Back in early April of 2023, I wrote an article discussing the investment worthiness of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL). For those not familiar with the company, it is a consumer packaged food and beverage business that's focused on what it calls the nutritious snacking market. It sells a variety of offerings such as protein bars, ready to drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, confectionery products, and more.

At that time, I found the company interesting. The firm had a history of growth, both on its top and bottom lines. However, I could not get past the view that shares looked rather pricey. These two ideas, growth compared to price, more or less offset one another. And that led me, at the end of the day, to rate the business a ‘hold’. Unfortunately, things have not gone as well as I would have hoped. You see, when I rate a company a ‘hold’, it's my statement that I believe that shares should see upside or downside that's more or less in line with the broader market. But since then, shares have seen a decline of 6.7% at a time when the S&P 500 is up 33.2%.

You might think that this drop in price, combined with additional growth that the company has seen since then, would encourage me to upgrade the stock. Unfortunately, shares are still a bit lofty, not only on an absolute basis, but also relative to similar firms. Because of this and in spite of recent growth, I have decided to keep it rated a ‘hold’. But this is not to say that my mind cannot change. The fact of the matter is that, before the market opens on June 27th, management is expected to announce financial results covering the third quarter of the company's 2024 fiscal year. At present, analysts expect year over year increases in revenue and earnings. If the firm can come in well above forecasts and increase guidance for the year, I could very well change my opinion. But I don't see this as being terribly likely.

A look at recent performance

A lot has transpired since I last wrote about the firm over a year ago. For starters, we have had results come in for the 2023 fiscal year. For that time, revenue came in at $1.24 billion. That's 6.3% above the $1.17 billion the company generated one year earlier. Management claimed that substantially all of this growth was driven by price increases that the company put on to its customers. This drove growth in its North America operations of 6.6%. Unfortunately, international sales fell by 3.8%, which hindered upside for shareholders.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

From a profitability perspective, things have gotten quite a bit better. Net income of $133.6 million ended up being 23% above the $108.6 million the company generated one year earlier. The increase in revenue certainly helped. However, the company also saw a reduction in certain costs. For starters, in 2022, the company was hit to the tune of $30.1 million in the form of a loss involving the fair value change of warrant liabilities. However, the company also saw a decline from 2022 to 2023 in its selling and marketing costs from 10.4% of sales to 9.6%. This, management said, was mostly because of a reduction in spending on marketing activities. Other profitability metrics also improved. Operating cash flow grew from $110.6 million to $171.1 million. Unfortunately, if we adjust for changes in working capital, we get a decline from $191.7 million to $189.6 million. Meanwhile, EBITDA for the business expanded from $234 million to $245.6 million.

We also have data for the first half of the 2024 fiscal year. Those results are better across the board. Revenue, for instance, managed to pop up from $597.5 million last year to $620.9 million this year. The company benefited from volume growth involving its Quest brand. On the bottom line, the picture improved as well. Net income popped up from $61.5 million to $68.7 million. Operating cash flow nearly doubled from $53.3 million to $94 million. But on an adjusted basis, the increase was more modest from $89.6 million to $99.5 million. And finally, EBITDA for the company expanded from $111.7 million to $119.8 million.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Before we start talking about valuing the company, it's important to note that the firm did make a rather large acquisition recently. This acquisition was of a company called Only What You Need, or OWYN for short. This is a plant based ready to drink protein shake brand that the company completed the purchase of on June 13th. The total purchase price was $280 million, which the company completed with $250 million of additional debt and $30 million of cash on hand. Annual sales for the business come out to roughly $120 million. And according to management, the EV to EBITDA multiple of the transaction is 13.3. That implies EBITDA of $21.1 million.

Based on current interest rates, I actually think that this transaction is probably cash flow neutral. So for the purpose of this article, I am not making any changes to adjusted operating cash flow. I am, however, adding the annualized EBITDA from the enterprise onto the company, both for last year and this year for comparability purposes. Naturally, I am including the purchase price as an increase in net debt for the company. In terms of the overall outlook for the company, excluding this purchase, management was previously forecasting EBITDA growth for this year of between 6% and 8%. But given that this year includes an extra operating week, I have reduced this to 4%, taking EBITDA before the transaction up to $255.4 million. With the transaction, this brings EBITDA up to $276.5 million. If we assume that adjusted operating cash flow will rise at the same rate that baseline EBITDA will, then we would be looking at $197.2 million for that this year. This would also imply net income of roughly $138.9 million.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

With these adjustments factored in, you can see in the chart above how shares of the company are priced, both using results for 2023 and estimates for 2024. On an absolute basis, I would say that shares are a bit pricey. Relative to similar firms, however, the picture is a bit more complicated. On a price to earnings basis, only one of the five companies that I compared The Simply Good Foods Company to in the table below ended up being cheaper than it. But on a price to operating cash flow basis, this number grows to four, while on an EV to EBITDA basis it expands to three.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA The Simply Good Foods Company 27.6 19.5 15.3 Lancaster Colony Corporation (LANC) 38.9 19.9 19.0 TreeHouse Foods (THS) 79.3 14.9 12.2 Nomad Foods (NOMD) 13.7 5.4 8.6 Flowers Foods (FLO) 38.2 12.1 16.2 Premium Brands Holdings Corporation (OTCPK:PRBZF) 41.2 10.4 12.2 Click to enlarge

As I mentioned at the start of this article, my mindset could change based on new data that comes in. And that new data, covering the third quarter of 2023, is expected to be announced before the market opens on June 27th. To be clear, this will not include any results from the aforementioned purchase since the third quarter of this year should have ended around the end of May. At present, analysts are expecting revenue of $335.9 million. This would be 3.4% above the $324.8 million the company generated the same time last year. Earnings per share are forecasted to come in at around $0.42. That's up from the $0.35 in per share earnings the company reported one year earlier. This would translate to an increase in net profits from $35.4 million to $42.5 million. In the table below, you can see other profitability metrics for the third quarter of last year. In all likelihood, these will also be higher than they were at that time.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Takeaway

Fundamentally speaking, The Simply Good Foods Company is on a good path forward. I think that the fact that the aforementioned acquisition is likely to be cash flow neutral is a negative for the business. However, that doesn't change the fact that this is a quality operator that is continuing to expand in a very competitive market. Having said that, shares of the business do look pricey, especially relative to similar firms on a price to operating cash flow basis and on an EV to EBITDA basis. It is possible that the picture could change for the better when new results come out in the coming days. But for now, I think that keeping the company rated a ‘hold’ makes the most sense.