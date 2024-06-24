The Best High Yield Bonds Update

Andres Victorero

B. Riley Baby Bonds

On June 18, I published an article in Seeking Alpha on the best high yield bonds today. The Best High Yield Bonds Today

The article summarized my analysis of current high yield bonds. I examined bond Yield to Maturity versus credit rating, credit outlook, Debt to EBITDA, and Probability of Default. I then calculated a Most-Likely return of each bond including the effects and probability of default.

Based on the analysis, I recommended three senior and seven baby bonds. The number one recommended bond was B. Riley Financial, Inc.’s (RILY) December 31, 2026 maturing baby bond, RILYG. B. Riley’s bonds were shown to have the highest reward to risk as well as the highest Most-Likely returns, which included the effects of estimated probability of defaults.

I received several comments questioning the credit ratings of B. Riley’s bonds. Neither S&P Global Ratings nor Moody’s Ratings rate baby bonds. Riley’s bonds were rated by Egan-Jones. They carry a BBB+ credit rating from that agency. That said, the last bond rating occurred when B. Riley issued their last bond in December 2021.

Upon further research, Moody gives a Daily Credit Risk Score for B. Riley as well as other companies. The Moody's Credit Risk Score can be found on the Business Insider website. B. Riley Credit Risk Score Moody’s Daily Credit Risk Score for B. Riley is shown below. B. Riley's score of 5 puts it in the medium risk category.

B. Riley Credit Risk (Moody)

B. Riley's credit risk score is less than DOW's (high risk 7) for example. Other stock examples... Bristol Myers' medium risk 4, Altria's medium risk 4, Energy Transfer’s high risk 7, PayPal’s high risk 7. Tesla's medium risk 4, AMC's high risk 8. B. Riley's 5 credit risk score is the same as Intel's medium risk 5.

The correlation of Moody’s Daily Credit Risk and the bond credit rating for several company bonds is shown below.

Credit Risk Score versus Credit Rating (Moody, S&P Global Ratings, Egan-Jones)

B. Riley was unique of all the bonds I analyzed in that there were no estimates of future company earnings. All the other companies had future earnings estimates, which I used to estimate future (2025) EBITDA. I used trailing data - 2024 first quarter net debt and 2023 EBITDA - to calculate the Net Debt/EBITDA ratio. One of the issues was B. Riley’s financial data differed depending on which source you used. I used FAST Graphs’ financial data for company debt and EBITDA analysis for all the bonds analyzed except B. Riley’s. FAST Graphs listed B. Riley’s debt as negative $910M having more cash and short-term investment than debt ($2282M total debt, $3193 cash + short-term investments) and $102M EBITDA. Morningstar listed B. Riley’s net debt as $2133M ($2282M total debt, $191M cash & cash equivalents) and $94M EBITDA. I used Morningstar’s Net Debt In lieu of FAST Graphs to calculate Net Debt to EBITDA as it gave a more conservative value (5.69).

B. Riley provided their net debt and EBITDA in their financial releases. 2024 1st quarter net debt was $518M ($2186M total debt, $1605M cash, net securities and other). B. Riley 2024 1st quarter Financial Data

2023 Adjusted EBITDA was $210M. B. Riley 2023 Financial Data

Comparison the B. Riley’s financial metrics by source are shown below.

B. Riley Debt and EBITDA (Morningstar, FAST Graphs, B. Riley)

I will use the Net Debt and EBITDA data from B. Riley’s financial reports to calculate the Net Dept/EBITDA ratio which will change from 5.69 in my previous article to 2.77 in this update.

Bond Yield to Maturity – YTM - versus Net Debt/EBITDA is a good measure of reward to risk. An updated chart of bond Yield to Maturity versus Net Debt / EBITDA is shown below. Symbols are company credit outlook from S&P Global Ratings and Moody’s. Bonds without credit outlooks are noted as NR.

