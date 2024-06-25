ipopba

A few days ago, I wrote an article about FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS). And FactSet was one of the stocks I considered overvalued for several years and a stock that was certainly not a good investment in my opinion. Another company and stock fitting the same criteria was MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI), which was always overvalued in the last few years.

In my last article about MSCI titled No, 50 Times Earnings Is Not A Bargain, I also argued that MSCI is far from being cheap and not a good investment. And similar to FactSet, MSCI also underperformed in the last 2.5 years and although the stock is trying to keep up to its all-time high, it can’t match the performance of the S&P 500.

Data by YCharts

And while MSCI performed more or less in line with the index in 2022, the underperformance already became visible in 2023. But especially in the last few months, the outperformance of the S&P 500 and the underperformance of MSCI became obvious. Although the stock is currently trading only a few percentage points below the price level when my last article was published, we still can ask the question if the stock is a good investment now.

Valuation Multiples

And another closer look at MSCI as well as the question if the stock could be a good investment now (despite trading for almost the same stock price as in my last article) seems justified when looking at the simple valuation multiples. A few years ago, the price-to-earnings ratio peaked at 81 times earnings and is trading for “only” 33 times earnings at this point. The price-free-cash-flow ratio peaked at 67 times free cash flow and declined over the last few quarters to 33 times free cash flow.

Data by YCharts

And while the P/E ratio and P/FCF ratio were more than cut in half, a valuation multiple of 33 is still expensive and can only be justified by high growth rates. But we can see that MSCI was actually growing with a high pace in the last few years. This becomes obvious when looking at the valuation multiples. When the stock price is more or less the same, but valuation multiples decline, the fundamental business improved in the last few years.

Quarterly Results

Here we can start by looking at the quarterly results MSCI reported for the first quarter of fiscal 2024. Operating revenue increased from $592.2 million in Q1/23 to $680.0 million in Q1/24 – resulting in 14.8% year-over-year growth. Operating income also increased 7.9% year-over-year from $314.6 million in the same quarter last year to $339.4 million this quarter. Diluted earnings per share increased from $2.97 in Q1/23 to $3.22 in Q1/24 – resulting in 8.4% year-over-year growth. And finally, free cash flow increased 13.7% from $242.6 million in the same quarter last year to $275.9 million this quarter.

MSCI Q1/24 Presentation

As always, look at just one single quarter is not enough to get a solid picture of a business, as one single quarter can be a positive or negative outlier. But when looking at the last ten years, we can back up the picture of MSCI growing at a solid pace. Revenue increased with a CAGR of 9.34% in the last ten years, operating income increased with a CAGR of 14.06% and earnings per share increased even with a CAGR of 22.90% in the same timeframe.

Data by YCharts

And so far, we don’t really see signs of growth slowing down. Looking at the year-over-year recurring subscription growth run rate (reported as well as organic numbers) we see double-digit growth rates in most quarters. And although organic subscription run rate growth was “only” 9% in Q1/24, this is still a solid number. In the last few quarters, we also see the retention rate declining a little bit, but MSCI is still reporting a retention rate of 92.8%.

MSCI Q1/24 Presentation

Growth

When looking at the growth rates in the last decade, we not only see impressive growth rates – especially for the bottom line – but also growth rates high enough to justify rather high valuation multiples. But the important question is if MSCI can keep up these growth rates in the years (and maybe decades) to come.

For starters, analysts are expecting earnings per share to increase with a CAGR of 11.50% in the next five years until 2028. And while these are lower growth rates than in the last ten years, we are still talking about high double-digit growth that could justify a valuation multiple around 30.

Management is even more optimistic than analysts and is holding on to its long-term targets of double-digit growth rates. Adjusted EBITDA growth rate is expected to be in the low-to-mid teens, and we can assume bottom line growth to be in a similar range (at least according to management’s targets). Management is also optimistic that adjusted EIBTDA margin will be in the high 50s.

MSCI Q1/24 Presentation

And the wide economic moat around the business will certainly help the company to keep up the high growth rates. In my first article, I described the economic moat in more detail and explained that the economic moat is based on several sources. Not only is the brand name a valuable intangible asset for the business (especially for the MSCI indices), especially the switching costs generate a wide moat around the business (mostly for the analytics segment).

