SA Quant is a very interesting tool that helps exploring hidden gems like Celestica's (NYSE:CLS)(TSX:CLS:CA) stock which has almost a maximum 4.97 rating. The stock became a Strong Buy from Quant since last June, exactly a year ago. It was an excellent rating upgrade because the stock price increased by 280% since last June.

I have delved into Celestica's fundamentals and conducted valuation analysis and I think that the fact that the stock still has that high Quant rating is well-deserved. The company's business mix is strong with a wide array of services offered to multiple end markets. Celestica also has strong exposure to the rapidly increasing investments in data centers by the largest technology companies. Celestica's innovative approach and experience in AI hardware might help in incorporating cutting-edge solutions in its legacy business, which is promising since the AI in supply chain industry is expected to skyrocket in the upcoming decade.

Considering all potential positive catalysts and very attractive valuation with a 68% potential upside, I agree with Quant and can conclude that CLS is a Strong Buy.

CLS stock analysis

Celestica delivers innovative supply chain solutions to customers worldwide. There are two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions (CCS). Segments are different from the perspective of the end markets they serve.

According to the annual report, both segments offer customers a comprehensive range of product manufacturing and related supply chain service including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Offering a diverse set of solutions to various end markets looks like a smart approach to business. I think so because revenue mix diversification helps in mitigating end markets concentration risks. Offering a wide array of different services within supply chain solutions also means that CLS has the potential to cross-sell its offerings to the current customer base, which always provides more growth opportunities. Lastly, having an extensive selection of services makes CLS more attractive from its customers' perspective as it makes it kind of a one stop shop for supply chain solutions. Therefore, I think that Celestica's solid revenue mix is certainly its strategic strength.

The stock's rally of the last year is explained by Celestica's solid AI exposure. The management expects its CCS segment to be the major growth driver in the long term. According to the latest Investor Day presentation, Celestica saw a threefold growth in AI/ML computing related services demand in 2023 compared to 2022.

CLS adapts to the evolving AI demand in terms of connectivity and has its proprietary offerings for the industry. For example, last year the company introduced a new powerful 51.2Tb 800GbE Switch, which is positioned to solver the potential bottleneck for AI due to growing bandwidth demand. In 2024 the company also rolled out a new DS1000 Ethernet switch, which also aims to enhance connectivity for GPU servers.

The management is ramping up the company's R&D spending, which looks like a wise move to be able to absorb the increasing spending on AI infrastructure. R&D spending has doubled over the last three years and rapid releases of new products indicate that investments in innovation are likely efficient. According to the annual report, Celestica's CCS segment's customers include Dell Technologies (DELL), Google (GOOG), IBM (IBM), Amazon (AMZN), and Meta Platforms (META). It is not a secret that all these companies are investing heavily in AI and data centers, which means that Celestica has solid opportunities to capitalize on this trend.

The company's commitment to innovation and developing cutting-edge solutions might also help leverage AI functionality into its services. This looks promising. For example, according to market.us, the global "AI in Supply Chain" market is expected to show a 42.7% CAGR during the period from 2024 to 2033.

Last but not least, a company's EPS dynamic is the reflection of how well it creates value for shareholders. From this perspective Celestica looks very responsible in maximizing value for its investors as the adjusted EPS rose multiple-fold over the last couple of years. Strong business positioning and the ability to capitalize on AI tailwinds add a lot of optimism to Wall Street analysts as they project to show more expansion over the next three years.

Intrinsic value calculation

Under the discounted cash flow (DCF) approach a lot depends on the discount rate, which is the weighted average cost of capital (WACC). In the below working I outline my WACC calculations, and all assumptions are with references. Based on my calculations, Celestica's WACC is 8.9%.

Despite the big long-term potential of Celestica's business, the company started demonstrating solid revenue growth only a couple of years ago. Before that Celestica's revenue was almost flat. Therefore, it appears not very fair to incorporate double digit revenue growth for my DCF. Consequently, I incorporate the same 9.8% CAGR for each of the five years of my DCF model, which is Wall Street's growth expectations for FY 2024. The perpetual growth rate assumption is also quite modest at 3%. For year 1 I use a TTM levered FCF margin of 3.41%. Celestica also does not have a rich history of rapid profitability expansion, which means I expect a very conservative 25 basis points yearly FCF margin improvement. I also add up the current cash position and deduct total debt to be more precise in figuring the intrinsic value.

The intrinsic value of the company is 68% higher than the current market capitalization of Celestica. It means that fair share price is 68% higher than the last close, and $94 per share is my target price.

What can go wrong with my thesis?

As I mentioned in the previous part of my analysis, CLS does not have a rich history of consistent revenue growth and profitability improvements. According to YCharts' graph below, revenue growth was in single digits for years and there was no clear trend of the operating income improving before 2023. Thus, the recent strong momentum in the company's performance might be temporary and the trend might not last. This will make my DCF model irrelevant and work against my thesis.

Celestica is significantly dependent on a limited number of customers and end markets. In FY2023, Celestica's top-10 customers represented 64% of the total revenue. One customer individually represented 22% of the total. A decline in revenue from any significant customer will likely have a material adverse effect on the company's earnings.

As the AI in supply chain market is expected to reach $157 billion by 2033, the industry will likely attract more players who will be willing to capture a piece of the big pie. Intensifying competition might adversely affect Celestica's revenue growth potential or might weigh on profitability as more competition will likely mean pricing wars between companies.

Summary

Celestica is a compelling investment opportunity because its fundamentals are strong, and the valuation is extremely attractive with a 68% potential upside.