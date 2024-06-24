Mawaddah Fauziah/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Telkom Indonesia (NYSE:TLK) is the leading telecom provider in the world’s fourth-most populous country. On the back of rapid secular growth in its home market, the company is consistently growing, profitable, and accumulating book value year after year.

Telkom Indonesia’s market position is so dominant that its brands are essentially synonymous with phone and internet connectivity services across Indonesia. TLK continues to diversify its operations beyond its core mobility and broadband units, and the company stands to continue benefiting from Indonesia’s electrifying economic growth for decades to come.

Telkom Indonesia’s balance sheet is the envy of its leverage-dependent industry, with TBV equating to 45% of its market cap. With P/E and P/FCF multiples barely scraping the double digits, the company is reasonably valued at worst and dramatically underpriced at best. As the clear market leader of a defensive industry within a high-growth economy, Telkom Indonesia is about as safe of a long-term value play as any public company in existence. At current prices, the downside is quite limited while the upside potential is massive.

About Telkom Indonesia

Founded by the Indonesian government in 1965, Telkom Indonesia was tasked with building out telecommunications infrastructure across the 17,000+ islands that comprise the Indonesian archipelago. TLK has been a public company since its dual listing domestically and on the NYSE in 1995. The government of Indonesia retains a 52.09% controlling stake in the company, underscoring TLK’s enduring critical role in the country’s development and growth.

Telkom Indonesia is the sole mobile and internet services provider available to many Indonesians living on outlying islands. The company has ~50% market share within the Indonesian mobile services market and commands approximately two-thirds of the nation’s fixed broadband market. The company operates three main units – Mobile & Consumer, Enterprise, and Wholesale & International.

The Mobile & Consumer segment includes Telkomsel, the leading mobile connectivity brand in Indonesia, and IndiHome, the country's leading brand for fixed voice, broadband, and IP-TV services. Following the merger of IndiHome and Telkomsel in 2023 with the goal of facilitating increased cross-selling between the brands, TLK owns 69.9% of the Telkomsel subsidiary, with the remainder held by Singaporean telecom company Singtel. The Mobile & Consumer unit accounts for ~70% of Telkom Indonesia’s overall revenues.

The Enterprise segment provides IT/systems management, cloud, and connectivity solutions to businesses. Its customers include large corporations, government entities, and >600,000 SMEs. Enterprise connectivity services include fixed broadband, Wi-Fi, and data communication. System integration and IT services include business process management, customer relationship management (CRM), and the development and placement of digital advertising. The Enterprise segment also markets cloud services as well as hardware and software products to Indonesian businesses.

The Wholesale and International division accounts for the company’s wholesaling operations – that is, the leasing of cell tower capacity to other providers which lack the resources to build out their own networks. In 2023, the company’s tower unit (Mitratel) managed >57,000 tenants. This unit also markets telecom and data storage services internationally, with aggressive expansion of its data center business in recent years.

In 2023, Telkom Indonesia operated 43,047 total towers, including more than 38,000 Mitratel towers. The company constructed 682 new towers last year and acquired over 1,900.

Slow But Steady Growth

Year after year, Telkom Indonesia has consistently grown its revenues in constant currency terms. While the growth rate has fallen into the low single digits due to a slowdown in Mobile & Consumer sales momentum, average growth over the last five- to 10 years has been far healthier. Looking out over a decades-long horizon, Indonesia is easily one of the most attractive markets globally (for reasons detailed below). The country’s long runway for explosive economic growth gives rise to the probability that its leading telco will see its growth rate re-accelerate moving forward. To that point, in Q1 2024, TLK saw its revenue growth rate accelerate to 3.7% YOY.

Consistent Profitability

Telkom Indonesia consistently generates hefty profits, with net income attributable to common shareholders of IDR 24.06T ($1.52B) in the last 12 months. The company’s TTM levered FCF registers at a similar IDR 22.48T ($1.42B). While net income and FCF have fluctuated from year to year, there is a clear long-term trend of rising average profits. With a robust operating margin of ~30%, the company’s profitability is comfortably secure.

