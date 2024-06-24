bloodua/iStock via Getty Images

Earlier this year I initiated coverage for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) with a buy rating and, as I discuss in this report, the stock since has performed rather well. In fact, the stock performed stronger than I expected, gaining as much as 40%. That really puts on display the strength we see in names with exposure to aerospace and defense, but also other areas such as energy transition. In this report, I will be discussing the stock performance and why BWX Technologies stock tanked, and I will be discussing the most recent earnings and update my price target and rating if need be.

Why Did BWX Technologies Stock Tank After Earnings

Looking at the chart, we see that BWX Technologies outperformed the S&P 500 (SP500, SPX) and the SPDR® S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR). In February, BWX Technologies stock took off as its first quarter earnings beat analyst estimates by $0.08 and also beat on top line. The company also raised its quarterly dividend by 4.3%, and while its yield is not quite compelling for dividend investors, it is always nice to see dividend increases as they also provide confidence in the adopted strategy by management as well as the end market strength.

However, following the presentation of its first quarter results, the stock has dropped. The reason for the drop is likely the following section from the BWX Technologies Q1 earnings call:

According to this new plan, CVN-82 will be procured in 2030 rather than in 2028, with advanced procurement starting in 2027 rather than 2026. For BWXT, this could mean that the carrier lull in '24 and '25 could be extended another year. As we are doing in 2024, we will aim to offset this potentially extended lull with other programs.

So, there is a delay in the aircraft carrier procurement, whereas initially the expectation was that carriers would be procured at a faster rate. While this is not good news, we do see that BWX Technologies has been able to hire in advance to support parallel production of the Virginian-class and Columbia-class submarines. That means that the company is seeing less impact from labor shortages for submarine production. Furthermore, the company is looking into opportunities to get ahead on AUKUS-related work, which is a project that will drive growth in the naval propulsion business.

BWXT Technologies Earnings Growth Falls Short Of Sales Growth

BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies saw its first quarter revenues increase by 6% to $604 million. Government operations increased 6% driven by higher naval nuclear component manufacturing, uranium processing and microreactor activities. Commercial activities, accounting for 19% of sales, grew 7% driven by higher field services and medical isotope sales, while fuel handling and component sales declined.

What I like about BWX Technologies is the combination of exposure to submarine and aircraft carriers, which provide modest but stable growth prospects, while the commercial business provides growth drivers in the form of expanding use cases for medical isotopes and prospects for nuclear plants including small modular reactors to support global energy transition efforts. On the front of space exploration and space solutions, which are categorized as government operations, there also are nuclear solutions. On the DRACO project, which is the demonstrator project for nuclear thermal rocket propulsion for orbiting solutions, BWX Technologies provides the reactor hardware and complex coated fuel. So, we see defense, commercial (meaning medical and energy) and space solutions as solid end markets for BWX Technologies.

Adjusted EBITDA growth of 4% fell short of the growth observed in sales. This was driven by a 4% reduction in government operations EBITDA due to less favorable program mix and onboarding inefficiencies while EBITDA for the commercial operations grew 55% to $14 million due to strength in demand for medical isotopes, partially offset by less favorable commercial nuclear mix.

Free cash flow improved from a $43 million cash burn to a $3 million cash generation driven by expanding operating cash flow, while capital expenditures remained stable at $30 million.

I would say that while earnings growth fell short of sales growth, there is a lot to be positive about. The aircraft carrier slip is a small setback, but BWX Technologies could direct resources to the AUKUS project instead if stable funding will be provided and the worker inefficiencies are something that I view as BWX Technologies getting ahead of the curve. Whereas many companies are still looking to hire to ease the challenges in the supply chain, BWX Technologies has been a step ahead and has those people on board and is going through the learning curve. Overall, the focus will be on getting those inefficiencies up and that is not solely a function of workers becoming more efficient, but also putting them on programs that generate solid margins and supporting program ramp ups.

BWX Technologies Guides For Single-Digit But Stable Growth

BWX Technologies

The guidance that BWX Technologies reaffirmed during the first quarter points at mid-single digit growth for revenues and sales. With a 19% EBITDA margins, that would point to significant margin expansion in the balance of the year. Perhaps with the guidance for 2024, the significant run-up in the stock price did not make sense and that is also a reason why the news regarding the aircraft carrier delays drove the share prices down. The free cash flow guidance, however, is a lot more positive where the company sees a significant inflection from the $212 million in free cash flow achieved in 2023.

Is BWX Technologies Stock A Buy?

Stock price target for BWX Technologies (The Aerospace Forum)

I previously assigned a $91 price target to BWXT Technologies. That price target was based on the expected earnings and projections for 2025 and that price target was reached. So, I am not unhappy with that buy call. At the same time, after implementing the most recent projections for BWX Technologies in the evoX Stock Screener, I can also understand why the stock retreated. Based on stronger than expected cash flow in 2023 and improved modeling, the price target for 2025 has now moved up to $102.13 representing 8% upside and the current stock price more or less reflects a fair valuation.

So, the stock prices we saw earlier this year exceeding $107 per share were simply not supported by the forward projections. With the fair valuation for BWX Technologies for 2024 and the modest upside for 2025, I am downgrading the stock to Hold, and that is not a bad thing. The company’s stock price has reached my previous established price target and even exceeded that before the stock price fell back to more appropriate levels. So, the price targets supporting a buy rating have been achieved, and I am modifying my rating to Hold.

Conclusion: BWX Technologies Reached My Price Target

While rating downgrades often are seen as a negative, this is not the case for BWX Technologies. The stock performed as expected, but it also ran ahead of the fundamentals and, as a result, the investment case is not as compelling. There still is some upside with 2025 earnings in mind, so assigning a hold rating is appropriate as we do see upside in the years ahead for a company that is positioned well with nuclear solutions for naval propulsion, nuclear reactors, small modular reactors and medical isotopes.