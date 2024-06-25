Taiwan Semiconductor: Stock Remains A Bargain After 70% Rally

Summary

  • Recent announcement of price hikes for N3 and other products will boost revenue growth and margins in FY2025.
  • With Apple contributing a significant portion of TSM's revenue, the anticipated upgrade cycle for iPhones featuring Apple Intelligence is expected to drive revenue growth.
  • The production of N2 in 2H FY2025, coupled with increasing demand for AI computing, will be another growth catalyst for TSM.
  • Based on the monthly revenue reports from April and May, it appears likely that TSM will beat its high-end revenue guidance for 2Q FY2024.
  • The stock has surged 71% YTD driven by GenAI tailwinds, with a forward P/E of 29x below SOX and Nasdaq 100 index.

Investment Thesis

Taiwan Semiconductor's (NYSE:TSM) stock has seen an incredible run this year, increasing by 71% YTD, fueled by massive demand for AI computing. As the leader in the chip foundry business, TSM continues to be a strong performer. In my

I'm specialized in fundamental equity research, global macro strategy, and top-down portfolio construction. I graduated from UCLA with a degree of Business Economics and UMich Ross School of Business with a Master of Accounting. I'm a senior analyst at a multi-strategy hedge fund. In my opinion, HODL can't generate significant alpha or maintain a high Sharpe ratio over the long run. Seeking Alpha requires active management and minimizing opportunity costs. Investors should understand seeking a high positive return doesn't necessarily mean you are generating high alpha.

