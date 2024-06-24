Michael H/DigitalVision via Getty Images

J Mintzmyer: Greetings, everybody. Thanks for joining our discussion. This is J Mintzmyer of Value Investor’s Edge. I'm here with Ed Finley, who is a very prominent investor and trader on Twitter. I'll let him introduce himself in a second, but we're just excited to have a conversation here, a little bit of a collaboration between the two of us as we both get ready for Marine Money.

This will be my fifth year attending. I know Ed joined last year at Marine Money. I find this to be one of the most exciting conferences of the year, one of the most useful times of my travel and then get out there and meeting the companies, but yeah, Ed, over to you, man.

Hey, thanks for joining me for this discussion. Do you want to just introduce yourself for a little bit and we'll get a little bit into the rest of the discussion?

Ed Finley-Richardson: Thanks, J, for the invitation to talk before we both travel. And yeah, I guess you could say, I'm an independent shipping analyst. And my main interest is in public markets. And like you, I follow a small number of stocks very closely, and their dynamics of the sectors that they're involved in.

So, I guess the main thing that people should know about me if they have never heard of me is that I'm really enthusiastic about collaborative aspect of social media and exchanging information and also finding people that disagree with me. So, I can create a more nuanced view of the companies that I'm interested in.

So, yeah, as you were saying, I'm really excited to go to Marine Money. This is my second time. I've been to a few conferences and I find that the more conferences I go to, the more selective I want to be because otherwise they can just be exhausting and you wonder afterwards whether it was worth going, but Marine Money, just because there are so many people there, so many people you run into the hallways, people you've only seen in photos before, executives you want to scream at because of their capital allocation stupidity or other investors like you. So, I think it's just a really fun time to listen to the panels, but also to grab drinks afterwards and exchange views in a more informal setting.

JM: Yeah, certainly looking forward to it. I've always found it to be a fruitful time.

I did want to just recap a little bit. I haven't been on social media a lot in 2024. I've been really busy. We had a big move getting back to work with the Air Force as well, but just recap a little bit of what's been going on in the shipping market and maybe a couple trends that we're looking at.

And because I know those trends and those items are going to be key talking points when we meet with some of these executives of these companies, we'll be bringing these things up in our discussion.

So, we'll just ping pong, I want to speak on a co-host collaborative effort, but just starting with you, Ed, what's been maybe one of the themes or a couple of the trends that you've been following this year in the markets?

EF: Well, I think that my own interests are more focused than yours. I think that you do a really good job of covering basically all of shipping. And whereas I tend to be more surgical, I guess, I get really involved in even smaller subset of companies. And the two subsets I've really focused on are product tankers and offshore supply vessels. So, I would say that it's been a really strong start of the year for those two subsectors as it has for most of shipping.

I was looking over some of the year-to-date performance numbers of shipping stocks and basically most of them are up a lot. So, I think it's been a very strong start and that has created a lot of interest and a lot of positivity. I would say that on the product tanker side, last year several of the companies didn't perform as well as the crude tanker stocks.

So, that was mystifying because they were paying down debt so quickly. And just from a fundamental perspective, they were doing so well compared to historical averages.

I was surprised that the stocks didn't move much. And it turns out, I guess, that the latest earnings release was really the catalyst they needed to move higher. So, that was satisfying after such a long wait.

And then in the offshore space, I think there's been a lot of volatility and a lot of doubt related to the drillers because of the Saudi news that they would no longer pursue the goal of 14 million barrels per day. And so, they've let off a few jack-ups, and that's led to some nervousness, but on the other hand, the offshore supply vessels have done really, really well until just the last few weeks when they've suffered a pullback.

So, it's been interesting. I mean, I think that like you, I'm always on the lookout for opportunities. I'm always looking for possibilities of maybe rotating into things which are a little bit weaker as valuations get rich. So, one of the big wins this year has been Tidewater (TDW), which I think has really outshone everyone's expectations. I got a lot of private messages from people who own the stock and then were thrilled to sell it and then just to watch it go up another 30% or 40%.

So, I haven't sold any, but it's pulled back again a little bit. And yeah I'm just always keeping an eye on the other sectors, the dry, the containers, the gas, all the stuff that you look at more carefully than I do. So, yeah, I'd love to hear what you're seeing in those spaces on the fundamental side in particular.

