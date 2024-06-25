Sila Realty Trust: Dutch Auction Tender Presents Attractive Arbitrage Opportunity

ayo888

Introduction

On 13 June, Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA), a net lease REIT, started trading on the NYSE after a direct listing. The company is a net lease REIT focused on high-demand health care properties. The same day, SILA commenced a modified Dutch auction tender offer to repurchase up to $50 million of its own stock with a price range of $22.60 (minimum price) through $24.00 (maximum price).

On Friday, 21 June, (the most recent trading day before this article was written), the SILA stock closed at $21.15, which is $1.45 lower than the bottom of the Offer Range (the "minimum price") of $22.60. This allows you to buy shares at $21.15 and get at least $22.60 for them when you tender them before the offer expires on 19 July.

What is a Dutch Auction Tender Offer?

A Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer is a stock repurchase mechanism where the company (the Issuer of the shares) sets a certain amount of funds aside for buying back its own shares at the same price for the entire buyback. The company sets a price range for the offer, and shareholders who want to sell their shares to the company bid down against each other in a blind auction for the lowest price they’d be willing to accept for their shares. When the auction ends, the actual purchase price is whichever price allows the Company to buy as many tendered shares as possible using all the designated funds.

On occasion, while the tender offer is in progress the market price of the stock drops below the bottom of the offer price range giving arbitrageurs the opportunity to purchase shares in the open market and then tender them (sell them to the company during the tender offer) for a price that is guaranteed to be at least equal to the bottom of the offer price range. This is exactly the opportunity we have here with the current price of SILA.

Please continue reading for the terms of the Offer, a bonus yield, and potential risks.

TERMS:

You can find the complete term sheet and other relevant documents here.

Company (Issuer): Sila Realty Trust, Inc.

Stock Symbol: SILA

Tender Offer Begins: June 13, 2024

Tender Offer Expires: July 19, 2024, at 5:00 P.M EST

Value of Shares to be re-Purchased: $50 Million

Financing Condition: No

Odd Lot Priority: Yes

Offer Price Range: $22.60 (minimum price) through $24.00 (maximum price), in increments of $0.20.

Most Recent Closing Price: $21.15 ($1.45 lower than the bottom of the Offer Range of $22.60)

Potential ROI (annualized): 82% (or 6.86% in one month), not including the dividend

SA Quant Rating: N/A. This stock was only listed on the NYSE a week ago

Options: None

Dividends: Yes. Next dividend is $0.1333 per share, payable on July 15, 2024, to holders of record as of July 1, 2024

Strategy

Purchase shares in the open market when the price is at least 1-2% below the bottom of the tender offer’s price range. Submit your shares NO BID prior to the offer expiration date.

BONUS: Buy your shares at least a few days BEFORE 1 July, so you receive the $0.13/share dividend as well. Tender your shares AFTER you receive your dividend.

Risks

The tender offer may be cancelled, which will lead to the stock price dropping as arbs who only bought the stock for the tender offer dump their shares in the open market. This could happen if certain conditions for the offer are not satisfied or if other conditions are triggered. The most common conditions are: (1) the Company being able to obtain financing to repurchase the shares. (In the case of SILA’s tender offer there is no financing condition as the company already has the cash it needs on hand.); and (2) a minimum total number of shares need to be tendered; (This is also not a condition for SILA’s tender offer). The types of situations that may trigger the cancellation of the Offer are acts of war (such as September 11, 2001) or extreme disturbance in the economy or the stock market (think the Great Financial Crisis of October 2008 or the COVID Shutdown of the economy in March 2020). The offer may be oversubscribed if more shares are tendered than the number of shares the company has funds to buy. In that case, the company will buy a prorated portion of the shares that each investor tendered. For example, the company may only buy 80% or 60% of the shares that you tendered. As soon as you (the arb) receive back your shares that the company did not purchase, you can sell them on the open market. Unfortunately, the market price would likely be lower as all the other investors (arbs) who also just got some of their tendered shares back are trying to sell at the same time. Your desired price is too high. When tendering (submitting) your shares, you (the stockholder) can indicate the price (or Bid), within the range $22.60 through $24.00, that you are willing to accept for your shares. Under a “Dutch Auction” the actual purchase price is set at the lowest price per share (within the range) that will allow the Company to re-purchase all the shares they planned to (here: up to $50.0 million worth of tendered shares). For example, if your Bid is $23.00 and enough shares were tendered at lower prices (e.g., $22.60 or $22.80) to allow the company to buy $50 million worth of shares, then the company will not buy your shares at $23. This particular risk can easily be eliminated by submitting your shares with NO BID, which signifies that you will accept whatever purchase price is determined by the Dutch auction process. Of course, the purchase price will never be lower than the bottom of the price range: $22.60.

Conclusion

By carefully watching the stock price of SILA, you can buy shares at opportune times when the price is at least a few percentage points below the minimum offer price of $22.60. Then, you can tender (submit) your shares to the company prior to July 19 and get paid a minimum of $22.60. If not all the shares you tendered end up being purchased, the remainder of your shares will appear back in your brokerage account in a few days. If this happens, your options are:(1) to try to sell your remaining shares in the open market for no less than what you paid for them, or (2) to do a deeper dive on the company's fundamentals and decide if you'd like to keep the shares for the future dividend yield and potential price appreciation.

This is just my first article about Dutch auction tender offers. I am starting with the basics, hoping to make this type of arbitrage understandable to all. In future articles, I will describe advanced strategies which minimize your risk in situations where some of your shares are returned to you.