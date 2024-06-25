MF3d/iStock via Getty Images

Technology (NYSEARCA:XLK) has outperformed since October '23, but recently the divergence between XLK and the rest of the sectors got extreme. This is how the 1-month performance of the 11 SPDR Select Sectors looked mid-way through last week.

Technology had a +9.25% gain, and only 2 other sectors were higher. It was clear this could not continue; at some point, the divergence would somehow narrow. This is now happening and XLK has dropped sharply while other sectors have gained. Consumer discretionary (XLY) has already caught up.

This correction and rotation has taken some of the "froth" out of XLK's rally, which may have been created by the quarterly rebalancing effects. These should now start to fade, and it could now stabilize and lead again.

XLK Under the Hood

To understand what led to the extreme sector divergence shown in the first graphic, we must understand XLK and how it is composed. XLK is one of the 11 Select Sector SPDR ETFs. These all share the same features, such as large AUMs, low expense ratios of 0.09% and excellent liquidity. All SPDR ETFs are passively managed and have a portfolio composed using a modified "market capitalization" methodology. This leads to a rather concentrated top 10 in many cases and XLK is one of the most concentrated of them all. It holds 67 stocks in the technology sector, but the top 10 make up 68.6% of the portfolio.

The Index Rebalancing

Big changes have been taking place to XLK's top holdings as the fund has undertaken its quarterly re-balancing. If we look back at its top 10 from around a week ago, before the rebalancing, we can see Apple (AAPL) was its second largest holding at 21.55% and Nvidia (NVDA) was third at 5.94%.

However, NVDA rallied over 55% this quarter and its market cap briefly exceeded the market cap of AAPL.

XLK is a passively managed index which tracks the "Technology Select Sector Index (the “Index”)." As the prospectus states:

...the Index is calculated by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC (“S&P DJI”) based on a proprietary “modified market capitalization” methodology, which means that modifications may be made to the market capitalization weights of single stock concentrations.

XLK therefore had to rebalance NVDA. The graphic below is from the SPDR Sector page and shows how the Index was adjusted. Note how NVDA now has a weighting of 19.77% and AAPL is only 4.51%.

Since both stocks have very similar market caps, it's not immediately clear why AAPL was reduced to just 4.51% while NVDA tripled its weighting. I believe it relates to the rules on weighting, which are buried in the S&P methodology. This may be long-winded, but points 6 and 7 are important.

Weighting. Each index is capped market capitalization weighted. For capping purposes, the indices are rebalanced quarterly after the close of business on the third Friday of March, June, September, and December using the following procedures: 1. The rebalancing reference date is the second Friday of March, June, September, and December. 2. With prices reflected on the rebalancing reference date, adjusted for any applicable corporate actions, and membership, shares outstanding and IWFs as of the rebalancing effective date, each company is weighted by FMC. Modifications are made as defined below. 3. If any company has an FMC weight greater than 24%, the company’s weight is capped at 23%, which allows for a 2% buffer. This buffer is meant to mitigate against any company exceeding 25% as of the quarter-end diversification requirement date. 4. All excess weight is proportionally redistributed to all uncapped companies within the relevant index. 5. After this redistribution, if the FMC weight of any other company breaches 23%, the process is repeated iteratively until no company breaches the 23% weight cap. 6. The sum of the companies with weights greater than 4.8% cannot exceed 50% of the total index weight. These caps are set to allow for a buffer below the 5% limit. 7. If the rule in step 6 is breached, rank all companies in descending order by FMC weight, and reduce the weight of the smallest company whose weight is greater than 4.8% that causes the step 6 breach to 4.5%. This process continues iteratively until step 6 is satisfied . 8. Index share amounts are assigned to each constituent to arrive at the weights calculated above. Since index shares are assigned based on prices one week prior to rebalancing, the actual weight of each constituent at the rebalancing differs somewhat from these weights due to market movements.

To break it down: since "the sum of the companies with weights greater than 4.8% cannot exceed 50% of the total index weight," and NVDA and MSFT make up 42.41% of the fund, the third placed holding, AAPL cannot be weighted more than 7.59%. In fact, as both MSFT and NVDA may be weighted the maximum 23%, AAPL is weighted nearer 4%.

Implementing the Changes

Implementing the above changes can't be done quickly on the open market. As Trend Spider points out, "XLK must sell around $11 billion worth of Apple shares and buy nearly $10 billion worth of Nvidia shares to align with the new weightings." A look at XLK's portfolio suggests it has not managed to do this, yet.

Actually, it appears they have sold all the AAPL shares they have to, but now hold a sizeable position in US dollars which will presumably by used to increase the NVDA position from its current 6.48% to the required 19.77%. This sounds bullish NVDA, but the action in the last three sessions has been anything but.

I do wonder if the huge rally in NDVA and in XLK was in anticipation of the re-balancing and traders are now taking profits into fund buying. As shown in the very first graphic, XLK's outperformance was extreme and very unusual. However, now that XLK has corrected sharply, it now has a chance to hold key levels and recover. The first of these is at the CPI release gap at $221.95.

$221.95 should really hold for momentum to stay healthy. A drop below $217.72 could signal the trend has reversed lower. Personally, I think these levels have a good chance of holding as the dip will attract buyers and the rebalancing effects should start to fade.

Risks

XLK is a volatile fund, and the large rally in Q2 could unwind just as quickly as it formed. Valuations are high and if earnings growth do not meet expectations, prices will have to correct and lower the PE multiple.

The NVDA chart does show a nasty reversal and if NVDA has topped, XLK will struggle to make further gains due to its significant weighting.

Conclusions

The XLK outperformance reached extreme levels last week but has now corrected as the quarterly rebalancing effects should have played out. The correction has taken some of the "froth" out of the rally, and XLK has dropped into some key levels that could hold for a recovery rally.