JM: Yeah, absolutely. Thanks. Yeah, that's a good, good, good rundown. When you said the offshore support supply vessels, I immediately thought of Tidewater. Unfortunately, Tidewater is like one of the few somewhat maritime firms that we do not cover at Value Investor’s Edge. So, sadly that one definitely got away, but I've seen the gains from a distance and very happy for you and the folks that followed you in that one.

For me this year, I mean, it's really been a thematic trade. I feel like there's two threads going on. One of them is the inflation trade, where it reared its head again back in February, March, April. Inflation was a little bit more persistent than folks expected. And I think shipping has benefited from that earlier macro move.

And then thematically, the Red Sea, right? Anytime there's a headline about a ship getting attacked or rerouted or something like that, it started to benefit the trading in these shipping stocks.

And that's a little bit more recently, I think you and I both were following the Red Sea incidents back in maybe December and January, and the market was skeptical about it or wasn't following it, but I think more recently, anytime you see news of a potential ceasefire or something like that, you see the shipping stocks respond.

So, it seems like it's been a lot of macro and a lot of thematics. And I think if you draw a thread between inflation and the Red Sea news, you can explain a good amount of the upward movement in shipping stocks this year.

And then again, I think that same thread also explains the pullback that we've had the last couple of weeks. You had a lot of talks about a potential peace deal or at least maybe not peace, but some sort of ceasefire in Israel. That's been flaring up all year, but we had more talks of that a couple of weeks ago.

And then we also had the CPI came in a little bit light. And so, I think that explains a big portion of this pullback. So, that's how I see shipping at large. As far as targeted opportunities, tankers are getting interesting again.

I've always liked the macro supply demand story. I've been talking about that now for at least three years at this point, but it came to fruition big time in 2022 and 2023. And then starting this year, the stock valuations got a little bit heavy for my taste.

I'm a value guy, right, Value Investor’s Edge. So, it's harder for me to buy something that I see as having a heavier valuation, but I think and you mentioned it yourself, I think there's been a lot more opportunities recently. The earnings are strong, the spot rates are very high, and some of the stocks have pulled back recently.

So, I guess more recently, looking at the tankers and then writ large, really watching that inflation and Red Sea news trade. What do you think, Ed? Anything I'm missing or anything we haven't talked about in terms of near-term industry currents?

EF: No, I think you raise a really good point. I think that, as you say, the beginning of this year with what some people were calling the reinflation trade, that panic about inflation really echoes what was happening in 2022 when the broader market was cratering and shipping was doing really well.

And I think that as an investor in shipping, I really like it when shipping disconnects from the broader market due to its strong fundamentals. It's an amazing feeling to check what the indices are doing so much because you just feel like they will be strong on their own merit, but I think that more recently that's been trickier.

And also I think there's a lot of people within the shipping community, I would say. People who are involved in the shipping equities as maybe a portion of their portfolio who have one leg out the door and who are really nervous.

I don't know if you get this a lot, but I often get, even from people who have followed the trade for years, questions like, are we near the top yet or even what inning are we in, which expresses an underlying anxiety, which I understand.

But on the other hand, I was in Posidonia a few weeks ago. And one of the things which was a big takeaway for me and which I was meaning to write about for my blog, but haven't yet, is the fact that from the ship owner's perspective, and that is really a ship owners conference more than anything else, at least at the parties, they really feel like there's a lot of runway left because it's not so much to say that the owners are being disciplined.

They are ordering, but the way things are now, owners are very wary of ordering at these levels. They would love to have more exposure, but the smaller guys just don't have the wherewithal to go out there and order a bunch of ships.

So some of them sold some of their assets and they obviously monetized those at really attractive levels because they had bought most of them pre-2020 or 2021. So those are like plus 50% gains or even doubles in some cases, but some of them I felt like they were regretful that they had sold it all as vessel values continue higher.

So I found that dynamic of a perspective of a ship owner versus what we see from the outside as people who are minority shareholders, really interesting and illuminating.

And also, it seems to me like we probably have a lot more runway than people think. I guess with owners, they necessarily have a longer time horizon because they're stuck, right? It's a very illiquid market, some of these ships. You have to have a lot of money, you have to have the support of the banks, and once you acquire a ship you're stuck with it for a while.

