMON STOCK DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 805429 $ 509,151,942.35 United States USD Information Technology Software 0.00 $ 0.00 1.52% 1.51% GOOGL ALPHABET INC COMMON DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 2831770 $ 508,670,845.10 United States USD Communication Services Interactive Media & Services 0.00 $ 0.00 1.51% 1.51% MA MASTERCARD INC COMMON DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 1111001 $ 505,338,804.85 United States USD Financials Financial Services 0.00 $ 0.00 1.5% 1.5% SO SOUTHERN CO/THE COMMON DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 6296905 $ 494,055,166.30 United States USD Utilities Electric Utilities 0.00 $ 0.00 1.47% 1.47% ABBV ABBVIE INC COMMON STOCK DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 2817401 $ 480,056,956.39 United States USD Health Care Biotechnology 0.00 $ 0.00 1.43% 1.43% V VISA INC COMMON STOCK DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 1738305 $ 478,416,302.10 United States USD Financials Financial Services 0.00 $ 0.00 1.42% 1.42% NXPI NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 1732715 $ 469,617,746.45 Netherlands USD Information Technology Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment 0.00 $ 0.00 1.4% 1.39% HON HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 2163497 $ 465,346,569.73 United States USD Industrials Industrial Conglomerates 0.00 $ 0.00 1.39% 1.38% VRTX VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 992798 $ 465,334,350.58 United States USD Health Care Biotechnology 0.00 $ 0.00 1.39% 1.38% REGN REGENERON DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 440418 $ 463,821,812.52 United States USD Health Care Biotechnology 0.00 $ 0.00 1.38% 1.38% COST COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 535989 $ 454,684,828.59 United States USD Consumer Staples Consumer Staples Distribution & Retail 0.00 $ 0.00 1.35% 1.35% XOM EXXON MOBIL DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 4058023 $ 449,466,627.48 United States USD Energy Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels 0.00 $ 0.00 1.34% 1.33% LOW LOWE'S COS INC COMMON DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 1963402 $ 448,814,063.18 United States USD Consumer Discretionary Specialty Retail 0.00 $ 0.00 1.34% 1.33% NOW SERVICENOW INC COMMON DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 592183 $ 443,740,487.39 United States USD Information Technology Software 0.00 $ 0.00 1.32% 1.32% KO COCA-COLA CO/THE COMMON DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 6902421 $ 433,264,966.17 United States USD Consumer Staples Beverages 0.00 $ 0.00 1.29% 1.29% TXN TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 2187974 $ 427,814,556.22 United States USD Information Technology Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment 0.00 $ 0.00 1.27% 1.27% YUM YUM BRANDS INC COMMON DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 3182751 $ 427,411,631.79 United States USD Consumer Discretionary Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure 0.00 $ 0.00 1.27% 1.27% TMO THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 743559 $ 419,813,411.40 United States USD Health Care Life Sciences Tools & Services 0.00 $ 0.00 1.25% 1.25% TRV TRAVELERS COS INC/THE DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 1988498 $ 417,186,880.40 United States USD Financials Insurance 0.00 $ 0.00 1.24% 1.24% CMCSA COMCAST CORP COMMON DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 10829100 $ 416,703,768.00 United States USD Communication Services Media 0.00 $ 0.00 1.24% 1.24% PEP PEPSICO INC COMMON STOCK DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 2470631 $ 413,287,153.68 United States USD Consumer Staples Beverages 0.00 $ 0.00 1.23% 1.23% MDLZ MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 6183780 $ 411,283,207.80 United States USD Consumer Staples Food Products 0.00 $ 0.00 1.22% 1.22% NVDA NVIDIA CORP COMMON STOCK DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 3195548 $ 404,460,510.36 United States USD Information Technology Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment 0.00 $ 0.00 1.2% 1.2% ETN EATON CORP PLC COMMON DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 1260388 $ 403,399,783.28 Ireland USD Industrials Electrical Equipment 0.00 $ 0.00 1.2% 1.2% LIN LINDE PLC COMMON STOCK DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 908727 $ 402,338,879.25 Ireland USD Materials Chemicals 0.00 $ 0.00 1.2% 1.19% ADI ANALOG DEVICES INC DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 1703391 $ 393,568,490.55 United States USD Information Technology Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment 0.00 $ 0.00 1.17% 1.17% UNH UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 815493 $ 393,548,766.87 United States USD Health Care Health Care Providers & Services 0.00 $ 0.00 1.17% 1.17% LLY ELI LILLY & CO COMMON DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 422168 $ 373,145,851.84 United States USD Health Care Pharmaceuticals 0.00 $ 0.00 1.11% 1.11% PG THE PROCTER & GAMBLE DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 2181880 $ 367,123,128.80 United States USD Consumer Staples Household Products 0.00 $ 0.00 1.09% 1.09% AZO AUTOZONE INC COMMON DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 122239 $ 365,537,393.65 United States USD Consumer Discretionary Specialty