andresr/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Overview

Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT), the Gaithersburg, Maryland-based biotech focused on development of its GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist, pemvidutide, in development for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (“MASH”), are soaring in trading today, up nearly 30%, after management shared fresh Phase 2 clinical study in a press release yesterday.

As readers may well be aware, being a GLP-1 agonist puts pemvidutide in the same class of drug as Novo Nordisk's (NVO) semaglutide, and Eli Lilly's tirzepatide, which are both approved to treat obesity, under the brand names Wegovy and Zepbound respectively, and to treat diabetes, under the respective brand names Ozempic and Mounjaro.

Semaglutide and tirzepatide have been hailed as "miracle" weight loss drugs, after studies indicated that Wegovy reduced weight loss in patients by a mean of ~15%, and Zepbound by ~21%, with apparently tolerable side effect profiles.

This data was not previously thought possible, and is it now widely believed that these two drugs will establish, and dominate - in terms of market share - an industry that could grow >$130bn in annual revenues, analysts at Goldman Sachs have suggested.

Such a scenario would likely make Wegovy and Zepbound the two best-selling drugs of all time. Hence, it's understandable that a host of other Pharma and biotech companies are attempting to match, or even outperform these drugs' performance in clinical studies, to try to muscle in on a unique and historical opportunity.

Altimmune - Overview, and Digging Into Latest Data

While Pharma giants including Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY), Amgen (AMGN), and Pfizer (PFE) experiment with oral and injectable versions of GLP-1 drugs, and shares of Viking Therapeutics explode in value thanks to its GLP-1 candidate, giving the company a market cap valuation of $6bn, Altimmune is the minnow in this field, with only one candidate to speak of.

Honorable mentions also go to Zealand Pharma, developing a Phase 1 stage GLP-1 shot, petrelintide, and, in combo with Boehringer Ingelheim, survodutide, progressing through a Phase 3 study, and a third candidate, dapiglutide, in Phase 2 studies, and Structure Therapeutics (GPCR), which has advanced candidate GSBR-1290 into a Phase 2 study.

I discussed the history of Altimmune since it became a public company after completing a merger with the listed entity PharmAthene, in January 2017, in a previous note on the company, written shortly after the company's share price hit a 12-month high in response to updated pemvidutide data. I also included the company's explanation of pemvidutide's mechanism of action ("MoA") as follows:

Pemvidutide's dual agonist mechanism of action is designed to combine the activity of GLP-1 for the reduction of appetite and inflammation, with the activity of glucagon, including increased energy expenditure, adipose browning and mobilization of the liver fat through lipolysis and reduction of lipid synthesis.

In short, Altimmune began life focused on an intranasal influenza vaccine, anthrax vaccine, and hepatitis B therapy, HepTCell. In 2019, the company paid $5m to acquire pemvidutide from Spitfire Pharma, with $88m of sales and development milestone also payable should the drug be successful.

Altimmune's share price has experienced peaks and troughs ever since based on the promise of pemvidutide, for example, when the drug failed to meet endpoints in a late-stage study in MASH, it caused a market sell-off which saw the share price sink to ~$4 per share.

At the end of November 2023, however, Altimmune shared data from its Phase 2 MOMENTUM study of pemvidutide, revealing a mean weight loss of 15.6% at week 48, in a patient population of 391 subjects. Within a few weeks, Altimmune stock was trading at a higher price than before the MASH study failure.

The data was good enough for analysts at JPM Securities to write that:

Pemvidutide has a competitive profile based on the top-line MOMENTUM data with greater weight loss than semaglutide, better lipid changes and tolerability than tirzepatide, and better cardiac safety than retatrutide.

Retatrutide is a GLP-1 candidate being developed by Eli Lilly, believed to be potential next-generation tirzepatide. With that said, doubts over the safety profile of pemvidutide, which had a ~20% discontinuation rate in the MOMENTUM study, and the progress of rival companies has seen Altimmune stock drift downward again, reaching a low of ~$6 per share, before yesterday's update.