Whereas as investors in public markets, we're always looking at the possibility of buying something else. And of course, we don't necessarily have to be buying shipping, we could be buying anything. So, if there's something else which is more attractive from a risk reward perspective, there's really very little reason to not act on that impulse.

But yeah, so to sum up, I guess I would say that my main epiphany in the last, let's say a month or so, has just been hearing ship owners talk the way they talk, also listening to people who do the deals themselves that we track, whether it's the S&P deals or the period charters.

I was at cocktails listening to people negotiate those deals. It was really funny and really interesting hearing an owner say, no, I'm not going to give you that option or little things like that and you just realize how the sausage is made. And it's just fascinating.

JM: Yeah, no, absolutely, man. And I'm glad you got to go to Posidonia. I definitely wanted to as well. We had some family travel going on at the same time, but I'm glad to hear from you that you went there and some of your insights. I'm looking forward to reading your blog posts as well when you get around to doing that.

I think that's a good segue into talking about Marine Money this year because I had similar concerns.

I was looking at some of the valuations in shipping and you look back at some of the gains that we've enjoyed over the last 2 or 3 years and you say, well, where are we in the stock cycle? Is this inning 5, is this inning 7, or are we at 9, right? And for me, one of the things I look at is the sentiment.

If everybody in the room is super excited and it can go nowhere, but up, everyone's bullish and buying, I'm very nervous, right? But even as we're talking about Marine Money and planning for the conference, almost everyone I spoke with that's attending or even the folks planning the conference were asking similar questions.

Like, how are the valuations? How do we feel about this? Are there echoes of 2007, 2008? There was a lot of conservativism and a lot of people asking these questions. And I was a lot younger in 2007, 2008, I wasn't intimately involved in the shipping industry, but I imagine if you went to Marine Money in summer of 2007, this sentiment was much more rambunctious, right?

I mean, you can just look at the order books back then. You had 80% order book to fleet. You had folks getting 80% or 90% leverage on new builds. Assets at the time were at all-time highs. The asset values had doubled in only a couple of years previous. The order books - yards were booked up for four years straight. A much different sentiment than we have today. It seems like today's sentiment is much more balanced.

Folks are enjoying the gains and they're ready to talk about the fruits of their labors as it were, but they're not going head-over-heels to re-lever the company or do anything risky. Is that blend with or jive with the assessment you're getting out there?

EF: Yeah, definitely, but I would say that, again, that I detected that more at Posidonia than I did in my exchange with investors. So, I guess that matters more, doesn't it, because those are the people who are pulling the trigger and making the news, so to speak, that we read in TradeWinds the next day or whatever.

So, yeah, I think that fits with what I'm seeing and what I'm feeling in terms of sentiment. I would also say that what's unique about what we're going through right now is that people are, they're so aware of the fact that this is a longer cycle, that this is part of a unique supply-demand scenario, in particular on the supply side, of course.

So, I think it's made people really paranoid about comparisons to the last cycle, because that was a multi-year cycle. I've been trying really hard to go back earlier to the ’90s and even back to the ’70s and ’80s where I can find documents, which describe the way things were happening from one year to the next. And it's interesting because like in the ’90s even, there was a lot of similar things happening to today in terms of geopolitics.

Of course, the ’80s were a really volatile time in terms of oil embargoes and stuff like that. Then of course, there was the ’70s with the war in Israel and all echoes, but the one thing I took away from studying those periods so far is that you had people have great earnings one year, terrible earnings the next, and as soon as they had terrible earnings they'd be scrapping vessels, which was pretty amazing.

It's as if they had a less of a longer time horizon, maybe because the market was less mature, in particular in terms of the oil transport market. It just hadn't been going on for very long. There wasn't as much transparent documentation. So, you see more of those wild shifts from one year to the next. And then another thing I noticed which was interesting was there was a faltering bull market just before 2001.

So, before the last super cycle even kicked off, in 2000, there was a really, really strong market. And then as soon as September 11th happened, everyone wanted to take risk off and things flattened for a while.

And then another thing, which is funny when you go back to read all this stuff, and you triangulate with newspapers and stuff like that to try to find out more color about what was going on in the oil market in particular, is you always have the same stories with regards to OPEC or Saudi Arabia or Iraq and the number of barrels.

