Natuzzi S.p.A. (NTZ) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Jun. 24, 2024 2:49 PM ETNatuzzi S.p.A. (NTZ) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.39K Followers

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call June 24, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Piero Direnzo - Investor Relations
Antonio Achille - Chief Executive Officer
Carlo Silvestri - Chief Financial Officer
Pasquale Natuzzi - Founder and Executive Chairman

Conference Call Participants

David Kanen - Kanen Wealth Management
Corey Pinkston - Waterways Capital Advisors
Kirby Newburger - Benjamin F. Edwards

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Natuzzi's S.p.A. First Quarter 2024 Financial Results. As a reminder, you can join the conference call live also via telephone by dialing into the following number +1-412-717-9633 then Passcode 39252103# in addition to the link already provided via video. Once again, to join via phone, that's +1-412-717-9633 then Passcode 39252103#.

At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Following the introduction, we'll conduct a question-and-answer session. Instructions will be provided at that time for you to queue up for questions.

Joining us on today's call are Mr. Antonio Achille, Natuzzi's Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Carlo Silvestri, Chief Financial Officer of the Natuzzi Group; Mr. Pasquale Natuzzi, Founder and Executive Chairman; Mr. Mario de Gennaro, Chief HR, Organization and Legal Officer; Mr. Diego Babbo, Global Retail Division Officer; and Piero Direnzo, Investor Relations. As a reminder, today's call is being recorded.

I'd like to turn the call over to Piero. Please go ahead.

Piero Direnzo

Thank you, Kevin, and good day to everyone. Thank you for joining the Natuzzi's conference call for the 2024 first quarter financial results. After a brief introduction, we will give room for the question-and-answer session.

Before proceeding, we would like to advise our listeners that our discussion today could contain certain statements that constitute forward-looking statements under the United States security laws. Obviously, actual results might differ materially from those in the

Recommended For You

About NTZ Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NTZ

Trending Analysis

Trending News