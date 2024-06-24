Zuora: I Don't Expect The Shift Towards Subscription Model To Be Structurally Impaired

B4LLS

Summary

Following my coverage on Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) in Jan'24, in which I recommended a buy rating due to my expectation that leading operating metrics are supportive of growth ahead, this post is to provide an update on my thoughts on the business and stock. I remain positive on ZUO's long-term growth outlook, as I expect businesses to continue incorporating subscription model as part of their business strategy given consumer demand and also the benefits from a corporate perspective. That said, it is important for readers to note that growth acceleration heavily depends on macro-recovery, and it is hard to pinpoint when the economy will recover. My best advice is to have patience and sit tight.

Investment thesis

Own calculation

I acknowledge the fact that macro continues to be a headwind to ZUO growth, and this is well reflected in ZUO's inability to accelerate the number of customer net adds sequentially (still pressured at below 10). However, I think the market continues to fail in pricing despite a growth recovery in the coming years. My take is that more businesses are going to pivot their business model or incorporate subscriptions into their business strategy as consumers are demanding them. Take the retail subscription industry, for instance. An average of 42% of retail subscribers mentioned they shop in-store less frequently because of their subscription.

From a corporate perspective, I believe the benefits of adopting a subscription model should also continue to drive adoption. Firstly, adopting a subscription model improves the resilience of the business against an economic downturn. This is well evident from the SEI report, where recurring monetization models drove a 3.4x faster growth rate than the broader economy (S&P as the benchmark) over the past 12 years and 440 bps faster in 2023.

Secondly, the subscription model also allows businesses to roll out new products quickly and test the effectiveness of the product on actual customers (vs. internal testing). This can be done because there is already a recurring payment touchpoint built between the business and the customers. All businesses had to do was send a push notification to up-sell this new product. This is unlike the past, where the launch of a new product would need to be accompanied by sufficient marketing campaigns to gain awareness, etc. (a lot more cost involved).

To give a broader overall view of the expected demand, the entire SaaS market is expected to grow at ~20% CAGR between 2024 and 2031, to a size of $1.3 trillion.

Own calculation

At the microlevel, there is also evidence to prove that demand traction remains positive. Despite all the macro headwinds being highlighted, ZUO has managed to sustain its dollar-based net revenue retention rate above 100% throughout 2022 and 2023 (the gross retention rate remained at a consistent level of 104% to 106%). Although some benefits must be given to ZUO in that they have managed to execute very well on up-selling more modules to customers, I think the bigger inference from here is that customers are willing to adopt more products, and there can only be one reason for this: they see value in the product (positive return-on-investments), and this tells me that demand for ZUO has not gone away; it has merely slowed (because of the macro headwind).

Speaking of more products, I really like the Togai acquisition as it enhances front-end billing capabilities for usage-based customers in both Zuora Billing and third-party platforms. Basically, this acquisition gives ZUO the ability to handle the most complex usage-based models in terms of understanding how much usage a customer is engaging in and accurately billing the customer.

Due to the growing complexity of the types of offerings available (ranging from healthcare subscriptions to subscribing to DIY Quick Class to financial subscriptions), this product should help ZUO better acquire complex customers. This acquisition not only enlarges the pool of potential customers that ZUO can compete for, but it also gives ZUO the capability to expand its usage-based billing to non-technology verticals like the manufacturing industry.

The level of complexity is a lot higher for the manufacturing industry when it comes to quoting the price (e.g., it involves multiple underlying equipment and services and several legacy technologies that likely produce duplicate data, etc.). By extending this usage-based billing capability, ZUO's growth potential will be a lot higher, as it will be able to ride on the expansion of other vertical's customers as well.

Therefore, my overall view is that ZUO will see growth accelerate once the economy gets better. The question is, when will the economy recover? I don't have an answer for this as inflation remains sticky and interest rate expectations have come down to just 1 cut this year. My recommendation for investors is to have patience, as the economy will eventually recover, like it always does.

Own calculation

Another aspect of ZUO business that deserves more attention is management's ability to execute against their cost-cutting strategy. Despite lackluster revenue growth, ZUO managed to expand its adj. EBTIDA margin by ~1500 bps over the past 2 years. To put things into perspective, 1Q23 total revenue was around $93 million, and 1Q25 revenue was around $110 million, an 18% growth over 2 years, which means for every point of growth, ZUO managed to improve EBITDA margin by close to 80 bps. Based on the gross margin performance, which improved by ~500 bps across the same period, it suggests that the majority of the adj. EBITDA margin improvement was due to a lower cost structure (1000 bps contribution). I am not sure if the market will appreciate this, but what I took away from this is that ZUO is set to see significant margin expansion when the economy recovers (growth acceleration + lower cost base). The fact that management was able to increase the midpoint of its adj EBIT guidance by $1 million despite a $3 million headwind from the Togai acquisition also supports my view that ZUO's cost structure has lowered.

Valuation

Own calculation

My target price for ZUO based on my updated DCF model is $14. The key updates to my model are: (1) a delay in recovery to mid-teens revenue growth to reflect the ongoing macro headwinds (also in line with management guidance); and (2) a pull forward of non-GAAP EBIT margin achieving 30% by 3 years as ZUO significantly outperformed my previous expectation of achieving ~18% margin in FY27 (management guided for 18% for FY25, and 1Q25 is already at 17%). Using the same discount rate mechanics, I got to a discount share price target of $14. I continue to prefer a DCF model as it helps to better visualize the long-term impact of growth and margin inflection.

Risk

So far, ZUO has been able to print positive revenue growth because of the strong traction of up-selling customers. However, I recognize the fact that growth has continued to decelerate, and if this metric turns negative, I believe the market will punish ZUO's stock heavily as the market may start to price in prolonged periods of negative growth.

Conclusion

In conclusion, my rating for ZUO is still a buy despite the current macro headwinds. The core of my bullish view is that the subscription model is a growing trend driven by consumer demand and benefits at the corporate level. While growth acceleration hinges on economic recovery, I believe it will recover eventually, and coupled with the lower cost structure of ZUO today, it should see strong margin expansion when growth recovers.