And it's like the numbers are different, the number of barrels per day, but otherwise they’re just so much in common, OPEC cutting, withholding barrels from market, trying to introduce them back. It's like, it's just, we're going through the same soap operas. It's as if we're watching part 7 of some terrible Hollywood movie.

So, it's just fun to go back and see some of those things and say to yourself, yeah, we've been dealing with the same dynamics in the same market for so long and yet we treat every headline as if it's a make or break thing.

JM: Yeah, the historical perspective is really useful. And that brings me to, I'm looking at the agenda for this year's Marine Money as we're chatting here. And this is a 36th annual conference they've had in New York City. And that's very impressive to me, right?

They've been doing this since the late 1980s. So, there's a lot of history, right? There's a lot of institutional knowledge in the folks that put this conference together. And companies change, right?

Investors come and go, but a lot of the core group of folks that at least organize the conference and some of the folks that attend every year, both on the support side, whether or not they're the legal folks or some of the institutional investors, there is some long-term knowledge there and folks that have seen a lot. So, I think that's very interesting.

One quick follow-up I wanted to ask, you were talking about the investor sentiment and then you talked about at Posidonia, the owner sentiment. Who would you say is more bullish? Is it more so like the owners are more optimistic and excited or do you think it's more so like the investor market is excited right now?

EF: I think investors are more excited than the owners and that's because it's so much easier for them to add exposure. So, they're just like wildly YOLO-ing in still, at least from what I can tell. On the other hand, I probably interact with the most bullish of them and the most engaged.

So it comes in waves, I would say, just like you. With a following online, you get little subtle indicators of what's going on. And there are times when I notice people re-engaging with shipping, so they'll forget about it for a while, but if valuations come down, sometimes you'll get direct messages from people with big followings or from journalists or something, and you'll just start to see hints of something being rebuilt up again.

And I guess the difference again with shipowners is they just have a longer time horizon. So I think that it seems to me like shipowners are very bullish in the sense that if they could, if there was a pullback, let's say, in asset values, the way that there has been a pullback in the stocks, let's say that VLCC secondhand purchase prices came down by 20%, the same way that some stocks came down by 20% I think you'd see people buying a lot of vessels, but of course, that's not the way it works.

Asset value is just basically going straight up with no corrections for a couple of years now. So they don't have those opportunities, but I think that there's a lot of people out there, also banks who would be willing to finance those purchases based on the visibility of the cash flows, which are available on charters.

Pretty much every tanker segment except VLCC is pretty much, you could lock in some really attractive cash flows. And I've met a lot of guys, both Greeks and from elsewhere, who would love to capitalize on that, but the prices are just too expensive to justify it.

And just to bounce off something you said, I just wanted to point out to people, I think many of them know that if they're interested in shipping and stocks, but one of the founders of Marine Money, Matt McCleery has written this wonderful trilogy of books, and I've heard that he's working on a fourth of characters which are archetypes of the shipping industry. And there are different points of view out there about who the people are based on, right? Who the characters are? Whether they're modeled on certain famous people in the shipping industry.

And of course the book is called, The Shipping Man, at least the number one, the first edition or the first volume, rather. And I think that if people want to get a taste of what Marine Money is like, I think they should just read that book. Because so many of the interactions that you read in that book are things that you can hear if you're eavesdropping on conversations in the hallways.

And for me, again, the most exciting part, I don't want to take away from the panels because they are very, very well organized and also well documented. You can watch them in a webinar format afterwards on YouTube, but really what I love is just the things I hear in the hallways. Sometimes I see a name tag of somebody I've heard of, but I've never seen in-person. Of course there are cocktail parties afterwards and dinners and things like that. And the things that you hear informally are so interesting and so valuable.

So, yeah, if people have an opportunity to go to a conference like Marine Money certainly if they're in the New York area, you guys should hang out by The Pierre Hotel, if nothing else, and see if you can crash a party or two, because it really is the place to be and you can hear so many of the decision makers in this industry hashing things out.

JM: Absolutely, it's such an exciting time and every year, I have a placeholder on my calendar for mid-to-late June for Marine Money. I mean, it's a staple for us now. Both myself personally, our analyst team at Value Investor’s Edge, Climent Molins, our Head of Shipping Research will be flying in from Barcelona to attend. James Catlin, our macro guy, usually attends as well. He lives out in San Diego. So, yeah, it's a great time to get our team together and all those intangibles like you mentioned. It's not necessarily just the panels or just the interviews. It's all the stuff that happens around the conference.

