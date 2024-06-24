Sergei Dubrovskii/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

In September 2023, we had written an initiation piece on Tetra Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI), a small-cap stock noted for providing various energy services and solutions across the globe (13+ countries). In our previous article, we had talked up some of the fundamental sub-plots of the TTI story, yet, we were not particularly keen to go long, as the risk-reward on the charts was not too appealing. Over the last nine months, the stock hasn’t fared particularly well, underperforming its peers from the oil and gas equipment service universe by over 7x!

This recent phase of underperformance may have scarred a few investors, but we still think there’s a lot to admire about the TTI story. Here are a few reasons why we think it’s a good idea to get on board with TTI.

Operational Improvements

One of the standout reasons to pursue TTI is its ability to take inefficient costs out of the business, double down on automation, and also transition to high-margin business opportunities. Whilst there have been a few blips along the way, we can see that the long-term trajectory of the margin profile has been on the up. This year, management has stated that driving margin expansion remains “their strategic priority for 2024”.

Admittedly, in the recently concluded Q1, group EBITDA margins did take a hit due to some seasonal and one-off effects in the Water and Flowback services segment (which accounts for one-half of group revenue), but the outlook for the rest of the year is expected to be a lot more resilient, with margins for this segment expected to hit the mid-teens threshold (it had come in at 9.6% in Q1).

It’s also worth noting that traditionally, the water and flowback business has been a very manpower-heavy business, but TTI has been making efforts to ramp up the level of automation whilst diminishing the manpower effect. Currently, they have increased the level of automation in this business to 50%, with the goal of getting it to 100% by the end of the year.

Even otherwise consider the level of G&A that has been going out of the business on a quarterly basis. Around three years back, they were devoting almost 20% of their revenue towards this component; over time it has been steadily coming down, and now stands at less than 15%.

In addition to all of this, it’s also worth highlighting the increased traction associated with some of TTI’s high-density bromine-based completion fluids, which are essentially high-margin in nature. Much of this is linked to the strong deepwater development activity taking place in the Gulf of Mexico, which could be on course to generate an additional 500k barrels more than the current levels (For context, roughly around 70% of the deepwater wells in the Gulf of Mexico use bromine-based completion fluids). Rystad Energy now believes that floater demand in rig-year terms could grow by 10% CAGR through FY26, providing a useful catalyst for TTI’s completion fluids.

Forward Valuations Look Attractive Now

All in all, note that TTI’s EBITDA trajectory is poised to witness a drastic improvement in the coming years. Essentially, between FY23 to FY26 we could be looking at very healthy EBITDA CAGR of 47%.

For a business generating that level of medium-term EBITDA progress, it wouldn’t be outlandish to see a premium EV/EBITDA multiple, but that isn’t the case with TTI.

Rather, TTI currently only trades at a forward EV/EBITDA of less than 5x, which translates to a 29% discount over its long-term average.

Now a few cynics may be wondering if we are likely to see a similar surge at the EPS level, given the likely spike in interest costs, with TTI’s debt levels now hitting 3-year highs of $179m and the interest coverage dropping to a little over 1x (from over 4x previously).

Well, even on the bottomline front, note that TTI is projected to generate even sturdier medium-term growth through FY26 (89% CAGR over three years).

For a business poised to deliver 89% bottomline growth, it looks criminally undervalued at a forward P/E of just 7.44x, which is almost only half as much as it's rolling 5-year average multiple.

FCF Ramp Up To Aid Brine Unit Funding

While TTI’s debt levels may be at 3-year highs, do consider that its net leverage is still at a very respectable level of only 1.5x so investors don’t need to overly fret over gearing challenges! In addition to that, TTI’s FCF position which dropped to negative territory in Q1 ($-29.6m) will see a marked pickup as the year progresses.

First, note that the Q1 cash flow was adversely impacted by the timing of revenue which ended up impacting the accounts receivable (AR) component (AR in Q1-24 was a use of cash of almost $20m, as opposed to a $12.6m source of cash in Q1-23). Secondly, note that the company has been beefing up inventories in its calcium chloride business which typically faces its strongest quarter in Q2 particularly in Europe (from a revenue perspective), where these inventories are likely to be drawn down.

All in all, TTI management believes that despite the adverse Q1, the established business is still on course to generate over $40m of positive FCF for the full year, which could then prove to be a very useful source of funding for TTI’s Arkansas Brine development project (the company owns around 40k worth of gross acres of brine leases with inferred bromine resources of over 5m tons) and prevent it from issuing any equity to fund the same.

The Desalination Opportunity

An underappreciated but promising aspect of the overall TTI story is its competence in leveraging water desalination technology, which is likely to be used with greater fervor in the Permian Basin. When oil and gas companies extract oil, they also get the corollary of subterranean water (estimated to be 5-6 barrels for every barrel of oil), which can then be put through TTI’s tech to ensure further reuse, whilst also extracting precious minerals. The opportunity to address the issues here is huge as onshore waste water volumes are poised to grow at a rapid pace of 9% as opposed to just 6% for produced water.

TTI is taking baby steps here and by the start of next year, it is expected to start its first commercial desalination contract at a South Texas facility.

Closing Thoughts- Favorable Risk-Reward On The Charts

Over the last two decades or so, TTI’s average relative strength as a function of the SPDR Oil and Gas Equipment Services portfolio had averaged around 0.035x. Last year, by the end of Q3, things had looked quite elevated, with the ratio trading at almost double the long-term average, thus dampening the incentive to go long. That is no longer, the case, with the ratio having mean-reverted in recent months and now trading below its long-term average.

Then on TTI’s monthly chart, there could be the risk of jumping the gun, as we still have another week of price action that needs to be reflected on the monthly candle. Nonetheless, as a rough outline, we can see that the monthly price imprints since late 2018 until now have broadly taken place within the boundaries of the two upward-sloping trendlines. Based on how the price has historically fared when it hits the lower trendline, it wouldn't be unreasonable to expect some bottom formation around current levels. Either way, given the distance of the price with the respective trendlines, it's fair to say that the overall risk-reward looks to be in a much better position now.