Carvana: Navigating Long-Term Sustainability After PIK Deferral Ends

Jun. 24, 2024 4:29 PM ETCarvana Co. (CVNA) Stock
Ahmed Abdelazim profile picture
Ahmed Abdelazim
454 Followers

Summary

  • New car inventories are 55% higher compared to last year, leading automakers and dealers to offer discounts and incentives to sell their building up inventories.
  • Used car prices could drop by as much as 24% due to inventories building up and soft demand.
  • Carvana’s earnings have benefitted from an unrealized gain on its Root warrants as well as PIK payments.
  • Carvana plans to pay cash interest on its secured debt next year along with a $98 million unsecured debt maturity.
  • My price target for Carvana is $18.2, representing 84% downside from its current valuation.

Gaithersburg, Maryland, USA - Jan, 15, 2020: Carvana Vending Machine & Pickup Center may change the way to buy used cars

Lu Zhang/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Last March, I initiated my coverage on Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA), rating it as a strong sell due to weakness in the auto loan market, fueled by high delinquency rates and its unsustainable

This article was written by

Ahmed Abdelazim profile picture
Ahmed Abdelazim
454 Followers
As a former managing editor at a financial media publication focused on mid and small caps, I am using my experience to present investment opportunities in undervalued companies. My experience, combined with my academic background in financial markets and institutions, allows me to bring thorough research and analysis of financial statements, market trends, as well as upcoming events that may impact specific companies or industries.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CVNA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CVNA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CVNA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News