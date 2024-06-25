Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment: Risk Is Well Managed

Bargain Buyer profile picture
Bargain Buyer
367 Followers

Summary

  • Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment is a cheap mREIT with a focus on residential mortgages, strong balance sheet, and high dividend yield.
  • The company protects book value through intelligent hedging strategies, interest rate swaps, and stable net interest spreads on RMBS.
  • Mortgage servicing rights are attractive and can help balance risk for shareholders by providing steady cash flow.
  • Shares are a buy with price target of $4.50.

Customer writing signing signature on paper contract with real estate agent and receive sample home, Agreement to sign the purchase contract concept.

Perawit Boonchu

Investment Thesis

Recently, I've found mREITs across the board to be very cheap, as rising interest rates have crushed the stock prices of many like Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI). However, I believe we are now seeing

This article was written by

Bargain Buyer profile picture
Bargain Buyer
367 Followers
Amateur value investor seeking bargains in any market, with a specific focus on emerging markets. Admires great investors such as Li Lu and Peter Lynch, and am not afraid to go against the grain. Willing to buy any company at the right price, and is looking for low-risk and high uncertainty bets. My purpose is to share investment ideas and to clarify my own thinking. It is good to keep an investment journal to monitor past successes and learn from failures. This is a good way to keep a scorecard and to make my ideas public for all to judge. Primarily adopts an owner-mindset, and largely ignores macro-environment noise. I'm an investor, not an economist. Investors make money, economists make forecasts.Graduated from NYU Stern, with a Bachelors in Business and a Concentration in Finance.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CHMI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on CHMI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CHMI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News