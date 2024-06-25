SweetBunFactory

Investment Thesis

Taiwan Semiconductor's (NYSE:TSM) stock has seen an incredible run this year, increasing by 71% YTD, fueled by massive demand for AI computing. As the leader in the chip foundry business, TSM continues to be a strong performer. In my previous article, I highlighted that the semi cycle trough was behind us and issued a buy rating, citing an attractive long-term value play with a forward P/E ratio of 16.5x at that time. Since then, the stock has delivered an incredible 82% return. I believe the GenAI boom will structurally change the company's growth trajectory, justifying a higher valuation. Currently, its non-GAAP forward P/E ratio is 29x, which is still below both the SOX and Nasdaq 100 indexes. Therefore, I reiterate my buy rating, particularly considering potential price hikes in N3 and other growth opportunities that will accelerate revenue growth and margins in FY2025.

Price Hikes Create Growth Tailwind in 2025

Last week, TSM announced a price increase of over 5% for N3. This move demonstrates its pricing power in the semi industry, which is experiencing strong AI demand at data centers. Meanwhile, advanced packaging prices are also expected to boost by 10%-20% next year. We know that the company's top-line sales had been sluggish since 1Q FY2023, slowing from low single-digit growth to a revenue decline. However, TSM showed early signs of a growth inflection in the last quarter. The price hikes will undoubtedly significantly reaccelerate its top-line growth and improve gross margin.

Another Boost from Apple's AI Initiative

TSM will also benefit from increased demand for new versions of iPhone in 2025, driven by a potential upgrade cycle. The WWDC event revealed that Apple Intelligence in iOS 18 will only be supported on iPhone 15 Pro models and later. According to TweakTown, Apple (AAPL) contributed 25% of TSM's revenue in 2023, with most of this revenue coming from iPhone sales. Therefore, a potential increase in demand for the iPhone 16 in 2H CY2024 is expected to boost TSM's revenue growth in the future. However, as my other article mentioned, I don't anticipate significant revenue growth for Apple from the upgrade cycle in the near term.

N2 is On Track for Production in 2025

TSMC

According to the 1Q FY2024 earnings call, management indicated that N2 will be widely available in the 2H FY2025. They also mentioned that almost all AI innovators are working with TSM, which is expected to create significant demand for AI computing. According to Tom’sHardware, the N2 node will be faster and more energy-efficient, with performance boosting by 10%-15% and power consumption lowering by 25%-30%. As AI computing demand grows and more AI servers are deployed, the migration to N2 is expected to drive significant demand for faster AI computing. I think N2's higher price compared to N3 will support the company's revenue growth.

Revenue Growth Inflection

The company model

TSM's revenue growth trajectory has slowed significantly since 1Q FY2023, dropping to 3.6% YoY from 43% in 4Q FY2022. This slowdown was largely due to cyclical weakness in semi industry, with the company even suffering from a revenue decline in FY2023. However, TSM's growth trough has bottomed out due to the massive secular tailwind from the GenAI boom. In 1Q FY2024 earnings report, TSM not only beat on revenue and adjusted EPS consensus but also provided revenue guidance above market estimates for 2Q FY2024, implying a 29% YoY increase at the midpoint of the guidance. While some street estimates are even more optimistic, I believe their consensus are totally achievable.

TSMC

According to the TSM's monthly revenue report, the net revenue grew by 30.1% YoY in May, following a 59.6% YoY increase in April. The total net revenue for these two months was NT$465.6 billion. If June net revenue exceeds NT$166 billion, TSM will entirely beat its 2Q FY2024 revenue guidance, which reaches up to NT$631.6 billion at the upper end. Based on historical data, June revenue is likely to be close to April's, indicating that TSM is very likely to exceed its high-end revenue guidance for 2Q FY2024.

Margins Expansion is Coming

The company model

However, TSM's margins outlook is still disappointing, with expectations of a 100bps decline in gross margin and EBIT margin in 2Q FY2024 compared to the previous quarter. As shown in the chart, the company's margins have been under pressure since 4Q FY2022 and continued trending lower in the last quarter. I believe the margin trough will bottom out in 1Q FY2025, as price hikes begin to impact the income statement, driving margin expansion and significantly improving the bottom line. Therefore, we can expect a growth reacceleration in FD EPS in FY2025, following a sluggish 17.6% YoY decline in FY2023, which will lower its forward P/E multiple.

Valuation

Seeking Alpha

In my previous article, I was bullish on TSM when its P/E GAAP TTM was 15.6x, significantly lower than the S&P 500 index. A year later, I admit that buying TSM is no longer a value play, with its multiple expanding to 29x, near its pandemic high and above the S&P 500 index's 24x P/E TTM. Its EV/Sales TTM is 10.7x, which seems lofty based on its 10-year average. However, I believe this multiple expansion is justified due to tremendous growth opportunities from the current GenAI frenzy. Additionally, despite the recent rally, the stock's multiple is still below industry peers like the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) at 32.2x and the Nasdaq 100 index at 32x. Therefore, while there may be potential consolidation after a strong rally, I believe the stock still has room for upside over the mid and long term.

Conclusion

In sum, the street has significantly boosted TSM's revenue and earnings consensus, driven by the surging demand for AI and its leadership in advanced packaging technology. Even though revenue growth has slowed down recently, the company's plans to increase prices and the potential boost from AI features in new iPhones set it up for a strong comeback in revenue and margins. The potential rollout of the N2 node in later 2025 and the current AI trend are expected to continue boosting the company's growth outlook. While the stock has seen a straight-line rally and may have some near-term pullback, I believe that its current valuation still looks attractive, especially compared to industry peers. Therefore, TSM remains an attractive long-term AI play to me, so I reiterate my buy rating.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.