Best Balance Sheet in the Industry

In stark contrast to the global telecom industry norm, Telkom Indonesia features positive tangible book value. In fact, the company’s TBV of IDR 131.4 trillion (~$8 billion) equals 45% of its market capitalization, slashing the effective purchase price by nearly half. Over the last decade, book value has grown every single year in constant currency. Telkom Indonesia is also the second-most-valuable brand in Indonesia, with an estimated brand value of $4B in 2023 per Brand Finance.

Telkom Indonesia has also undertaken significant deleveraging activity amid the ongoing higher-rate environment, with long-term debt down from IDR 36.3T at YE2021 to 25.7T today. Consequently, its interest expenses in 2023 were slightly lower than in 2020-2021. To the extent that TLK bears exist, I would challenge the skeptics to identify any telecom giant in the world with a stronger balance sheet.

Price Multiples

TLK is cheap, even by telecom industry standards. While the company’s TTM P/S ratio of 1.85 is not particularly cheap, its P/E and P/FCF ratios are quite attractive at 11.6 and 12.4, respectively. The valuation looks even more compelling when accounting for net asset value already sitting on Telkom Indonesia’s balance sheet. When subtracting the company’s $8.3B tangible book value from its $17.6B price numerator, the “adjusted” P/E falls to 6.1 and the P/FCF declines to 6.5. Considering the historical consistency and growth of Telkom Indonesia’s earnings, it appears highly likely that the company’s net profits can close the gap between its present market cap and TBV within 6 years.

Opportunity In Indonesia

For a multitude of reasons, Indonesia is hands-down one of the most attractive emerging economies in the world. For one thing, Indonesia’s economic growth far surpasses global averages. In 2023, global GDP growth averaged 3.1%; this figure is projected to remain steady in 2024 and rise to 3.2% in 2025. By contrast, Indonesia’s economy grew by 5.05% in 2023 and is expected to grow by 5.1% this year and 5.2% next year. This ~200bp annual outperformance means that Indonesia’s economy is on track to gain rapidly in terms of global GDP share, as it has done for decades. Indonesian GDP per capita is ~$5,000, barely a third of the global average of ~$14,000. Accordingly, Indonesia’s economic growth runway is far longer than the global average.

Indonesia also features a much younger population than Western countries, with a median age of 29.9 in 2023. This figure is close to the global average but significantly lower than the median ages of most large democracies (with the notable exception of India, another highly attractive economy with runaway GDP growth). While developed countries must rely on immigration to keep their populations growing, Indonesia’s birthrate remains above replacement level at 2.2 births per woman.

The positive implications of these favorable economic and demographic trends are further bolstered by Indonesia’s conservative stewardship on the fiscal and monetary policy fronts. While Western central banks kept their interest rates artificially low in the decade-plus following the Great Financial Crisis (until post-pandemic inflation forced them to rapidly raise rates), Indonesia’s benchmark interest rate has historically been set in the 4-8% range. As a result, Bank Indonesia has not been forced to raise rates as much or as rapidly as its Western counterparts have in the last couple of years. Moreover, Indonesia has historically maintained low budget deficits as compared to other countries. Consequently, Indonesia’s debt-to-GDP ratio sits at ~40% as compared to 100%+ in many other countries (such as the U.S.).

Moat

Telkom Indonesia’s unrivaled network of telecom infrastructure, which is in a state of constant expansion, is worth billions of dollars and would take billions to replicate. The telecommunications sector has notoriously high barriers to entry, largely insulating Telkom Indonesia from competition. With 50% mobile service market share in the world’s fourth most populous country, Telkom Indonesia is in an enviable spot. Comfortably entrenched atop the Indonesian telecom sector with no true rivals in sight, Telkom Indonesia is well-positioned to keep churning out generous profits on the back of healthy margins. Even if other brands manage to slowly eat away at Telkom Indonesia’s market share in mobility, they will be forced to lease network capacity from TLK in order to do so. Provided the country’s telecom industry continues to grow, which seems inevitable, Telkom Indonesia is poised to be the primary beneficiary of that growth.

Dividends

For over 25 years, TLK has paid a variable annual dividend to shareholders. The most recent payout (with an ex-dividend date of 05/17/24) was approximately $1.10 per American share, yielding 6.2% at current prices. Despite the generous annual dividend payments, the company has still increased its TBV each year.