Risks

Management and analysts are optimistic and expect double-digit growth in the years to come, and the company clearly has an economic moat around its business. Nevertheless, there are still reasons to be cautious at this point. And when talking about risks, we can certainly mention several risks associated with MSCI at this point. In my article about FactSet, I wrote about a risk I did not really mention in previous articles, but is nevertheless a risk also considering when analyzing MSCI:

Another risk, which I did not mention in this context before, but which could also lead to layoffs in the banking and asset management industry is artificial intelligence and the possible applications, especially generative AI, could have. The layoffs mentioned above are already occurring due to the shift away from active managed products towards passive managed funds, i.e. ETFs. And this trend could accelerate in the years to come with money flowing more and more towards passive managed funds. With AI tools making progress and getting better, it seems possible and likely that some tasks of people working in the banking and financial industry will be replaced. And this is making fewer licenses necessary and lead to lower revenue for FactSet.

But in the case of MSCI, the picture might be less gloomy than for FactSet. MSCI is generating a huge part of its revenue from index (about 55% in the last four quarters). Only 24% of total revenue are generated from “Analytics”. And if we should see a shift more and more to passive investing and KI-based investing, MSCI is probably not affected as much, and it might even profit from the shift which might lead to a potential focus on passive investing (and MSCI’s index business might profit from that trend).

MSCI Q1/24 Presentation

Of course, MSCI is faced with other risks. When looking at revenue generated from “Index”, $150 million in quarterly revenue (Q1/24) is stemming from asset-based fee revenues. And in case of a recession, these fee-based revenues will decline. On the one hand, assets under management decline due to the lower asset prices of these assets under management.

MSCI Q1/24 Presentation

But during bear markets, assets under management not only decline due to lower asset prices. They also decline as investors usually start to withdraw funds (this almost always happens during recessions), which will also lead to lower fees for MSCI.

When looking at the long-term performance of MSCI, we can clearly identify the years in which the stock market did not perform great. But the chart is also showing that MSCI could report inflows every year since 2013 – the last year with a positive net outflow for the full year.

MSCI Q1/24 Presentation

MSCI seems like a sticky and resilient business, but in the case of a long-lasting recession and bear market, I would not bet on MSCI being able to keep up these high growth rates, and maybe we might even see declining revenue and/or declining earnings per share.

Intrinsic Value Calculation

I already mentioned above that a valuation multiple above 30 is rather high and can only be justified by extremely high growth rates. But looking only at valuation multiples is not enough – instead, we should use a discount cash flow calculation to determine an intrinsic value for the business.

We are calculating with a 10% discount rate (as 10% is the minimum annual return we like to achieve) and with the last reported number of outstanding shares (79.5 million). As basis for our calculation, we use the free cash flow of the last four quarters, which was $1,179 million. When using these assumptions, MSCI must grow its free cash flow about 10% annually for the next ten years, followed by 6% growth till perpetuity.

Data by YCharts

At this point, we can ask the question if the free cash flow of the last four quarters is a realistic basis for our calculation. First, MSCI could generate 45% of its revenue as free cash flow, which is already an extremely high and impressive metric. But we also see that metric constantly getting higher and right now 45% of revenue end up as free cash flow compared to only 20% or 30% in previous years. And while I would not argue that this ratio will decline to only 20% again, I would also not bet for it to stay around 45% or even 50%.

Additionally, growth rates of 10% for the next ten years are necessary to call the stock fairly valued and considering a potential recession on the horizon I would see these assumptions are rather optimistic and call MSCI fairly valued at best but not a stock I would buy right now.

Conclusion

At this point, we can argue that MSCI is fairly valued. When taking analysts’ growth estimates and the company’s own optimistic long-term targets, the stock is trading for a reasonable price.

But I would still be rather cautious at this point. When considering the risks mentioned above and the steep decline of free cash flow following the Great Financial Crisis, I can easily imagine the stock declining lower. We should also keep in mind that the stock traded for valuation multiples in the low teens following the years of the Great Financial Crisis – and this could happen again.

Data by YCharts

In my last article, I switched the rating to “Hold” after I had a “Sell” rating on the stock in the previous articles. And in this article, I will rate the stock as a “Hold” once again. The stock is not so overvalued anymore to rate it with a “Sell” but it is far from being a bargain or a great investment. In my opinion, we are still faced with downside risks at this point.