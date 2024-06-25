GGN: Tracking Two Fundamentals, Crude And Precious Metals

Patient Tech Investor profile picture
Patient Tech Investor
3.57K Followers

Summary

  • GAMCO prices have retraced modestly, offering investors a slightly better entry price.
  • Gold remains in bullish markets, likely to head higher.
  • Crude oil prices are likely to head higher from limited supply and high demand.

Railroad track points

mbbirdy/E+ via Getty Images

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSE:GGN) invests in precious metals, primarily gold and crude oil assets. It sells covered calls at optimal strike prices to enhance cash flow for paying dividends. Tracking the direction

This article was written by

Patient Tech Investor profile picture
Patient Tech Investor
3.57K Followers
I have been an investor for several decades enduring the 87 crash, 2000 crash, and 08 crash. I do use trading systems developed with TradeStation. I have enjoyed the rewards from both buy and hold and trading. My professional experiences includes several decades as a process control engineer. I hold a JD from an eastern law school.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GGN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GGN Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on GGN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GGN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News