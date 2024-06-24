Nuthawut Somsuk/iStock via Getty Images

Mortgage REIT Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) has been through a lot since the pandemic. The REIT cut its dividend a number of times, creating uncertainty about the company's book value and resulting in a large discount to BV. However, the Federal Reserve is set to cut the federal fund rate in FY 2024 and by doing so will kick off a series of rate cuts that could benefit the mortgage REIT sector in general.

Chimera Investment recently completed a 1-for-3 reverse stock split in a bid to make its shares more appealing to investors and announced a 6% dividend increase, raising my comfort level with regard to owning this mREIT. A series of dividend cuts has led Chimera Investment's shares to be priced at a massive discount to book value and since the dividend shows promise (it has just been raised), I see CIM as a speculative buy!

Data by YCharts

Previous rating

I rated shares of Chimera Investment a hold in May 2021, after the pandemic crushed the mREIT sector. Chimera Investment was forced to shrink its portfolio at the time and, in the last two years, higher interest costs have weighed on the mortgage REIT, resulting in the dividend getting cut back from $0.33 per share in the first half of FY 2022 to $0.11 per share in Q1'24 (before the reverse stock split). With the Federal Reserve now nearing the point of its first rate cut, I believe Chimera Investment is becoming more attractive for dividend investors.

A Series Of Dividend Cuts Undermining Investor Trust

Chimera Investment is a hybrid mortgage REIT that invests mainly in residential mortgage loans and agency/non-agency mortgage-backed securities. The exposure to mortgage-backed securities hurt Chimera Investment especially in the last two years as these investments tend to become less valuable during rising-rate periods. In fact, they tend to have opposite valuation characteristics than mortgage servicing rights, which are rights that become more valuable when interest rates rise.

According to Chimera Investment's March 2024 balance sheet, (residential mortgage) loans held for investment are the REITs largest position with an investment value of $11.1B. Agency/non-agency mortgage-backed securities (mostly residential) represented $1.1B of investments for Chimera Investment as of the end of the March quarter. The mREIT had a total asset value, including cash, of $12.5B.

Chimera Investment

Since Q1'21 Chimera Investment's total assets declined by 25%, or $4.2B, driven by a reduction in residential mortgage loan investments. The decline in the REIT's asset base as well as growing pressure on rate-sensitive mortgage-backed securities have led to a large decline in Chimera Investment's book value. In the last three years, Chimera Investment's book value per share has declined by about 27% while its share price reacted much more sensitively to the shrinking of the mREIT's portfolio.

Data by YCharts

A declining book value and weak distribution coverage are rarely something that dividend investors find attractive. Chimera Investment, as I indicated in the introduction, cut its dividend three times between FY 2022 and FY 2023. In the most recent quarter (pre-split), Chimera Investment earned $0.12 per share in earnings available for distribution (EAD) which implied a distribution coverage ratio of 1.09X.

In Q4'23, Chimera Investment's distribution coverage was 1.18X and in the two quarters before that the REIT did not support its dividend with EAD at all. The dividend cuts, therefore, worked in restoring healthy coverage metrics and the fact that the REIT just announced a 6% dividend hike (post-split) indicates that Chimera Investment is seeing a more encouraging earnings trend in a lower-rate world.

Chimera Investment

In May, the mREIT announced a 1-for-3 reverse stock split in order to make its shares more appealing to investors after the price cratered in recent quarters. Last week, Chimera Investment declared a $0.35/share dividend for Q2'24 (dividend is represented on a post-split level) which implies a 6% dividend increase compared to the pre-split $0.11 per share dividend.

Decoupled valuation

Earlier in this article I hinted at Chimera Investment having a sub-optimal dividend growth record, chiefly because the speed with which the Federal Reserve increased interest rates surprised the market. As a result, Chimera Investment has seen a rather significant decline in its book value (displayed above).

Currently, shares of Chimera Investment are trading at a price-to-book ratio of 0.42X (using the REIT's split-adjusted GAAP book value of $32.87 per share) which is way below the REIT's historical valuation (the 3-year P/B ratio is 0.63X) and well below the P/B ratios of its main rivals in the industry, Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC).

Given that the REIT just completed its reverse stock split and raised its dividend by 6%, which signals growing confidence in Chimera Investment's earnings trajectory in a lower-rate world, I believe that shares are priced for disaster... and potentially offer an attractive engagement opportunity here. In my opinion, Chimera Investment could revalue to its 3-year average price-to-book ratio of 0.63X which implies a fair value of $20.80 per share. I expect a re-pricing to occur only under the condition that the mortgage REIT avoids another dividend cut, supports its dividend with EAD, and sees a turnaround in its book value in FY 2024.

Data by YCharts

Risks with Chimera

Chimera Investment has proven to be a highly volatile stock and the REIT's consistent dividend cuts in the last one-and-a-half years have served to undermine trust in Chimera Investment's book value. If the Federal Reserve backtracks from its guidance of one federal fund rate cut in FY 2024, Chimera Investment's portfolio, book value, and shares may continue to underperform. What would change my mind about Chimera Investment is if the mREIT were to see a significant decline in its distribution coverage profile or if its book value continued to skid.

Closing thoughts

Chimera Investment is looking back on a series of dividend cuts during the last bull cycle in interest rates which unfortunately, together with a shrinking portfolio, resulted in a serious decline in the mREIT's book value. However, with lower federal fund rates on the horizon, pressure is going to come off of Chimera Investment's portfolio and book value. The fact that Chimera Investment recently raised its dividend by 6% is a signal that management has more confidence in the REIT's prospects for earnings growth now that we are nearing the definite end of the current high-interest rate period. I believe the risk profile is attractive for investors here, especially those that focus on the 10% dividend yield, but CIM is likely only a suitable investment for investors with very high risk tolerance and a stomach for volatility!