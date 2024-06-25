mbbirdy/E+ via Getty Images

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSE:GGN) invests in precious metals, primarily gold and crude oil assets. It sells covered calls at optimal strike prices to enhance cash flow for paying dividends. Tracking the direction of these two provides investment understanding. This article continues our coverage, the last one written in April of this year, GGN: Perfectly Tracking Fundamentals of long-term bullish markets important to GAMCO. Nothing in the investment world always goes up and to the right, thus watching for market changes is in order. We believe that a stable plateau formed temporarily in the gold markets allows investors to more confidently enter before the next climb. And remember, GAMCO pays $0.36 yearly while you wait. Now, the yard is full of multiple crossovers and can be confusing. So, we'll try to highlight with red markers, a clear path through this pesky maze.

The Investment

The Global Gold, Natural Resources Trust invests heavily in crude oil and precious metal companies. The most recent report with its list of highest ten holdings follows.

GAMCO Gold, NR Trust

It is about gold, silver, crude oil markets and a little about copper. The portfolio also carries approximately 10% cash in the form of bonds or treasuries. On the same page, the managers include a daily calculated NAV, a value we religiously watch. The most recent value was about $4. The stock price does follow changes with a relatively calculable direct relationship.

Gold Markets

Now, let's start drawing a path through the first crossovers marking with red colored markers a path. Because it's about gold and silver, let's start here.

The factors driving this bullish run include world central bank buying and anticipations of lower interest rates going forward. From Business Insider,

"The central banks' key reasons for more gold purchases included rebalancing their reserves and hedging against risks such as rising inflation, US dollar exposure, and market instability."

Hedging against unrealistic United States deficits also falls in the list. Almost a one-third of the world banks including large countries such as China are buying. Last year, the banks added greater than 1000 tonnes of gold and buying at these elevated rates continues.

Against a backdrop of tightening supply, John Reade, chief market strategist at the World Gold Council, said, “it’s getting harder to find gold, permit it, finance it and operate it.” He commented that since 2018, gold production basically plateaued. Couple this with continued strong demand, prices will head higher.

It is important to remember that interest rates and gold have an inverse relationship. At some point, this factor will add to the bullish market.

A long-term chart from APMEX illustrates a likely pattern move when prices hit $2000 retraced to $1000 and recently broke above $2000. A move to $3000 exists.

APMEX

But, for now, gold prices are quiet.

Oil Markets

Let's head to the oil markets, a much tricky set of crossovers. We are making sure to carry plenty of red pens and an eraser or two, just in case.

Economic forces verses demand versus production plays the gamut. The last Michigan Consumer Sediment survey posted 63, almost the same value as the ultra-lows hit in 2021. The month before reading in the high 60s missed estimates by more than three sigmas. That is an enormous miss. The economy weakened again, likely from consumers hitting credit card limits, at least this is the talk.

But, on the other side, analysts such as Standard Chartered, predict significant supply deficits heading into the 2nd half of the year carrying through next year. The source of recent price weakness came from several temporary factors: extreme macro pessimism, speculative shorts, and program trading. Markets had flipped from long to net short positions. That posturing just changed.

From Standard Chartered: Oil Markets Will Soon Face Significant Supply Deficits,

"StanChart has reiterated its previous assessment that not only can the markets absorb the extra barrels by OPEC+ producers but that a deficit is likely to appear in the latter part of the current year and carry over to 2025."

Their model predicts a 1.9 million barrels per day deficit beginning in the Q3 of 2024. An interesting opposing view from Citi claims the opposite predicting $60 per barrel next year driven from weak demand. Our view is that Chartered has a much better record. OPEC+ won't add the extra oil if prices turn south. We believe Citi is experiencing a pipe dream.

Adding to this idea, Rystad predicts near zero oil supply growth in 2024. This is lower by almost a million barrels per day growth expected earlier in the year. Factors influencing this abrupt change include OPEC's targeted crude price range of $80 - $100 per barrel. Even with tepid gasoline usage thus far in the driving season, Rystad still expects shortfalls driven by OPEC's careful controls on production. The big wildcard remains hurricane weather in the Gulf. Finally, jet fuel demand remains super strong up 5% year over year in the last EIA report.

One interesting article from Oilprice poses the importance of weak gasoline demand with weak refining margins. Since the article posted, crude screamed higher by almost 10%. Gasoline prices will jump in unison.

Next, we include a moderately long-term chart of crude oil prices.

Trading Economics

From the chart, a break of $90 puts $100+ back in play something more than possible. If OPEC's target price of $100 is hit, the price could actually trend significantly higher.

Add Some Meaning

Crude oil prices have reached $90 this year and gold has reach $2450. At those prices, the GAMCO NAV ranged between $4.10 and $4.20 significantly higher than today. The trading prices moved expectantly in unison with the NAV.

Our belief is that going forward, interest rates will also fall lifting gold higher. Crude oil prices are headed significantly higher. Buying in the $3s or very low $4s still makes sense for GAMCO while prices for now rest at higher plateaus.

More Charts

Now, a few more charts, one from TradeStation Securities, which illustrates markets now driving the NAV, are included. A chart of gold prices begins the inclusion.

Yahoo Business

Next, a price of crude oil follows.

Yahoo Financial

Finally, a day bar chart for GAMCO generated from TradeStation Securities is shown.

TradeStation Securities

When comparing the three, it's clear that the NAV for GAMCO has been following the price of gold. Crude oil prices have been supportive but haven't yet driven value. We expect, with crude prices likely heading higher, it to contribute to higher NAV.

Risks

Now let's discuss risk. This always exists. Strangely, inflation could remain high, leaving interest rates high, shunting some of gold's nature to climb from lower rates. Yet, central bank demand won't be affected. The economy might continue into a deep recession, driving crude prices south. Unemployment rates are climbing even with purported increases in employment numbers. The price risk with a recession resides primarily with crude prices. We noted that above.

Even, with these risks, we continue our buy rating, especially with getting paid $0.36 per year, a 9% yield at recent prices near $4. The risks of a deep recession exist, but seem less likely. If a recession hits, interest rates will tumble, supporting gold. Gold demand, driven by central bank purchasing in a limited production environment, also supports higher gold prices. We believe this possible scenario leaves one fighting against each other, leaving behind neutral effects as a worse case. Did we mark the tracks and crossovers clearly? We hope so. We continue to buy off and on.