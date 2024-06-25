KvdB50

We've been writing about Alexandria Real Estate (NYSE:ARE) since the company was trading at essentially double digits - which is also coincidentally when we last purchased a significant number of shares in the company.

In our last article on ARE, which we published at the end of 2023, almost half a year ago now, we considered it the "last good time" to enter the company at an attractive valuation.

We're going to use this opportunity to update our thesis on Alexandria and show you why we're not interested in rotating the company until it reaches a much higher valuation than the one we're currently seeing.

Despite short-term pressures in the office sector, Alexandria Real Estate's long-term thesis remains strong, with the potential for significant appreciation over a 5-10-year period.

The company has strong fundamentals, including strong liquidity, low debt, high occupancy rates, and diversified assets, making it an attractive investment opportunity, as we see it.

But at these prices?

Let's see what we have to work with - because the reason we're updating here is that we're actually seeing a dip and the yield is now back up above 4.4%.

Alexandria Real Estate - Reviewing Q1-24

So, let's get some things out of the way right away - ARE has been through over eight years of what we would consider a significant overvaluation.

We were careful not to invest in the company at these prices - and did not invest until the company essentially went down to low triple-digit and high double-digit valuations. A good way to illustrate this is this picture here:

So, plenty of massive overvaluation there - and as we see it, not justified either by fundamentals or by the growth rate (note that the massive growth was just singular years, typically) since the average FFO growth rate is only 3% over the last 20 years.

Fundamentals for this company are absolutely superb, yes.

And it's not just the 4.4% yield that's extremely well covered here (payout of less than 80% of AFFO), but also BBB+ credit, less long-term debt to the cap than 42% (again, for a REIT), more than $20B worth of market cap even after this recent drop.

So why has the company dropped?

Let's look at the recent results.

You know that Alexandria offers essential lab infrastructure for companies, in the form of qualitative real estate.

Also, Alexandria has a history of outperforming most other REITs - and not by a small margin either.

As you can see, only Welltower (WELL) has done "better" than ARE.

Why is the company so great?

ARE is a "first mover" in the field of life science real estate opportunities.

It already has the high-quality assets required to be a market leader, and it has the proof in the form of high-quality cash flows and the sort of relationships that have been ongoing for well over a decade.

The company's balance sheet is extremely solid - and management is also very experienced.

With an average of 7% annualized growth since 2014, there's an argument for premiumization here, and with the dividend growth, there's an expectation for income to grow as well.

Furthermore, even the current market environment only does small things to the occupancy. The company has not been below 94% occupancy for over 15 years, and that's not the case now either.

For 2024E, ARE continues to forecast an occupancy above 95%.

This is based on more than 800-plus resilient tenants in the fields of multinational pharma, biomedicine/government, tech, private biotech, public biotech, and life science.

The company also continues to generate a high rate of reuse - over 77% of the company's revenue for the past 12 months for new contracts is from already-existing clients from the company, and over 91% of the revenues from top 20 tenants are from investment-graded or publicly traded large caps.

So, there's a very high degree of operational safety here.

The company doesn't have a perfect 100% rent collection - but it does, over the past five years, have over 99.5% rent collection.

At the current rate for 1Q24, it's at 99.8%.

Not perfect, but more than good enough.

For 1Q24, results were as stable and positive as you might expect them to be in this operating environment. The company has plenty of new assets about to be placed into service - over 340,000 square feet have been placed into service as of this quarter, over 100% leased and at a$26M in annual net operating income.

And for 2024-2027E, that is expected not only to continue but to grow.

ARE is also in the process of disposing and rotating assets as well as placing new ones. Since 2019, the company has sold almost $8.5B worth of property, to a gain of $3B - so the company is apt at making money off assets it considers non-core and unattractive enough to sell.

The company's profile in terms of leverage remains one of the most attractive in the entire industry.

ARE has liquidity of more than $6B, with 32% of the company's debt maturing beyond 2049 - that's over 20 years from now. 98.9% of debt is fixed, and the average interest is less than 3.87%, with a remaining debt term on average of 13.4 years.

This is better than almost any REIT out there - and inclusive of preferential stock, this company's leverage is close to 5x, which again is one of the most attractive in the entire space.

So, how attractive is this segment and field exactly?

