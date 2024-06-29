viti/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

This is my fourth article on ETFs that protect investors from some downside risk in exchange for giving up some upside potential. I provided links to the other three articles at the end of this article.

With each ETF setting their own rules, investors have a wide array of choices to pick from. I’ve found with 100% downside protection, one’s that cap the loss and others that only provide protection against the initial loss without a cap past that point.

Here, I review the second fund-of-funds, the Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (BATS:PSFF). Since the downside protection is limited to the first part only, leaving investors at risk for GFC or COVID events, I give this ETF only a Hold rating.

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF review

Seeking Alpha describes this ETF as:

The investment seeks capital appreciation with downside protection. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of other ETFs also managed by the Adviser, that seek exposure to U.S. equity securities, while limiting downside risk. The Underlying ETFs may invest in cash or short-term U.S. Treasury securities or utilize options on equity securities (including other ETFs) to hedge their exposure to U.S. equities. The fund may also invest directly in equity securities, options on equity securities (including other ETFs) or indices, cash, or cash equivalents. The fund is non-diversified. Benchmark: S&P 500 TR USD. PSFF started in late 2020.

PSFF has $338m in AUM and pays no dividends. Effective March 1, 2024, the investment adviser lowered its management fee for the Fund to 0.12% from 0.18%. An additional 60bps is charged by the underlying ETFs held by PSFF.

PSFF strategy

The ETF holds ETFs that roll once each quarter for a new 12-month period with new buffer values. IT hold three strategy sets: moderate risk, conservative risk, and flex. With the July series about to roll, I will use those ETFs to explain each strategy.

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (PSCJ)

paceretfs.com PSCJ

For the year just ending, the upside cap was just under 15%, with the first 30% down protected.

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF (PSMJ)

paceretfs.com PSMJ

For the year just ending, the upside cap was just under 15%, with the only first 15% down protected.

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF (PSFJ)

paceretfs.com PSFJ

As reflexive of its name, the strategy here is more complicated. The upside is still simple and here is was just under 17%. On the downside, the first 20% is protected, then between 20-40% declines, the ETF drop twice as fast. After that, no additional protection is provided.

Holdings review

paceretfs.com; compiled by Author

PSFF favors the Moderate strategy, with about equal weighting in the Conservative and Flex versions. The July ETFs will have rolled and reset the upside limits on or around the 28th of June.

The following table from March shows what the upside caps were at the time each month reset, including the Net cap.

A reminder, new investors do not get the posted caps as the market value of the underlying index will have moved up or down since that point. What was very disappointing was the inability to find exactly what each of the underlying ETFs held or what the current caps were value at.

Distributions review

As with all Buffered ETFs I have found so far, there are no distributions.

Portfolio strategy

I discovered the Innovator buffered series last fall when I was looking to increase my low equity ratio but without taking on the full risk of equity investing. As someone nearing 70 with a sizable portfolio (plus SS and a pension), I’m well situated in terms of income exceeding expenses with a nice reserves when unexpected cash needs occur. As I explained in my Setting One's Equity Ratio Based On Age And Net Worth article, age and net worth could influence/change the level of risk one needs/wants to accept. Now that my father died, I’m managing and de-risking his 100% equity allocation as his spouse is 93 and needs more income and little growth. Buffered ETFs are prefect for the equity portion I will leave after the rebalancing.

Final thoughts

Studies have shown that giving an investor too many choices can lead to them taking no actions at all; hopefully by providing the links to my other Buffered ETF articles will not cause that. The purpose, as mention above, is for readers to be aware Buffered ETFs come in many flavors, including sets that invest in stocks other than the S&P 500 stocks all four of those I reviewed invest in.