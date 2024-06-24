Can The Bull Market Keep On Kicking? Or Is It Growing Tired? The Answer May Surprise You

MarketGauge
Summary

  • While the market has gone up well above expectations in H1 and may be due for a normal pullback or healthy correction, earnings have been stellar, earnings growth well above expectations, and the markets are fully expecting an easing from the Fed, which should help to sustain market multiples and justify where the market sits today.
  • Wall Street analysts are concerned that only the biggest mega-cap NASDAQ stocks are fueling this rally, saying that the market is faltering, and that negative breadth does not support the current market valuations.
  • The AI buildout accounted for $90 billion of last year’s corporate spending. This AI trend will change the world as we know it and fuel a financial mania along the way. And many of the associated industries, like hardware, software, mobile applications and internet security will soar along with the AI buildout.

By Donn Goodman

Does the stock market (SPY, QQQ and IWM) have more momentum and upward energy to keep making more new highs? Or are the markets running out of steam and need a pullback before

MarketGauge was founded 25 ago years by successful floor traders turned hedge fund managers.

