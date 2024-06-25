DNY59

Introduction

Most of my articles are about dividend (growth) opportunities. After all, that's where we find opportunities that come with above-average returns and below-average risks, using the findings in the chart below.

In other words, these are low-risk, high-reward opportunities, which is somewhat contrary to the belief that we need to take huge risks to generate great returns.

With that said, in this article, we're doing things a bit differently.

In this article, I'll revisit Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR), one of the biggest winners on the stock market between the Great Financial Crisis and 2021, when elevated rates started to bite.

Despite selling off more than 60% from its all-time high, the company is still up 742% since 2009, beating the tech-heavy S&P 500's 534% return by a substantial margin. That's wild.

Unfortunately, the recent 60% sell-off is also "wild," as the company has entered troubled waters, which caused me to stick to a Neutral rating in my most recent article written on March 9, titled "Charter Communications: Down 66% From Its All-Time High; I'm Still Staying Away."

Since then, shares have returned 2.5%, lagging the S&P 500's 6.9% return.

In this article, I'll update my thesis, based on a few key developments, including:

Analysts who expect a path to accelerate EPS growth.

The company's much-needed efforts to reduce debt.

So, let's get to it!

Getting Charter Back On Track

A big driver behind Charter's (past) success is buybacks. Since the Time Warner acquisition in 2016, CHTR has bought back almost half of its outstanding shares. However, it also increased its net financial debt by 58%.

To be more precise, since September 2016, the company has bought back 160 million shares. The average price of these shares was $453.64. That's almost 60% above the current price!

Even worse, it has spent more than $70 billion on buybacks. Its current market cap is $42 billion.

These numbers can be seen in the "free cash flow" PowerPoint slide in this article.

Moreover, the debt situation has gotten so bad that it offset a lot of buyback benefits, as I wrote in my March 9 article:

As a result, analysts expect the company's free cash flow to rise from $2.9 billion in 2024E to $5.4 billion in 2026. That would imply a 13.5% free cash flow yield in 2026! Having that said, there's a reason why the implied free cash flow yield is so high. Investors do not seem to trust the debt load. If they did, CHTR would likely trade higher, which would reduce the implied free cash flow yield. While the company has a weighted average life of its debt of 12.8 years, which is a long time, there is still a lot of debt that will require refinancing in the years ahead.

This also explains why CHTR stock sold off the moment the 10-year yield started to gain upside momentum. The chart below compares CHTR's stock price to the inverted yield on the 10-year bond.

Charter stock has almost become a bond proxy.

Hence, if the company can accelerate growth and reduce debt, a lot of value can be unlocked.

For now, there's both good and bad news.

The good news is that despite lower Internet sales, the company added roughly 500 thousand Spectrum Mobile lines. This supported total revenues, which grew by 0.2%.

Charter Communications

Moreover, thanks to effective cost management and operating efficiencies, adjusted EBITDA grew by 2.8%.

Meanwhile, technological improvements support future growth, as the company has plans to implement distributed access architecture technology for better network capabilities, with speeds up to 10 Gbps.

Unfortunately, headwinds are persistent as well. During the same quarter, the company explained that it saw a loss of 72 thousand customers in its Internet segment.

Charter Communications

This was attributed to the low-move environment and elevated competition.

Moreover, according to the company, the potential end of the Affordable Connectivity Program comes with additional challenges, potentially impacting customer retention and average revenue per user, as the company will have to put in more effort to retain these clients.

With that said, the company is actively investing in network infrastructure, which resulted in a 12% capital expenditures increase to $2.8 billion, as it boosted investments in line extensions by roughly $70 million.

Charter Communications

These line extensions were supported by subsidized rural construction, as the company is heavily investing in network infrastructure, including completing the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund build.

We're still on track to complete 450,000 passings over the -- subsidized rural passings over the course of 2024. As a reminder, that starts out a little more slowly because of winter seasonality. But similar to last year, I think we'll pick up speed as we go further into the year. And so really excited with how execution against that expansion project is going. - CHTR at the JPMorgan Annual Global Technology, Media & Communications Conference

Debt Reduction & Buybacks

With that said, the company made some interesting comments during the conference I just quoted.

