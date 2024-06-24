The Best High Yield Bonds Update

Jun. 24, 2024 11:37 PM ETRILY, SLM, SACH, NEWT, HROW, VWEAX, SCCG, SCCD, SACC, RILYZ, RILYM, RILYG, NEWTI, HROWM, IEP, OBDC, CXW
Robert Baumgartner profile picture
Robert Baumgartner
419 Followers

Summary

  • B. Riley Bonds offer highest reward to risk ratio.
  • CoreCivic's senior bond replaces SLM Corporation's in high yield recommendations.
  • Recommended high yield bonds offer higher returns with lower risk than high yield bond funds.

Bonds word in wooden blocks with coins stacked in increasing stacks

Andres Victorero

B. Riley Baby Bonds

On June 18, I published an article in Seeking Alpha on the best high yield bonds today. The Best High Yield Bonds Today

The article summarized my analysis of current high yield bonds. I

This article was written by

Robert Baumgartner profile picture
Robert Baumgartner
419 Followers
I am a retired aerospace senior program manager. My education background is a BS and MS in Aerospace Engineering from NYU. I am a system engineer able to evaluate and quantify multiple factors to arrive at an optimum decision. Investing has been a hobby for over 30 years. In that time I have tried various approaches to stock investing which provided numerous lessons learned on what worked and what did not. My investing approaches emphasize quantitative analysis.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RILY, HROW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am long RILYG, RILYM, SCCD, SACC, HROWM, HROWL, NEWTI, IEP bond, PBF bond, SLM bond, PSEC bond, MPW bond, Treasury and Agency bonds. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose bond is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RILY--
B. Riley Financial, Inc.
SLM--
SLM Corporation
SACH--
Sachem Capital Corp.
NEWT--
NewtekOne, Inc.
HROW--
Harrow, Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News