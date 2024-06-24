Dmytro Aksonov/E+ via Getty Images

Atlanta Braves First Quarter Review

This will be a quick update on company performance since the first quarter is the smallest of the year for the Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK). The good news is that the Q1 performance matched the team's hot start to the season (4th best record in the National League). Baseball Revenue was firm across all line items, and real estate continues to grow nicely too.

Atlanta Braves Revenue by Segment (Q1 Earnings Report)

There were no home baseball games in either Q1 period this year or last year. Broadcasting revenue was higher due to more regular season games played, based on the timing of the regular season start. Other revenue increased due to increased ticket demand and attendance at spring training home games.

Baseball is a slow-growing business, and team revenues very rarely jump 25% off of anything but a low base. I'll be quite content with baseball revenue growing 10% this year.

Mixed-used development (The Battery) grew at an unusually high rate as well. Increases in rental income related to tenant recoveries and various new lease agreements, as well as higher parking revenue, drove the numbers. I'd expect this growth to moderate a bit throughout the year, too.

Losses were a little higher in baseball, thanks to higher player salaries and some added expenses in spring training. These are known numbers thanks to the team's core younger players tied up on long-term contracts. The team will be profitable again this year. Real OIBDA nearing $10mm for the quarter is a great performance.

Atlanta Braves Operating Income and OIBDA by Segment (Q1 Earnings Report)

The team has suffered injuries to key players, especially Ronald Acuna, the reigning National League MVP. That could hurt the team's chances for post-season success, but as of right now, at least they will be in the post-season.

Comparable Transactions

Since my initial write-up on the Braves, there have been two notable transactions of sports teams that prove the value inherent in BATRK: one in baseball and one in basketball.

In February, the Baltimore Orioles agreed to a sales process for the team totaling $1.725 billion to David Rubinstein, the co-founder of Carlyle Group (CG) and Michael Aroughetti, co-founder of Ares (ARES), will eventually own 70% of the team with the group initially buying 40%. They will buy the other 30% from John Angelos; son of Peter Angelos, the previous owner, who passed away in March this year.

While that headline number is lower than the current value for the Atlanta Braves (BATRK), it's a terrific comp. It's just for the Orioles' baseball team, which competes with another team, the Nationals, for the great DC/Baltimore metro market. The Braves don't have any such competition.

According to Forbes, the Orioles generated $264 million of revenue in 2022. So that purchase prices is over 6.5x revenue.

The Orioles are currently negotiating with the state to acquire development rights around their Stadium, and have until 2027 to do so. The Braves have the Battery, which is throwing off income and offers even more development opportunities. I valued this real estate using an 8% cap rate at $750 million.

Given the Braves are in a better demographic with a much larger fan base and less competition for those fans, I think it's fair they should trade at a premium to Baltimore. However, if you value the Braves at that same 6.5x multiple of $600 million of revenue and add $750 million for the real estate, you get to an enterprise value of over $4.65 billion, which given the $500 million of net debt implies a ~$65 price on BATRK's stock.

Another comp just occurred in basketball. Members of the Koch family just bought a 15% stake in the Brooklyn Nets and the Barclays Center for $900 million, a $6 billion valuation. Even if you assume the Barclays Center is worth 50% more than its 2018 appraisal of $1 billion, that still implies a $4.5 billion valuation for the Nets, much higher than recent prices paid for NBA teams.

While this price likely reflects a monster new television contract coming for the NBA, the Nets best revenue season was ~$400 million. So that price for the team implies an +11x revenue multiple. That makes the Braves' current valuation of about 4x revenue laughably cheap.

Risk

The main risks are lower attendance, another possible blip on TV revenue (this would only be temporary), and something that shuts down the baseball again. Otherwise, I think the Braves' revenue trajectory is up and to the right. Real estate will also be a steady grower. Really bad injuries or just bad play could eliminate the team from the post-season, which could also modestly hurt revenues this year and perhaps ticket sales next year.

Conclusion

This is a low-volatility story. The value of baseball teams grows steadily year over year. Moreover, the value is getting so high for teams in other leagues, that organizations like the NFL are considering allowing private equity to own stakes. If that happens in MLB, the Braves will almost certainly be sold quickly. I believe they will be sold soon regardless. Barring another Covid-like event, any downdraft would be market-related and a buying opportunity. I continue to see this as a 10% down and now over 50% up situation.