Risks

Government

Indonesia is democratic republic in which social and economic liberties are protected. However, public corruption remains a problem. In 2023, Indonesia had a Corruption Perception Index score of 34/100, unchanged from the prior year and ranking 115th out of 180 countries.

In March of this year, Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto was elected president in a landslide victory and is poised to succeed term-limited outgoing President Joko Widodo (affectionately known as Jokowi) in October to become Indonesia’s eighth democratically-elected president. In contrast to Widodo, who is viewed as a liberal leader with a more Western mindset, Subianto is perceived as more of an “old guard” leader with more authoritarian views. In 2019, Subianto supporters rioted in Jakarta following his election loss to Widodo that year. The riots led to criminal charges against a number of Subianto allies, and Subianto himself was reportedly notified that he could be investigated for treason. Widodo ultimately named Subianto his Defense Minister in 2019, and Subianto had Widodo’s tacit support in his race for president this year. In fact, Widodo’s son was Subianto’s running mate and is now poised to become vice president of Indonesia later this year.

All of that said, the Indonesian stock market is down YTD, possibly in reaction to Subianto’s rise to power – and it isn’t hard to understand why. Rightfully or not, Subianto is viewed internationally as more authoritarian than the country’s other recent leaders. Despite these risks, I believe Indonesia’s democratic and free-market systems are far stronger than a single leader with some authoritarian tendencies. The country has made significant strides in the right direction – toward freedom and prosperity – over the past couple of decades, and in my view it’s highly unlikely that Subianto can turn back that clock even if he wants to. Ultimately, Indonesia’s new president will share the same economic priorities as virtually all leaders across the world – namely, to keep the economy growing and the standard of living rising.

Exchange Rates

I am far from a forex expert and do not claim to have a good grasp of the long-term historical trend of the dollar strengthening against the rupiah. Indonesia’s GDP growth has outpaced that of the USA for decades, its interest rates have historically been higher, its deficits have historically been lower, and its debt-to-GDP ratio is one of the lowest in the world (at roughly a third that of the U.S.). Moreover, the continued decline of the dollar as a percentage of global reserves should theoretically cause it to weaken against other currencies.

Based on these factors, it would seem that the IDR should be outperforming the USD over the long run. However, the opposite has been true. The long-term deterioration of the rupiah vs. the dollar has had a significant negative impact on Telkom Indonesia’s performance in USD terms. If the IDR continues to lose ground to the dollar, Telkom Indonesia’s growth (as attributable to U.S. shareholders) will continue to be stifled by currency exchange headwinds.

While I believe that this trend is destined to eventually reverse itself as the U.S. continues down a path of monetary and fiscal policy recklessness, I don’t have much confidence in this prediction considering that forex is well outside my circle of competence. That said, if and when the IDR’s value does begin to favorably reflect Indonesia’s conservative monetary policies, currency risk could turn into a tailwind for the stock. The risk of currency fluctuation is real, but it applies just as much to the upside as the downside.

Satellite Internet

Last month, Elon Musk touched down in Bali to inaugurate the launch of Starlink, his satellite internet service provider, in the country. While Starlink’s pricing is widely viewed as uncompetitive for the time being, there is a risk that satellite ISPs like Starlink could eat into Telkom Indonesia’s market share over time. This is particularly true considering that Indonesia’s population is dispersed across thousands of islands, posing unique challenges to traditional telecommunications infrastructure and thus making the country an ideal testing ground for satellite internet adoption. Thus far, Starlink’s investments in Indonesia have been quite limited. Even the most optimistic projections indicate that Starlink is unlikely to capture more than 10% of the country’s internet service market in the foreseeable future. Nonetheless, Starlink’s activities in Indonesia will be worth keeping a close eye on moving forward.

Conclusion

There’s a lot to like about Telkom Indonesia and comparatively little to give investors pause. TLK is cheaply valued and growing, stacking profits and accumulating book value year after year. The company enjoys a wide moat within its domestic market, continues to innovate and diversify its operations, and plays a critical role in the economic and social development of one of the world’s largest and fastest-growing emerging markets. With a long track record of profitable growth behind it and an even longer runway for growth ahead, I view Telkom Indonesia as one of the most reliable value plays available to U.S. investors today.