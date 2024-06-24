Chimera Investment: 10% Yield, Dividend Raise, 0.42X BV (Rating Upgrade)

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
24.44K Followers

Summary

  • Chimera Investment cut its dividend multiple times since FY 2022 and shrunk its portfolio, leading to a significant decline in book value.
  • The Federal Reserve is nearing a rate cut decision which would benefit mortgage REITs like Chimera Investment.
  • Chimera Investment's recently completed a 1-for-3 reverse stock split and raised its post-split dividend by 6%.
  • CIM is a risky, but potentially rewarding, investment for high-risk tolerant investors, especially considering that the 10% yield is supported by earnings available for distribution.

India property, real estate or mortgage concept, small ceramic house on pile of indian rupee banknotes

Nuthawut Somsuk/iStock via Getty Images

Mortgage REIT Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) has been through a lot since the pandemic. The REIT cut its dividend a number of times, creating uncertainty about the company's book value and resulting in a large discount

This article was written by

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
24.44K Followers
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CIM, NLY, AGNC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CIM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on CIM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CIM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News