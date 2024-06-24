abadonian

Pacer Benchmark Industrial Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:INDS) is a REIT ETF that specifically focuses on commercial REITs within the industrial sector. I originally covered this fund in an article titled "INDS: Certainly Worth A Look" last year, when I rated it a "buy," but the fund hasn't performed that well since then. The fund is down about -7% since my original coverage, but it seems to be recovering after being down almost -15% back in May.

Data by YCharts

Sector Overview

REITs have been struggling as a whole for the last 5 years or so. One could say that REITs never fully recovered from the pandemic crash of 2020 even though most other sectors saw rapid recoveries. Moreover, commercial REITs got a stigma due to some sub-sectors of the industry struggling, especially office REITs due to people more working remotely and fewer people going to offices. Investors started treating all commercial REITs the same, even though some sub-sectors of commercial REITs are actually seeing strong results lately. One distinct sector is industrial REITs, which INDS is all about.

Industrial REITs include storage units, distribution centers, warehouses, and other real estate assets related to logistics. As much as office REITs suffered from "stay home" trends, these assets actually benefited from the same trends because as people started to do more of their shopping online and buying things off the Internet, the importance of logistics rose.

Logistics is all about having the right assets at the right place. You want to have your warehouses and distribution centers close to major highway arteries and close to places where things are moving. For example, if produced goods are mostly coming from China in ships, industrial REITs that have assets close to port cities will benefit from this.

Holdings

This fund includes many of the major players in logistics, such as Prologis (PLD). In addition, it holds several big players in storage units, such as Public Storage (PSA) and Extra Space Storage (EXR). Some of these storage plays are not necessarily involved in logistics or distributions, and they are more consumer-facing than industry-facing, but they still play an important role in the new economy. For example, rising home prices keep many people priced out of large houses, which means they will need to rent storage units to put their belongings which they don't need immediate access to. The more things people order online, the more room people will need to eventually store them.

INDS Top 10 Holdings (Seeking Alpha)

Dividends

One thing I mentioned in my original article covering this fund was that this fund has the potential not only for having a high dividend yield, but also dividend growth because many of the fund's top holdings are known to be dividend growers. For example, Public Storage has a long history of growing dividends and the company's compounded annualized average dividend growth rate going back to 1995 is 15% and its compounded dividend growth rate since 2010 is 10%. Prologis also has a compounded annual dividend growth rate of more than 10% going back more than 20 years. These two stocks account for 30% of the fund's total weight.

Prologis Dividend Growth Scorecard (Seeking Alpha)

Dividend Growth

As a result of holding a number of dividend growers, the fund itself has a good history of growing dividends, even though the fund hasn't been around for that long. The fund has been around since 2018 and its dividends grew year after year except for 2020 where the dividend took a temporary dip. Between the fund's inception in 2018 and 2023, the fund's annual dividend tripled from 43 cents per share (annualized) to $1.30 per share.

INDS Dividend Growth Since Inception (Seeking Alpha)

The fund has a dividend yield of 4.14% which is already significantly above the median of all funds, which is 2.62%. However, it's also been growing at an annualized rate of 32% in the last 3 years and 18% in the last 5 years, outpacing the average ETF's dividend growth rate during the same period. Of course, I don't expect this fund's dividend growth to continue at the same rate of 20-30% moving forward, but I still expect it to grow at a healthy level. Considering the stocks it's holding and their historical dividend growth rates, I wouldn't be surprised if the fund delivered annualized 8-10% dividend growth moving forward.

Dividend Scorecard (Seeking Alpha)

Dividend growth is something you don't see every day in REITs. This is apparent to see when you compare this fund's dividend growth against bigger REIT funds. For example, Vanguard's famous REIT index fund (VNQ) delivered virtually no dividend growth in the last 5 years while Schwab's REIT ETF (SCHH) delivered a drop in dividends by -30% and iShares REIT (REET) did even worse. Most REITs around the world actually saw huge dividend cuts in 2020 and never recovered to their 2019 levels even after 5 years, but industrial REITs seem to be doing well.

Data by YCharts

Risks

Moving forward, there are 2 risk factors in front of this fund (as well as REITs in general). First, if we see inflation suddenly blowing up we might see more rate hikes coming, which could possibly hurt all real estate assets, especially those that have high levels of debt. The second risk factor is on the opposite end of the spectrum, where we could have a deep recession where demand for industrial real estate suddenly drops. If people slow down on their online shopping or stop buying stuff in general, there will be less need for distribution centers, warehouses and storage units. When you are investing in industrial REITs you are making a bet based on consumers overall. The more stuff people purchase and put in storage, the better this fund will perform, which means it could perform badly if people cutback on their consumerism. One could even say that INDS is a decent bet for the online commerce industry, which includes companies like Amazon (AMZN).

Performance

As for performance, this fund has underperformed the overall markets (SPY) since its inception, but significantly outperformed the REIT index (measured by VNQ) during the same period. Since most of SPY's outperformance came from technology (particularly the magnificent seven stocks) this is not surprising. Interestingly enough, if you look at the chart below you will notice that there was a period in early 2022 when INDS actually outperformed both indices by a large margin, so perhaps it could have periods of outperformance from time to time.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

The fund's current underperformance could be read in one of two ways, depending on how you look at it. One could say that it's a reason to avoid the fund since it's been underperforming the overall markets, and you'd be better off investing into SPY instead. Others could say that the fund's underperformance actually points to the fact that it's cheaper and not overbought, which means it could have more upside. As a matter of fact, the fund's current valuation is about 19 times FFO (funds from operations - a proper metric for REITs) versus SPY's average P/E of 28, not to mention a dividend yield of 4.1% versus the overall market's yield of 1.2%.

This fund is more suitable for income investors who are looking for a yield around 4% coupled with annual dividend growth of about 10%. If you are looking for higher yields or higher dividend growth, you may want to look elsewhere, but if you fit these criteria, you might want to establish a small position in this fund.