Well, we're talking about a life science industry that's slated to grow with a $5T size and an annual R&D funding of $460B here.

This is an increase in corporate funding for R&D of 41% compared to the 2014-2018 period (for 2019-2023). So the interest for these areas is increasing, at least that's what the trends are showing.

Not only that, but the company's tenants also are responsible for many of the medical advances we've been seeing - which gives at least a possibility that the same may be true going forward.

Risks?

We would say that the main risks are investing during overvaluation.

Operational risks to this business are, due to diversification and quality, low in my opinion. Many concerns regard asset recycling - because ARE is now paying even closer attention to what it sells, and what it sells it for (Paywalled TIKR.com Link).

The second risk is the supply/demand picture.

The company currently believes that we're nearing a peak supply picture. To be clear, the company doesn't believe a whole lot more building will start after 2025E because at that point, there's peak demand. Here's what the company says about this:

As the data comes in from the brokerage community and from our own observations, at times, something that was supposed to or we thought would deliver in 1 year gets kicked a quarter 2 and puts it into the next year. So that's just the nature of data. But yes, we do - we are fairly confident that we're not going to see too much more after 2025, frankly, because we're not seeing anything else start right now, or limited, I think maybe one project started in San Diego in the third quarter of '23, but nothing of material - that's material that we've noticed has started since then. So that would put us in a pretty good position after '25 to get to a very normalized delivery run. (Source: 1Q24 Peter M. Moglia)

There's an established short seller, Jonathon Litt, who uses cell phone data to argue that cell phone data in ARE's properties is "down 50% as compared to pre-pandemic cell phone presence." We previously debunked the argument back in June 2023 if you're interested in our reply, see here.

The valuation now shows an upside again

Remember that we have been having a "Buy" recommendation for the company for some time now, at a PT of $165/share.

As of this time, we're not changing this target.

However, when the company was at $125/share, the company was less attractive than is now.

We're now back down to almost 15x P/AFFO.

The company, at this valuation, trades significantly below the five-year average of 26x.

However, we need to normalize this further - because ARE's growth estimate is significantly below where it has been for the past 20 years where it has been closer to 5%-7%.

At 3.74% until 2026E, the company should not be valued at 26-27x P/AFFO.

However, the quality does dictate to me, that 20-21x P/AFFO is fair for this company, which is where we put our targets.

As you can see, at $116/share, this company makes it possible to earn 22% per year even at a very discounted level.

Also, this is actually above our targets.

We consider ARE to be worth less - and even at the 20x P/AFFO that we consider valid for the company here, the upside is still above 15% per year.

Also remember that Alexandria always hits its targets within the framework of a 10-20% margin of error.

ARE offers the best of many worlds.

It's an office REIT that's not your typical office.

It has a decent yield, but the biggest upside here is safety and the likelihood of future outperformance when valuation normalizes.

And remember, that 15%-20% per year, that's based on the 20-year normalized P/FFO.

If we go to the five-year, you're still at over 30% per year - but we do not believe the company to warrant such a valuation or multiple given the last few years of extreme macro.

We believe a correction is in order, but we do believe that correction will end above 15-20x P/FFO, not below that level - the company is "too good" for that.

So for those reasons, we consider ARE to still represent an attractive "Buy" here. We haven't added in some time, but if we see a drop to below $110/share, then we might add more.

For June of 2024, here's our updated thesis for ARE.

Thesis

Alexandria Real Estate is a class-leading REIT in the office sector, though we would argue it is far better than your average office REIT, including some of the "best" ones we offer and that we invest in, such as BXP, HIW, and KRC.

This company is undervalued very rarely (though it has become less rare for the past 1-2 years) - so when it is, this warrants highlighting - which is exactly what we're doing here and why we continue to do it.

We give ARE a "Buy" with a $165/share PT, which comes to a very conservative 19.5x-20x P/FFO on a forward basis. We may buy more if the company drops below $110 and may add more in the near future.

Remember, we're all about:

1. Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight, and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

2. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, we harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating No. 1.

3. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation, but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, we buy more as time allows.

4. We reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in No. 1.

Here are our criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative and well run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has a realistic upside based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.

This means that the company fulfills every single one of our criteria except being cheap, making it relatively clear why we view it as a "Buy" here.

Data Duel:

