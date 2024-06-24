Altimmune: Lean Muscle Fat Data Sends Stock Soaring - Competitors Will Take Note

Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Altimmune, Inc. shares surged nearly 30% after positive Phase 2 clinical study results for pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist for obesity and MASH.
  • Pemvidutide may compete with Novo Nordisk's semaglutide and Eli Lilly's tirzepatide, which have demonstrated miraculous weight loss improvements, and will likely dominate a ~$130bn market.
  • Altimmune's latest data shows significant weight loss and lean muscle preservation - the latter may be most significant.
  • If pemvidutide can show it removes less lean muscle fat than competing GLP-1 agonist drugs, it may be on a fast track to approval and a double-digit billion dollar revenue opportunity.
  • It is not quite so simple as it sounds, however - other candidates are yet to fully show their hands, and Altimmune is a minnow compared to the large pharmas crowding this space. Nevertheless, it is an interesting development.

Adult man exercising at the gym

andresr/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Overview

Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT), the Gaithersburg, Maryland-based biotech focused on development of its GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist, pemvidutide, in development for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (“MASH”), are soaring in trading today, up

Gain access to all of the market research and financial analytics used in the preparation of this article plus exclusive content and pharma, healthcare and biotech investment recommendations and research / analytics by subscribing to my channel, Haggerston BioHealth.

This article was written by

Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
11.73K Followers

Edmund Ingham is a biotech consultant. He has been covering biotech, healthcare, and pharma for over 5 years, and has put together detailed reports of over 1,000 companies. He leads the investing group Haggerston BioHealth.

The group is for both novice and experienced biotech investors. It provides catalysts to look out for and buy and sell ratings. It also provides product sales and forecasts for all the Big Pharmas, forecasting, integrated financial statements, discounted cash flow analysis and market by market analysis. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ALT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ALT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ALT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News