And, I remember my first time attending Marine Money was 2018. And I was a little bit younger to the industry at that time. Value Investor’s Edge was about three years old. We just celebrated our nine year anniversary. So this was early in the stages of VIE and I had 26 - I was so excited to come out here and I wanted to meet with every single company I could because I had never met with any of the management teams in-person.

I'd done a lot of emails, I'd done phone calls, but I'd never put really names to faces in person and there's something powerful to that. Being able to sit down and have a conversation with someone even if it's only 15 or 20 minutes. And I had 26 meetings that year. It was crazy. I was running all over the place because some of the folks were not at Marine Money at the time. Maybe they were meeting with the banks and they're like, hey, can you meet me at this cafe, 8 blocks away and I'm running around in my suit.

And so, it was quite the time. 26 meetings. I am thankful that this year in 2024, I do not have 26 meetings. Thank God. I've been able to focus. I've been able to whittle it down and narrow it down and I know a lot of these folks already, but I am focusing right and that's an advantage.

So I want to ask you, you've been involved in the industry for many, many years. This will be your second Marine Money. You're also, I imagine, a man of focus. What is some of your focus this year? What are some of the, maybe a panel or two that you're really excited about? Maybe a company or two that you really want to meet. What's your focus this year in 2024?

EF: You're right that I do tend to focus on things, but on the other hand, I like to keep my ears open because one of the most important trades for me in the last 12 months, since the last Marine Money, has been the offshore supply vessels. And although I owned a little bit of some of that space going into the conference, it was really on the first day when I arrived because I wanted to attend the entire conference.

And I think it was the first two panels which were about offshore wind vessels and then offshore support vessels, which really opened my eyes to how bullish the setup was and of course if you have 3 or 4 owners on stage you're always going to get a bullish view, but let's just say that some of these OSV guys are not necessarily the biggest sellers. They're not the most charismatic people. So, that was actually really useful because they were just imparting information about the way the market looked without trying to shove it down people's throats.

And those discussions were not as well attended as some of the other ones later on. I think people were in meetings or maybe they were only arriving for day two. And so, the fact that I was there and had an open mind to that sector led to me in doing a lot more work.

So, I guess what I'm really saying is, instead of deciding in advance what I really want to study or the questions I want to ask of specific companies, I like to be more of a fly on the wall.

In fact, one of my favorite things to do is, just to see people talking with one another and just walk up and eavesdrop and try to be as quiet and discreet as possible so that no one knows who I am or what I'm doing there. And it's amazing the stuff that you hear if you do that. And it's part of, it's one of the best things I think about this conference is because there are so many conversations being had just in the hallways.

So, I think I'm going to attend as much of the panels as I can. There's obviously a lot of evening events. I plan to go just from one to the next, but yeah, there are very few panels which I would not be interested in listening to. And although with some of them I've gone back to YouTube and listened to them several times since last year, because I think with Marine Money, because it's such an important event, people try to bring their A-game and they're very well prepared and the discussions are really substantive.

I think there's still going to be something about hearing discussions live. I remember also Tor Olav Trøim last year, I was filming him with my smartphone as he was announcing that he had just ordered some VLCCs. And it was completely by accident. He had a one-on-one interview conversation and I posted that to Twitter a couple of minutes later and it spread like wildfire. And that thing is just really exciting.

So, I guess you never really know what's going to come out of people's mouths, but in some ways the surprises which are revealed during Marine Money are just as exciting as the structured conversations where people know they're talking points in advance.

JM: Yeah, I actually remember that. Ears perked up when I heard it and I got on Twitter and sure enough you were all over it. And yeah, I'm just looking through the agenda of this year's conference on Monday. Similar offshore and offshore support and so I think you're going to have a lot of interesting things that day, both for you and for anyone else who's interested in that segment.

One thing that does interest me and we started covering them last year on Value Investor’s Edge is some of the offshore rigs, right, like TransOcean (RIG), Valaris (VAL), and Diamond Ocean (DO), Noble (NE), companies like that.