Bond Yield to Maturity versus Net Debt/EBITDA (Vanguard, S&P Global Ratings, Moody, FAST Graphs, Company Disclosures, Author)

Yield to Maturity versus credit rating is another measure of reward to risk and is shown below. Both measures show that B. Riley’s bonds have the highest reward to risk of all the bonds.

Bond Yield to Maturity versus Credit Rating (Vanguard, S&P Global Ratings, Moody, Egan-Jones)

Recommended Bonds Update

I recommended ten bonds in my June 18 article – three senior bonds and seven baby bonds. The key characteristics are shown below. I added Moody’s Daily Credit Risk to the table.

High Yield Bond Recommendations (Author)

I purchased the SLM Corporation (SLM) bond in April. SLM’s bond is not currently available for sale on either the Vanguard or Fidelity websites. SLM’s bond also has a large spread – sales price compared to purchase price. Typically, about $5. It would remain a recommended bond if it could be purchased and one planned to hold the bond until it matures. It is unique in that it provides a monthly interest payment. If it cannot be bought or might be sold before maturity, I recommend CoreCivic’s senior bond in lieu of SLM’s senior bond. BB/BB- rated CoreCivic has a 7.18% YTM, stable to positive credit outlook, moderate Debt/EBITDA ratio and a moderate risk (5) Moody’s Daily Credit Risk.

A summary of the new bond recommendations is below. The new list has a little higher average yield and a little lower YTM than the previous list. Daily Credit Risk and Probability of default is lower. The symbols for the baby bonds - Riley, Sachem (SACH), NewtekOne (NEWT), Harrow (HROW) - are given in the table. The CUSIP’s for the senior bonds are 451102BZ9 (IEP), 500255AF1 (KSS), 691205AG3 (OBDC), 21871NAC5 (CXW).

Revised High Yield Bond Recommendations (Author)

Higher Returns for Recommended Bonds than Bond Funds

I discussed in my June 18 article why buying individual high yield bonds is superior to buying high yield bond funds. Vanguard’s High Yield Corporate bond fund (VWEAX) is a good example of a typical high yield bond fund. Morningstar gives it a good 4-star rating. Morningstar’s summary of VWEAX’s bond portfolio is shown below.

Vanguard High Yield Corporate Bond Fund Portfolio (Morningstar)

The recommend bond table above lists VWEAX's characteristics compared to my recommended high yield bonds. Compared to the recommended bond set, the Vanguard High-Yield Corporate bond fund has a lower coupon, lower yield, lower Yield to Maturity, longer maturity, and higher probability of default. Its Most-Likely return given its default probability, about half of the recommended bonds.

To get a better understanding of the characteristics of the bonds in the Vanguard Fund I examined seven of its largest corporate bond holdings. Per Morningstar, the Vanguard fund has 869 different bonds. The table below shows the largest seven corporate bond holdings in the Vanguard Fund. Three of the bonds are from privately owned companies and financial data is not publicly available. Four bonds are from public owned companies and have financial data and Moody’s Daily Credit Risks available. This is a poor set of bonds with low YTM compared to their credit rating or probability of default risks. ¾ of the bonds with Daily Credit Risks are in the high risk category.

Vanguard Largest Corporate Bond Holdings (Vanguard, FAST Graphs, Morningstar, S&P Global Ratings, Moody, Trading View, Author)

Shown below is a comparison of the average of the recommended high yield bonds versus the top seven corporate bond holdings of the Vanguard High-Yield Corporate bond fund.

Best Recommended versus Vanguards largest holding High Yield Bonds (Vanguard, S&P Global Ratings, Moody, Egan-Jones, FAST Graphs, TradingView, Author)

I updated the plot of bond Yield to Maturity versus Probability of Default. Bond recommendations are shown in blue.

Bond Yield to Maturity versus Probability of Default (Vanguard, S&P Global Ratings, Moody, Egan-Jones)

Buying individual high reward to risk bonds in general and buying the recommended bonds specifically will most likely provide superior returns than buying high yield bond funds like the Vanguard High Yield bond fund.