Retail 0.00 $ 0.00 1.09% 1.09% MNST MONSTER BEVERAGE CORP DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 7220782 $ 354,468,188.38 United States USD Consumer Staples Beverages 0.00 $ 0.00 1.06% 1.05% CME CME GROUP INC COMMON DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 1769235 $ 344,080,822.80 United States USD Financials Capital Markets 0.00 $ 0.00 1.02% 1.02% OTIS OTIS WORLDWIDE CORP DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 3384007 $ 324,593,951.44 United States USD Industrials Machinery 0.00 $ 0.00 0.97% 0.96% ACN ACCENTURE PLC COMMON DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 1045361 $ 322,995,641.78 Ireland USD Information Technology IT Services 0.00 $ 0.00 0.96% 0.96% NEE NEXTERA ENERGY INC DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 4432909 $ 322,760,104.29 United States USD Utilities Electric Utilities 0.00 $ 0.00 0.96% 0.96% EOG EOG RESOURCES INC COMMON DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 2634486 $ 321,539,016.30 United States USD Energy Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels 0.00 $ 0.00 0.96% 0.95% UPS UNITED PARCEL SERVICE DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 2332241 $ 318,584,120.60 United States USD Industrials Air Freight & Logistics 0.00 $ 0.00 0.95% 0.95% PEG PUBLIC SERVICE DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 4363141 $ 318,552,924.41 United States USD Utilities Multi-Utilities 0.00 $ 0.00 0.95% 0.95% SPX_28 Equity Linked Notes Synthetic 60134 $ 311,826,059.68 United States USD 0.00 $ 0.00 0.93% 0.93% SPX_11 Equity Linked Notes Synthetic 56132 $ 309,642,074.24 United States USD 0.00 $ 0.00 0.92% 0.92% SPX_12 Equity Linked Notes Synthetic 56274 $ 309,506,437.26 United States USD 0.00 $ 0.00 0.92% 0.92% SPX_29 Equity Linked Notes Synthetic 60297 $ 309,260,298.15 United States USD 0.00 $ 0.00 0.92% 0.92% SPX_10 Equity Linked Notes Synthetic 56274 $ 309,159,226.68 United States USD 0.00 $ 0.00 0.92% 0.92% SPX_5 Equity Linked Notes Synthetic 58273 $ 303,736,357.90 United States USD 0.00 $ 0.00 0.9% 0.9% SPX_6 Equity Linked Notes Synthetic 58286 $ 303,523,762.14 United States USD 0.00 $ 0.00 0.9% 0.9% SPX_9 Equity Linked Notes Synthetic 55946 $ 302,230,921.74 United States USD 0.00 $ 0.00 0.9% 0.9% SPX_8 Equity Linked Notes Synthetic 56079 $ 301,802,036.67 United States USD 0.00 $ 0.00 0.9% 0.9% MRK MERCK & CO INC COMMON DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 2300959 $ 300,781,360.48 United States USD Health Care Pharmaceuticals 0.00 $ 0.00 0.9% 0.89% SPX_7 Equity Linked Notes Synthetic 56554 $ 297,959,273.32 United States USD 0.00 $ 0.00 0.89% 0.88% SPX_1 Equity Linked Notes Synthetic 58801 $ 296,396,436.67 United States USD 0.00 $ 0.00 0.88% 0.88% SPX_30 Equity Linked Notes Synthetic 60746 $ 294,382,405.52 United States USD 0.00 $ 0.00 0.88% 0.87% SPX_4 Equity Linked Notes Synthetic 58964 $ 292,210,843.00 United States USD 0.00 $ 0.00 0.87% 0.87% SPX_2 Equity Linked Notes Synthetic 59238 $ 287,173,384.02 United States USD 0.00 $ 0.00 0.86% 0.85% CMG CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 88137 $ 282,962,957.13 United States USD Consumer Discretionary Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure 0.00 $ 0.00 0.84% 0.84% SPX_3 Equity Linked Notes Synthetic 59593 $ 278,404,789.61 United States USD 0.00 $ 0.00 0.83% 0.83% BMY BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 6634810 $ 278,197,583.30 United States USD Health Care Pharmaceuticals 0.00 $ 0.00 0.83% 0.83% ROST ROSS STORES INC COMMON DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 1838289 $ 274,438,164.81 United States USD Consumer Discretionary Specialty Retail 0.00 $ 0.00 0.82% 0.81% SYK STRYKER CORP COMMON DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 797173 $ 273,143,356.72 United States USD Health Care Health Care Equipment & Supplies 0.00 $ 0.00 0.81% 0.81% CTSH COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 3874403 $ 264,776,701.02 United States USD Information Technology IT Services 0.00 $ 0.00 0.79% 0.79% FI FISERV INC COMMON STOCK DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 1755778 $ 262,997,986.62 United States USD Financials Financial Services 0.00 $ 0.00 0.78% 0.78% CRM SALESFORCE INC COMMON DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 1053645 $ 258,206,243.70 United States USD Information Technology Software 0.00 $ 0.00 0.77% 0.77% COP CONOCOPHILLIPS COMMON DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 2289207 $ 254,880,307.38 United States USD Energy Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels 0.00 $ 0.00 0.76% 0.76% TJX TJX COS INC/THE COMMON DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 2193653 $ 243,517,419.53 United States USD Consumer Discretionary Specialty Retail 0.00 $ 0.00 0.73% 0.72% BRK.B BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 578642 $ 237,023,336.04 United States USD Financials Financial Services 0.00 $ 0.00 0.71% 0.7% CHD CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 2161774 $ 235,482,041.82 United States USD Consumer Staples Household Products 0.00 $ 0.00 0.7% 0.7% CSX CSX CORP COMMON STOCK DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 7037033 $ 235,107,272.53 United States USD Industrials Ground Transportation 0.00 $ 0.00 0.7% 0.7% EQIX EQUINIX INC REIT USD REIT Physical 301727 $ 230,821,155.00 United States USD Real Estate Specialized REITs 0.00 $ 0.00 0.69% 