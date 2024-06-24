tolgart/iStock via Getty Images

Today, we are putting giant appliance maker Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) in the spotlight. The well-known manufacturer was recently the subject of some takeover speculation. The stock is also down over 35% over the past year as the company faces headwinds from a tepid housing sector.

While I put little stock in the buyout chatter, the shares have become cheap enough for a more in-depth look. An analysis follows below.

Whirlpool is the largest appliance maker in both North and South America, and also has exposure in fast-growing India. The company's well-known brands include Maytag, Kitchen Aid, and of course, Whirlpool. The stock currently trades just above $90.00 a share and sports an approximate market capitalization of just under $5 billion. The company is facing considerable pressure thanks to a punk housing market. Existing home sales in 2023 came in at their lowest levels since 1995 in the United States thanks to mortgages more than doubling since the Federal Reserve started to tighten monetary policy back in March 2022.

In addition, the consumer is under considerable stress. During its first quarter earnings report, the management of The Home Depot (HD) noted that more consumers were delaying big ticket purchases. It was one of several retailers to note this trend. The company had taken some steps to simplify its business and lower its cost structure.

In 2023, the company formed a new entity with a Turkish household appliances manufacturer called Arcelik. This allowed Whirlpool to divest most of its challenged operations in Europe. Whirlpool has a 25% stake in this new entity. The transaction was completed in April and is expected to add $250 million to $300 million in incremental free cash flow in FY2025.

Whirlpool also sold its Russian operations to Arcelik in 2022 after the invasion of Ukraine, and divested its Middle Eastern and African-based operations to Arcelik in 2023 in a separate transaction. In May, the company announced it was executing some additional layoffs to its planned restructuring to reduce costs further. Management projects it will reduce its overall cost structure by $300 million to $400 million in FY2024.

Recent Results:

Whirlpool Corporation posted its Q1 numbers on April 24th. The company delivered non-GAAP profits of $1.78 a share, just over a dime a share ahead of expectations. Sales did fall nearly four percent on a year-over-year basis to $4.49 billion, but that was $80 million above the consensus.

Leadership offered up the following FY2024 guidance:

Operational cash flow of between $1.15 billion to $1.25 billion.

Non-GAAP earnings of between $13.00 to $15.00 a share.

Free cash flow of between $550 to $650 million.

The company bought back some $50 million worth of its own stock in the first quarter and will pay out some $400 million in dividend payouts in FY2024.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

The analyst community is mixed on Whirlpool's current prospects. Since first quarter results hit the wires, both Goldman Sachs ($118 price target) and Loop Capital Markets ($135 price target) have reissued Buy ratings on the stock. RBC Capital maintained its Sell rating on the equity and took down its price target to $78 a share from $85 previously. J.P. Morgan also reduced its price target on WHR to $98 a share from $111 and reiterated its Hold rating on the stock.

As a recent article on Seeking Alpha pointed out, the company's balance sheet is a bit of a concern. The company projects it will pay out some $350 million in interest to service that debt in FY2024. The 10-Q Whirlpool filed for the quarter showed just over $1.2 billion in cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet against just under $6.7 billion in long-term debt. For what is worth, insiders are holding on to their stakes in the firm. There has been one insider sale for $75,000 for all of 2024 to date.

Conclusion:

Whirlpool made $16.16 a share on $19.45 billion in sales in FY2023. The current analyst firm consensus is that profits will fall to $12.64 a share this year as sales slip to $16.8 billion (mostly the result of divestitures). They do project that profits will rebound back to just under $14.00 a share in FY2025, even as revenues fall an additional two percent.

The stock trades at just over seven times FY2024E earnings per share, which looks like it will be the trough year for earnings. The shares also sport a better than 7.7% dividend yield, it should be noted. The company's free cash flow more than covers its dividend payout. Additional free cash flow projected for FY2025 by the company's recent actions in Europe should be able to be utilized to pay down debt. Whirlpool should get some marginal improvement when the Federal Reserve finally starts to cut rates.

I think the best way to take a small position in Whirlpool is via covered call orders. That adds a bit of downside risk mitigation and still allows an investor to capture the stock's considerable quarterly dividend payouts. This is the method I used recently to establish a small position in WHR as the company continues to execute against its plans to streamline operations.