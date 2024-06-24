JHVEPhoto

Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) have gained momentum since the company's latest quarterly results. The stock is up nearly 70% over the past year, benefiting from a rebound in earnings.

While the mass-capacity data storage market has faced uncertainties in recent years, new demand from cloud computing applications where the technology is still considered the most cost-effective option supports a positive outlook.

We last covered STX nearly three years ago highlighting the company's efforts to remain relevant despite the rise of solid-state drives ("SSD"). For anyone keeping track, the stock is up from that last article publication date.

In many ways, Seagate's outlook has evolved even better than we expected and we can reaffirm a bullish view on the stock. Notably, the emergence of artificial intelligence as a major market theme and its data-intensive infrastructure represents a new growth driver we believe can take the stock to a new all-time high.

Data by YCharts

STX Financials Recap

Seagate reported its Q3 fiscal 2024 earnings back in April, with the headline EPS of $0.33 coming in $0.07 ahead of consensus, and reversing the loss of -$0.28 in the prior-year quarter. Revenue of $1.7 billion was down by 11% year-over-year, but also ahead of estimates.

The story for the company has been the ongoing secular decline of hard-disk-drive ("HDD") in certain applications that have shifted toward SSDs. Still, the trends suggest a stabilization with total revenue up sequentially from Q3.

More importantly, efforts by Seagate to increase pricing, control costs, and rationalize the business are being reflected in the climbing profitability.

The non-GAAP gross margin this quarter reached 26.1% compared to 18.7% in Q3 2023. The adjusted operating margin has also surged higher to 11.1% from just 3.5% in the period last year. Q3 adjusted EBITDA of $278 million was up 29% sequentially from $216 million in Q2.

source: company IR

The AI Opportunity for STX

The message from management is that customer and end-market demand are improving and expected to even accelerate going forward. In terms of guidance, Seagate expects Q4 revenue between $1.85 billion representing a 16% increase from Q4 2023.

Earlier this month, Seagate CFO Gianluca Romano made comments during an investor event suggesting that margins and earnings would be "higher than what we guided" highlighting the new step in operating and financial momentum.

There's a lot of enthusiasm toward the company's next generation of heat-assisted magnetic recording ("HAMR") technology, seen as a breakthrough in the HDD market allowing for higher density, lower energy requirements, and greater capacity per disk. Management believes the launch of HAMR products through fiscal 2025 could kickstart a new spending cycle for customers looking to upgrade as a tailwind for margins.

Separately, the company sees a major opportunity to support the data needs surrounding the explosion of generative AI applications seen as still in the early phases of development and market potential. In this case, as enterprises deploy trained AI models, the data storage demand could grow exponentially. From the last earnings conference call:

Over the next several years, the volume of AI-generated content is expected to increase and also shift towards more imagery and videos, which can be up to 1,000 times larger than text. These trends bode well for HDD demand over the long term, as HDDs remain the most cost-effective means to house and subsequently use mass capacity data.

What's Next For Seagate?

Overall, these factors play into a strong growth outlook as the company moves past a transitional fiscal 2024. According to consensus estimates, Seagate's revenue growth is forecast to climb by 37% next year and 13% in fiscal 2026. The impact on earnings is even more noticeable with the forecast for 2024 EPS of $0.96, growing to $5.64 by next year.

Seeking Alpha

That improved earnings and underlying cash flow should go a long way toward addressing what remains Seagate's main fundamental weakness, being its large net debt position that ended last quarter at $4.9 billion.

The current net leverage ratio of 6.1x is elevated but should normalize to a level below 3x as earnings ramp up over the next twelve months. Seagate explains that it has limited debt maturities for the next three years, with ample liquidity to support near-term operations. The company's $0.70 per share quarter dividend yielding 2.7% is sustainable in our opinion.

source: company IR

As we see it, the ability of earnings to ramp up and a balance sheet de-leveraging to take hold can represent a catalyst for shares of STX in its next leg higher.

The stock is trading at around 18x its fiscal 2025 consensus earnings as a 1-year forward P/E which even has room to narrow towards 13x by fiscal 2025. These levels are particularly attractive for a company set to generate this level of profitable growth.

Final Thoughts

We rate STX as a buy with a price target of $130 representing a 1-year forward P/E of 23x against the current fiscal 2025 EPS estimate of $5.64. As long as the company continues to execute its financial turnaround with a recovery to the HDD market, the upside here is for an expansion in valuation multiples.

In terms of risks, we recognize that Seagate remains exposed to broader trends in the technology sector and sentiment towards themes like cloud computing and even artificial intelligence. A scenario where global macro conditions deteriorate could force a reassessment of the earnings outlook and open the door for a deeper selloff.

Monitoring points over the next few quarters include the evolution in the gross margin and the mass-capacity storage market.