0.69% SBAC SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORP REIT Physical 1179560 $ 229,577,762.80 United States USD Real Estate Specialized REITs 0.00 $ 0.00 0.68% 0.68% JPMORGAN US GOVT MMKT FUN MONEY MARKET Physical 221881151 $ 221,881,151.70 United States USD Financials Commercial Banks 0.00 04/13/2017 $ 0.00 0.66% 0.66% CPAY CORPAY INC COMMON STOCK DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 816732 $ 218,189,953.80 United States USD Financials Financial Services 0.00 $ 0.00 0.65% 0.65% DE DEERE & CO COMMON STOCK DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 563061 $ 211,170,397.44 United States USD Industrials Machinery 0.00 $ 0.00 0.63% 0.63% PLD PROLOGIS INC REIT USD REIT Physical 1894331 $ 207,239,811.40 United States USD Real Estate Industrial REITs 0.00 $ 0.00 0.62% 0.62% CMS CMS ENERGY CORP COMMON DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 3302097 $ 196,639,876.35 United States USD Utilities Multi-Utilities 0.00 $ 0.00 0.59% 0.58% WMT WALMART INC COMMON STOCK DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 2822317 $ 191,663,547.47 United States USD Consumer Staples Consumer Staples Distribution & Retail 0.00 $ 0.00 0.57% 0.57% BKNG BOOKING HOLDINGS INC DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 46498 $ 185,485,171.80 United States USD Consumer Discretionary Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure 0.00 $ 0.00 0.55% 0.55% RTX RTX CORP DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 1753482 $ 185,185,234.02 United States USD Industrials Aerospace & Defense 0.00 $ 0.00 0.55% 0.55% BSX BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 2365425 $ 183,817,176.75 United States USD Health Care Health Care Equipment & Supplies 0.00 $ 0.00 0.55% 0.55% CB CHUBB LTD COMMON STOCK DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 685600 $ 181,409,760.00 Switzerland USD Financials Insurance 0.00 $ 0.00 0.54% 0.54% CDNS CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 556490 $ 177,180,851.10 United States USD Information Technology Software 0.00 $ 0.00 0.53% 0.53% DOW DOW INC COMMON STOCK USD DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 3276940 $ 176,921,990.60 United States USD Materials Chemicals 0.00 $ 0.00 0.53% 0.53% ASML ASML HOLDING NV NY REG ADR Physical 170261 $ 176,492,552.60 Netherlands USD Information Technology Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment 0.00 $ 0.00 0.53% 0.52% AXP AMERICAN EXPRESS CO DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 744563 $ 171,532,423.94 United States USD Financials Consumer Finance 0.00 $ 0.00 0.51% 0.51% AAPL APPLE INC COMMON STOCK DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 791404 $ 164,208,415.96 United States USD Information Technology Computers & Peripherals 0.00 $ 0.00 0.49% 0.49% ELV ELEVANCE HEALTH INC DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 304762 $ 162,870,908.04 United States USD Health Care Health Care Providers & Services 0.00 $ 0.00 0.49% 0.48% AMP AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 359308 $ 158,411,711.04 United States USD Financials Capital Markets 0.00 $ 0.00 0.47% 0.47% TXT TEXTRON INC COMMON STOCK DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 1813510 $ 157,303,857.40 United States USD Industrials Aerospace & Defense 0.00 $ 0.00 0.47% 0.47% DHR DANAHER CORP COMMON DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 612831 $ 156,247,391.76 United States USD Health Care Life Sciences Tools & Services 0.00 $ 0.00 0.47% 0.46% ABT ABBOTT LABORATORIES DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 1388044 $ 146,744,011.68 United States USD Health Care Health Care Equipment & Supplies 0.00 $ 0.00 0.44% 0.44% STX SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 1338192 $ 137,940,831.36 Ireland USD Information Technology Computers & Peripherals 0.00 $ 0.00 0.41% 0.41% JKHY JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 793630 $ 132,329,866.20 United States USD Financials Financial Services 0.00 $ 0.00 0.39% 0.39% PCG PG&E CORP COMMON STOCK DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 7124063 $ 125,810,952.58 United States USD Utilities Electric Utilities 0.00 $ 0.00 0.37% 0.37% IR GARDNER DENVER HOLDINGS DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 1325550 $ 123,130,339.50 United States USD Industrials Machinery 0.00 $ 0.00 0.37% 0.37% USB US BANCORP COMMON STOCK DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 3017138 $ 119,780,378.60 United States USD Financials Commercial Banks 0.00 $ 0.00 0.36% 0.36% FDX FEDEX CORP COMMON STOCK DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 466040 $ 118,215,706.40 United States USD Industrials Air Freight & Logistics 0.00 $ 0.00 0.35% 0.35% MET METLIFE INC COMMON STOCK DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 1594816 $ 113,662,536.32 United States USD Financials Insurance 0.00 $ 0.00 0.34% 0.34% KEYS KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 824917 $ 113,013,629.00 United States USD Information Technology Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components 0.00 $ 0.00 0.34% 0.34% SNPS SYNOPSYS INC COMMON DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 186102 $ 112,690,344.06 United States USD Information Technology Software 0.00 $ 0.00 0.34% 0.33% CARR CARRIER GLOBAL CORP DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 1756315 $ 110,437,087.20 United States USD Industrials Building Products 0.00 $ 0.00 0.33% 0.33% URI UNITED RENTALS INC DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 166642 $ 106,780,860.76 United States USD Industrials Trading Companies & Distributors 0.00 $ 0.00 0.32% 0.32% DOV DOVER CORP COMMON STOCK DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 563206 $ 102,785,095.00 United States USD Industrials Machinery 0.00 $ 0.00 0.31% 0.31% JNJ JOHNSON & COMMON DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 656645 $ 97,675,943.75 United States USD Health Care Pharmaceuticals 0.00 $ 0.00 0.29% 0.29% ODFL OLD DOMINION FREIGHT DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 545449 $ 95,393,575.61 United States USD Industrials Ground Transportation 0.00 $ 0.00 0.28% 0.28% ICE INTERCONTINENTAL DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 673059 $ 92,774,452.56 United States USD Financials Capital Markets 0.00 $ 0.00 0.28% 0.28% LDOS LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 631954 $ 92,625,497.78 United States USD Industrials Professional Services 0.00 $ 0.00 0.28% 0.28% LYB LYONDELLBASELL DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 949447 $ 90,396,848.87 United States USD Materials Chemicals 0.00 $ 0.00 0.27% 0.27% MDT MEDTRONIC PLC COMMON DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 1083078 $ 88,422,487.92 Ireland USD Health Care Health Care Equipment & Supplies 0.00 $ 0.00 0.26% 0.26% MSI MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 214460 $ 82,790,138.40 United States USD Information Technology Communications Equipment 0.00 $ 0.00 0.25% 0.25% PM PHILIP MORRIS DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 796724 $ 79,608,662.08 United States USD Consumer Staples Tobacco 0.00 $ 0.00 0.24% 0.24% MCD MCDONALD'S CORP COMMON DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 303225 $ 78,653,532.75 United States USD Consumer Discretionary Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure 0.00 $ 0.00 0.23% 0.23% AMT AMERICAN TOWER CORP REIT REIT Physical 395353 $ 77,034,532.05 United States USD Real Estate Specialized REITs 0.00 $ 0.00 0.23% 0.23% BURL BURLINGTON STORES INC DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 317226 $ 76,127,895.48 United States USD Consumer Discretionary Specialty Retail 0.00 $ 0.00 0.23% 0.23% UNP UNION PACIFIC CORP DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 320529 $ 72,474,812.19 United States USD Industrials Ground Transportation 0.00 $ 0.00 0.22% 0.22% GWW WW GRAINGER INC COMMON DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 70173 $ 64,212,505.38 United States USD Industrials Trading Companies & Distributors 0.00 $ 0.00 0.19% 0.19% KVUE KENVUE INC COMMON STOCK DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 3394177 $ 62,894,099.81 United States USD Consumer Staples Personal Care Products 0.00 $ 0.00 0.19% 0.19% AFL AFLAC INC COMMON STOCK DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 657178 $ 58,929,151.26 United States USD Financials Insurance 0.00 $ 0.00 0.18% 0.17% AME AMETEK INC COMMON STOCK DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 322266 $ 54,356,606.22 United States USD Industrials Electrical Equipment 0.00 $ 0.00 0.16% 0.16% CTAS CINTAS CORP COMMON STOCK DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 71535 $ 50,683,262.85 United States USD Industrials Commercial Services & Supplies 0.00 $ 0.00 0.15% 0.15% WELL WELLTOWER INC REIT Physical 450722 $ 46,117,875.04 United States USD Real Estate Health Care REITs 0.00 $ 0.00 0.14% 0.14% MO ALTRIA GROUP INC COMMON DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 975210 $ 44,606,105.40 United States USD Consumer Staples Tobacco 0.00 $ 0.00 0.13% 0.13% DTE DTE ENERGY CO COMMON DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 384038 $ 42,593,654.58 United States USD Utilities Multi-Utilities 0.00 $ 0.00 0.13% 0.13% EMR EMERSON ELECTRIC CO DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 371349 $ 40,257,945.09 United States USD Industrials Electrical Equipment 0.00 $ 0.00 0.12% 0.12% VRSN VERISIGN INC COMMON DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 215263 $ 39,111,134.47 United States USD Information Technology IT Services 0.00 $ 0.00 0.12% 0.12% D DOMINION ENERGY INC DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 672689 $ 33,103,025.69 United States USD Utilities Multi-Utilities 0.00 $ 0.00 0.1% 0.1% CNC CENTENE CORP COMMON DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 437420 $ 29,713,940.60 United States USD Health Care Health Care Providers & Services 0.00 $ 0.00 0.09% 0.09% NOC NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 65717 $ 28,395,658.53 United States USD Industrials Aerospace & Defense 0.00 $ 0.00 0.08% 0.08% VLTO VERALTO CORP DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 223291 $ 22,076,781.17 United States USD Industrials Commercial Services & Supplies 0.00 $ 0.00 0.07% 0.07% MRVL MARVELL TECHNOLOGY INC DOMESTIC COMMON STOCK Physical 196522 $ 14,127,966.58 United States USD Information Technology Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment 0.00 $ 0.00 0.04% 0.04% USD - FOR FUTURES CURRENCIES Physical 27 $ 27.50 United States USQ 0.00 $ 0.00 0.0% 0.0% SPX_27 Equity Linked Notes Synthetic 0 $ 0.00 United States USD 0.00 $ 0.00 0.0% 0.0% CASH CURRENCIES Physical -1220380 -$ 1,220,380.04 United States USD 0.00 $ 0.00 0.0% 0.0% Click to enlarge