Interpreting Latest MOMENTUM Results

Altimmune shared its latest data at the American Diabetes Association 84th Annual Scientific Sessions, yesterday, June 23rd. Here is a summary of the data provided via press release:

The trial enrolled 391 subjects with obesity, or overweight with at least one co-morbidity and without diabetes. Subjects were randomized 1:1:1:1 to 1.2 mg, 1.8 mg, 2.4 mg pemvidutide or placebo administered weekly for 48 weeks in conjunction with diet and exercise. A subgroup of subjects was evaluated in a body composition analysis. At Week 48, subjects receiving pemvidutide achieved mean weight losses of 10.3%, 11.2%, 15.6% and 2.2% at the 1.2 mg, 1.8 mg, and 2.4 mg doses and placebo, respectively, with a near-linear continued weight loss observed on the 2.4 mg dose at the end of treatment. The full MRI-based body composition analysis included 50 subjects who received pemvidutide and showed that subjects in the pemvidutide groups had an average lean mass loss of 21.9% with 78.1% of weight loss attributable to fat. In addition, pemvidutide resulted in robust reductions in serum lipids and improvements in blood pressure without imbalances in cardiac events, arrhythmias or clinically meaningful increases in heart rate.

With tirzepatide having achieved ~21% weight loss at 36 weeks, and 26% over 88 weeks, and semaglutide ~15% at 68 weeks, the weight loss data alone may have been unlikely to drive the share price gains witnessed today for Altimmune, however, the subgroup of subjects evaluated for "body composition analysis" may be significant.

Preservation of "lean muscle mass" has become a new factor in evaluating obesity drugs, and pemvidutide's data potentially has best-in-class potential. An average lean mass loss of ~22% compares favorably with other GLP-1 agonists, according to Altimmune CEO Vipin K. Garg, Ph.D., who commented:

The preservation of lean mass observed in this trial was better than reported historically with diet and exercise programs and greater than what has been publicly reported with other incretin weight loss drugs, where lean mass has accounted for as much as 40% of total weight loss. Preservation of lean mass, which is primarily muscle tissue, is believed to be important in maintaining healthy weight loss and physical function.

Altimmune shared additional data at the ADA last week, from its MASH clinical study. Samples were taken from 34 patients who had been treated with pemvidutide for 12-weeks, and results observed as follows:

Serum lipids including total cholesterol, low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C), and triglycerides were reduced by 28%, 26% and 38% respectively. The reductions in each class of these lipids were not correlated with weight loss, suggesting that lipid effects were due to the direct impact of pemvidutide on lipid metabolism.

Analysis - Does Pemvidutide's Data Justify Gains Amid Overwhelming Competition?

When an opportunity as large as GLP-1 agonists and the obesity presents itself, inevitably, any company that is working on a drug with a similar MoA or target is going to pull out all the stops to try to gain access to the market opportunity, as mentioned above.

Data from small-scale studies can entice the market to send a small companies share price soaring, as has arguably been the case with Altimmune, and why I gave the company's stock a "sell" rating in January.

I felt that, although Pemvidutide showed many of the qualities required in a successful GLP-1 agonist drug, in MASH as well as obesity (perhaps it can succeed in cardiovascular as semaglutide has done) the safety profile, with a 20% study discontinuation rate in MOMENTUM, plus smaller study sizes producing comparable, but not superior data to tirzepatide / semaglutide, and the challenge of taking on the might of Novo and Lilly - the world's two largest Pharma companies by market cap - undermined the bull case for the company, and for Pemvidutide.

The level of competition in the GLP-1 space does not simply comprise tirzepatide or semaglutide, either. Amgen has been promising to read out potentially best-in-class data from its Phase 2 stage candidate, MariTide - which targets both the gastric inhibitory polypeptide receptor ("GIPR") and the glucagon like peptide 1 (GLP-1) receptor - imminently. Roche's candidate CT-388, a GLP-1/GIP (glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide) inhibitor, acquired via its $2.7bn merger with Carmot Therapeutics announced in December last year, achieved near 19% weight loss at 24 weeks. And as I wrote in a recent note discussing Roche's data:

Meanwhile, Novo has been sharing data from studies of a new candidate, named amycretin. Data from a small subset of patients showed mean weight loss of 13% in just 12 weeks. Lilly is developing both retatrutide - nicknamed "triple-G" as it targets three different hormones - GLP-1, GIP, and glucagon - and an oral pill, orforglipron, through clinical studies. Phase 2 studies of retatrutide have shown a mean weight reduction "up to 17.5%" at 24 weeks, mean weight reduction of up to 24.2% (57.8 lb. or 26.2 kg)ii at the end of the 48-week treatment duration.