For example, the company is targeting a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 4.0-4.5x by the end of this year.

At the end of the first quarter, that number was 4.41x. That's down from 4.47 in 1Q23.

Charter Communications

With regard to its debt, there are two major benefits:

The weighted average life of its debt is 12.6 years, which buys it a lot of time in the current unfavorable rate environment. 92% of its debt matures after 2026.

85% of its debt has a fixed rate, which means that the "recent" surge in rates has not done a lot of damage to its financial stability.

Charter's biggest problem is not short-term financial stability but the risk of prolonged above-average rates. If that is the case, it will very likely have to take on a lot of much more expensive debt after 2026 to refinance tens of billions of notes.

Charter Communications

However, the company is not too concerned about it.

After all, it's still buying back stock, as it believes its shares are attractively valued.

The shares are really attractive right now, right? And so -- but our overall capital allocation prioritization hasn't changed. I think we can continue to -- we believe that we can continue to both execute against the -- this delevering that we talked about, moving closer to the midpoint of the range over the course of the year and maintain some level of share buybacks. But share buybacks do become kind of the last item in that equation, right? - CHTR at the JPMorgan Annual Global Technology, Media & Communications Conference

Over the past four quarters, CHTR has bought back close to 4% of its stock, which is a lot, especially for a company in need of improving its balance sheet.

This is very important to keep in mind, as Charter has a BB+ credit rating from S&P Global. That's a "junk" rating.

While S&P Global believes that Charter has a solid business model, it will downgrade the company even further if it does not achieve its leverage target.

The stable outlook incorporates our long-term view that Charter's business fundamentals remain solid, combined with management's track record and commitment to maintaining appropriate debt to EBITDA for the rating. This includes consistently keeping leverage at, or below 4.5x since the merger with Time Warner Cable in 2016. Although unlikely, we could lower the rating if the company were to increase debt to EBITDA above 4.5x to fund an acquisition or share repurchases. - S&P Global

In other words, S&P Global is saying something like: "Buybacks are fine, but if you go too far, we'll downgrade you."

With that said, I get why the company is buying back stock. I'm not saying I agree, but I get it.

Valuation

CHTR is trading at a blended P/E ratio of just 9.4x.

That's very cheap.

So, yes, I get it when management wants to buy back stock. The problem is that this also involves betting on a return to lower rates in the years ahead.

If that is the case, CHTR stock is a total bargain.

Using the FactSet data in the chart below, analysts expect 6% EPS growth this year, potentially followed by an acceleration to 10% in 2026.

FAST Graphs

The numbers above imply a 2026E EPS of $36.37.

Even a 15x earnings multiple would indicate a fair stock price of $545, roughly 90% above the current price.

So, to go back to my introduction, what we are dealing with here is a high-risk, high-reward opportunity.

If you believe interest rates are on a consistent path down and you're not shying away from taking above-average risks, CHTR may be the right play for you.

If you believe interest rates remain elevated, CHTR is a stock you should avoid.

Moreover, the first scenario is also based on the company being able to mitigate headwinds in certain sectors, boosting earnings on a longer-term basis.

Personally, I am sticking to a Hold/Neutral rating, as I cannot get myself to turn bullish. I may be wrong, but I believe management may be underestimating the risk of inflation and interest rates in the years ahead.

I think betting on a return to "normality" with new buybacks is a bit too much at this stage of the business recovery.

It's too much risk for my taste.

Takeaway

Charter Communications has shown impressive returns in the past, but its current situation has become complex.

Despite substantial buybacks and a solid plan for growth, the company's heavy debt load and the potential for prolonged elevated interest rates pose significant risks.

While the stock appears undervalued, betting on a turnaround involves high risk.

If you believe in a drop in interest rates and are comfortable with above-average risk, CHTR could be a highly rewarding investment.

However, I'm maintaining a Hold/Neutral stance, as the company's approach seems overly optimistic in light of financial challenges.

This strategy simply carries more risk than I'm comfortable with right now.