These are the holdings as of the close Friday, June 21, 2024. You should be able to scroll to the right on this table to see more details. JEPI has made a run, but the market is at or very near all-time highs despite a slight breather. The ETF value has not kept pace overall, despite the roughly 80% of the fund in equities that should move more tightly with the market. So there is, in our opinion, some underperformance in the price action. But again, for income investors, the principal being up is always positive, and when it inevitably has another dip, new money can consider coming in.

Now keep in mind, that as a big income-paying name, your entire initial investment can be recouped from this income alone, and then everything on top of that is gravy. Now again, the dividend fluctuates based on moves in the underlying stocks, the premiums collected from calls, etc.

Assuming that hypothetically the price of the ETF never appreciated or depreciated, your entire investment would be recouped in about 13 years of dividends, assuming an annual payout around $4.30 a year. After that, the rest is all "free" money. These would all be gains essentially after year 13, assuming even if the ETF went to zero. Unlike a single stock which can go to zero, JEPI is a basket of holdings, and should never go belly up. There is just too much diversification, of course. It could drastically underperform, but should not go bankrupt.

There are some unique risks with the equity linked notes and the contract deliverables that one can make arguments about, but when the top 10 holdings are in Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), Meta (META) etc., you just are not going to lose substantial principal here. Also, since there is income being generated here from selling option premia, the level of that income depends on movements in rates, and volatility. In this low volatility environment, and mixed back and forth of rates, option premium income has been mixed.