And I have noticed last year there was a few of them presenting. And this year they're not having a panel specifically focused on that. So that is one area which I think will be interesting to discuss because I think we're hitting the tangentials. We're hitting some of the service industry and I think there's a panel Monday afternoon that's going to be really interesting.

They're looking at the FPSOs, looking at shuttle tankers, looking at accommodation vessels. There's all these little ancillary service stocks that are related to those rigs, but just don't get as much attention in the market.

And if you look at KNOT Offshore Partners (KNOP), they've had a hell of a year. In fact, the last couple of weeks, they've been on a rocket. So, I think some of the market players are starting to put these pieces together. And it's going to be a really interesting day.

And exciting news, too, for folks who are listening to this discussion, this podcast, this year's for the first time ever, Wednesday, which is the investor-focused day. And I'm biased because I'm involved on Wednesday, but I think that's honestly the most interesting day for a lot of us. I think all three days are great, but I think Wednesday is probably the most interesting for most investors.

Marine Money is actually going to have a livestream. It's going to be available. You can just register for free on their website, and they'll be sending out links soon, I think. I haven't seen the link yet, but it should be out next week early. And you can get a free livestream of Wednesday and take part of all that. I think that's a great opportunity because, for some folks, right, it's a difficulty to travel to New York City, right, not only financially, but schedule-wise. If it's not, I highly recommend making it.

Like, if you can only attend one shipping conference of the year, I think this is the one you want to go to, but if for some reason, financially or schedule-wise, you can't make it, I think this is very exciting news that that Wednesday livestream is going to be available.

EF: Yeah, I agree. I'm looking through the schedule as you're describing it, and I agree there's a ton of stuff. And also, I think that Marine Money is particularly good at inviting people who are good speakers, because at some other conferences, you have people who are very knowledgeable, but they're not necessarily good presenters. Whereas I think with Marine Money, they really insist on people who are both good communicators, but also knowledgeable.

And also, there's going to be, I mean, I'm just looking at the, I guess the last day and there's going to be like an interview format with Evangelos Marinakis. And today there was news that he had ordered, I guess, four firm, four plus eight PSVs, so platform supply vessels in China, the Chinese. Those are the first orders like that in years because the order book is known to be the lowest in shipping or close to shipping markets.

So it's going to be really interesting to hear him hopefully talk about that. And yeah, that's the thing you can't do everywhere. So, I think it's really useful, as you say, to either do it online or to come in-person. I would really encourage people in particular if they're in the New York area. This is something that's worthwhile.

JM: Yeah, certainly. Sort of disappointing news for those that are only doing the livestream. Looks like the Marinakis interview is Tuesday at noon, and it looks like they're also interviewing Oystein Kalleklev of Flex LNG (FLNG) and Avance (OTCPK:AVACF), and that's also Tuesday afternoon. So, that's an in-person thing. I'm definitely looking forward to both those events. I think they're going to be very interesting, but the Wednesday livestream is going to be great. We're going to have that up or Marine Money is going to have that up rather.

And then Ed and I are going to talk. I mean, this is such a dynamic and busy week. We both have a bunch of meetings. We both have a lot going on, but we're going to do our best. We're going to try to carve out like a 20 or 30 minute space during the conference. I'm not exactly sure when yet, because like I said, the schedules are so dynamic, but we're going to try to carve something out and do a live Twitter space where we just give like a 5 or 10 minute max synopsis of both of us, what we've learned and what the highlights are? And then we'll open it up for questions for maybe 10 minutes or so.

If anyone has questions either what we've seen or maybe even a question that we want to bring up on Wednesday. Ed and I are both involved on a panel, closing out the conference on Wednesday afternoon. So, if there's something you want us to bring up or talk about at that Wednesday panel, we're going to talk about. The title of it is Animal Spirits, Making Public Markets Work for Companies and Investors, but really the topic is, what can companies do better, to attain better valuations, looking at the value structure and activist investor stuff.

We got Ned Sherwood’s also joining us on this panel and he's been super involved with Navios (NMM) and writing those letters. We got Paul Leand as well on the panel, it’s four of us. He's been involved on the private equity side of things. So, this is going to be a very interesting panel.

And we're definitely excited to hear some of your inputs from Twitter and Seeking Alpha and whatnot about questions you want to have. So Ed and I are definitely looking forward to that.