In this kind of environment, with companies whose combined market caps come to >$1.5 trillion dollars prioritizing GLP-1 drugs above all else, we can see how hard it is for Altimmune to make itself heard - only best-in-class data is likely to keep Wall Street interested.

As GLP-1 data matures, it is certainly right that scientists - and the market - can slice and dice it in new ways, to try to gain a better understanding of which candidate can do the most good, and the least harm. In that context, Altimmune's subset of ~50 patients showing them losing the "right kind" of weight, i.e. less lean muscle fat, and showing it can reduce cholesterol and LCL-C, is an intriguing angle.

It seems the much higher 40% lean muscle loss figure shared by Altimmune management in its press release comes from a former study of Wegovy. Analysis from that study does conclude, however, that:

Although total lean body mass decreased in absolute terms (kg), the proportion of lean body mass relative to total body mass increased with semaglutide.

In short, it is difficult to assess the importance of Altimmune's latest data readout. It could be that lean muscle mass preservation emerges as a key differentiator in the obesity space, and becomes an important criterion of judgement for prescribing physicians, and their patients. In that scenario, Pemvidutide could find itself being accelerated towards approval with a best-in-class profile.

On the other hand, it could be that, when the other companies look at similar data, they can produce numbers that compare favorably with pemvidutide. When studies are powered to examine a particular endpoint, such as this, often, the results can be quite different from a study that listed lean muscle mass preservation as a secondary endpoint. It could be that the likes of tirzepatide / semaglutide perform better than expected in this category - for example, according to drugdiscoverytrends:

data from the SURMOUNT-1 tirzepatide study reached more positive conclusions, concluding that fat mass dropped between 33% and 36% and lean mass by 10% to 11%, depending on the age group.

Concluding Thoughts - Am I buying Today's Altimmune Rally After Lean Muscle Mass Data?

Semaglutide racked up >$18bn in revenues in 2023 across its 2 approved indications, and tirzepatide >$5bn (having been on the market for significantly less time). These figures are only going to grow significantly in size in the coming years, as there are currently no other approved competitors, and therefore I am not surprised to see Lilly's market cap valuation surging >$850bn, and Novo's >$625bn.

These companies' GLP-1 agonist drugs have at least a three-year head start on the competition in commercial markets, are investing double-digit billion sums in manufacturing facilities, and arguably, their next-generation candidates are exhibiting best-in-class potential.

To challenge these two behemoths, companies like Altimmune, Zealand Pharma, Structure Therapeutics, Fractyl Health (GUTS), and others besides will need to find new angles and ways to produce data exhibiting demonstrable best-in-class qualities, and showing why they may be preferable for a patient.

Does yesterday's pemvidutide data achieve that goal? I'd stop short of making that my conclusion, as the patient sample set is small, and other companies have not shown their hands, yet, but it does at the very least open up a new angle to consider when evaluating this miraculous drug class.

As of Q1 2024, Altimmune reported a cash position of $182m, and a net loss of $(24.3m) for the quarter. The reality is that companies of this size rarely succeed in a drug development race against the likes of Lilly, Novo, Roche, Amgen, et al. The only way for Altimmune to win is to produce unquestionably "best-in-class" data; however, I'd be skeptical that that is precisely what was released this weekend. First, we will have to see how the above-mentioned companies respond.

I will upgrade my recommendation on Altimmune stock from a "sell," to a "hold," however, as the company continues to mine intriguing data from its candidate, which by most measures is a strong one, just perhaps not strong enough to take on overwhelmingly strong competitors in any specific indication, at least now.