That said, this ETF has paid nearly $20 in distributions since inception, and the JEPI ETF is up some 20%. Translation? There have been solid total returns.

So this is what you need to know. The fact is that the distributions are going to fluctuate based on the equity movements and option income. When reviewing the holdings above in the table, it remains clear that the portfolio is still very much quality-oriented, with many lower-beta names versus some of the many other call option selling income ETFs we have looked at. That said, with lower volatility the price of options has come down so you are seeing lower premium from selling options. This explains in large part lower distributions when looking at the payout history:

So, as you can see, the payouts have been trailing lower the past two years, as volatility has been so tame for many months. But when it ticks up, income from selling option premia will increase. In this market, when selling covered calls, the portfolio can lose out if the underlying assets run up above the covered call ceiling and get called away. Then the fund has to buy back the stock and sell more calls, or roll them out. Since the fund sells out-of-the-money call options, there is flexibility, but with the market run up the last few months, a lot of maneuvering has likely had to be conducted as some of the holdings have run up.

Final thoughts

As designed, the JEPI ETF is doing its job well. There is a solid monthly income here. When volatility picks up again, we would expect higher distributions being likely, while the price of the ETF will be pressured with the market, whenever the next selloff is.

That said, JEPI has not been keeping a perfect pace with market movements. Still, depending on the price of the ETF and the amount of income generated by the portfolio, you should be collecting somewhere between a 7% and 10% yield. It fluctuates. That changing payout may make it unattractive to those who rely on consistent income, but if you can stomach the variable payout, this is an excellent choice for monthly income to add to your arsenal, along with other income producing holdings.

As always, we would never invest most or all of our assets in any one instrument, but this one is a decent addition to consider. Overall, the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF deserves your consideration for income. Take advantage of dips here, or buy regularly every few weeks to dollar cost average.