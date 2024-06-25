Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images News

Main Street Capital Stock Remains Robust

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) stock hasn't disappointed, even as it suffered near-term downside in May 2024. The recent broad market volatility also led to a pullback in the business development company's stock. However, dip-buying sentiments have been assessed to remain robust, corroborating well for a higher-for-longer Fed. I urged investors to stay bullish on MAIN in my previous update in April 2024. I determined that MAIN's relatively attractive valuation and dividend stability should underpin investor confidence in its execution.

One of the critical challenges facing Main Street investors is MAIN's implied valuation premium. It trades at a premium well above its NAV per share. Despite that, Main Street management highlighted the consistency of its execution in lifting its NAV.

MAIN DNII per share Vs. NAV per share trend (Main Street Capital filings)

As a result, MAIN's ability to raise its NAV per share over time has strengthened the visibility for business development company ("BDC") investors investing in dividend stability. In addition, Main Street underscored its advantages over its BDC peer group, demonstrating the robustness of its DNII per share generation. Accordingly, Main Street highlighted that 77% of BDCs in its peer group have "decreased their regular dividend at least once since 2007." Consequently, I assess that MAIN's robust buying sentiments ("A-" momentum grade) corroborate the market's confidence in Main Street's execution capabilities.

Main Street: NAV Per Share Growth Could Slow

Main Street Capital NAV per share estimates change % (TIKR)

Wall Street estimates are aligned with Main Street's optimism. Despite that, it's also possible that Main Street's NAV per share growth could normalize over the next two years, impacting MAIN's valuation re-rating.

I still assess the possibility of a higher-for-longer Fed. However, the market is likely betting on two interest rate cuts by the end of 2024. The Fed's recent dot plot suggests one cut is possible, implying the Fed has likely reached peak rates. As a result, investors must be prepared for Main Street's net investment income per share growth to peak or potentially decline over the next two years, impacting its NAV accretion.

Main Street: Higher-For-Longer Fed Is Beneficial

Main Street NII per share estimates (TIKR)

Analysts are confident that a higher-for-longer Fed will likely help maintain a resilient NII per share profile for Main Street Capital. I assess that the estimates are reasonable and aligned with the Fed's cautious posture in its monetary policy adjustments. In addition, the resilient US economy should continue to help maintain a higher interest rate environment, providing clarity to Main Street Capital's earnings outlook.

Main Street Capital fair value breakdown (FinChat)

Main Street Capital's ability to execute its lower middle market strategy is vital to the health of its portfolio. As a reminder, Main Street's focus on its LMM portfolio has helped the company scale faster in a more underserved segment. In addition, Main Street's strategy of including equity stakes within its LMM portfolio has helped it achieve significant growth over time. Accordingly, MAIN highlighted a 130% growth in NAV per share since 2007, underscoring its execution prowess. Therefore, Main Street's ability to continue delivering its LMM approach is vital to maintaining buying confidence.

MAIN: Valuation Remains Attractive

MAIN Quant Grades (Seeking Alpha)

MAIN is still valued relatively attractively compared to its financial sector peers, with a "B+" valuation grade. However, investors must be careful about anticipating a significant surge in MAIN's valuation.

JPMorgan (JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon highlighted concerns about the stability of the BDC market, given its inherent risks. Dimon cautioned about "illiquidity, improper valuation practices, and lack of stress-testing for private credit assets." In addition, the IMF indicated that "risks within the industry are not well understood or documented."

Hence, I expect the market to continue reflecting a discount to reflect such uncertainties and challenges. Investors must be careful about pricing in such risks appropriately, as they could bedevil BDCs in a severe downturn or unanticipated implosion.

Is MAIN Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

MAIN price chart (weekly, medium-term, adjusted for dividends) (TradingView)

Notwithstanding my caution, MAIN's uptrend bias has remained incredibly robust. Therefore, the momentary pullback from MAIN's May 2024 highs has been defended resolutely above the $47 level.

Main Street's solid execution has likely given investors confidence about the clarity of MAIN's forward dividend yield of more than 6%. A higher-for-longer Fed should improve the market's confidence in MAIN's resilience to sustain its NAV per share at a relatively high level.

Consequently, I've not assessed the need to turn cautious on MAIN, suggesting a bullish rating remains appropriate.

Rating: Maintain Buy.

Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Consider this article as supplementing your required research. Please always apply independent thinking. Note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing, unless otherwise specified.

