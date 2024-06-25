Perawit Boonchu

Investment Thesis

Recently, I've found mREITs across the board to be very cheap, as rising interest rates have crushed the stock prices of many like Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI). However, I believe we are now seeing the bottom for mREITs and Cherry Hill stood out as a solid performer selling at a modest discount to book value with dividends that seem well-covered. Investors who like mREITs should look to Cherry Hill as a source of opportunity due to its focus on residential mortgages, strong balance sheet and liquidity, and high dividend yield.

Company Overview

Cherry Hill is primarily focused on residential mortgages, and according to their annual report, they "attempt to attain this objective by selectively constructing and actively managing a portfolio of Servicing Related Assets and residential mortgage-backed securities". Like any other mREIT, they borrow money through master repurchase agreements at a low rate and take the money and invest in RMBS at a higher rate, making the difference.

In addition to RMBS, Cherry Hill also buys Mortgage Servicing Rights, which help "provide investors with attractive risk-adjusted total returns and opportunities for capital appreciation" according to their website. Furthermore, the company uses financial derivatives to hedge for interest rate risk to protect stockholders. Their objective through hedging is to focus on "locking in, on a long-term basis, a spread between the yield on our assets and the cost of our financing in an effort to improve returns to our stockholders".

Leverage has historically remained around 4.5x for the past year, which demonstrates management's discipline in balancing return and risk for their shareholders. The majority of assets in their portfolio are RMBS, staying at around $1 billion in the first quarter of 2024. Most of the RMBS "consist solely of Agency RMBS on which the payments of principal and interest are guaranteed by an Agency", which leads me to believe credit risk for their mortgage portfolio is relatively low.

All in all, it looks like that this mortgage REIT has been beaten down excessively, reaching valuations that are too cheap to ignore. I believe the dividend is unlikely to be cut any further, as interest rates have stopped going up for now. Also, having agency RMBS protects investors from defaults, so I expect the returns to be relatively safe and stable. As a result, the company seems well positioned to handle the current mortgage rate environment while still generating significant profits to cover the dividend.

Guarding Book Value

Cherry Hill announced the first quarter of 2024 earnings on May 6, 2024 with the following results:

GAAP net income applicable to common stockholders of $9.7 million, or $0.32 per share.

Earnings available for distribution (“EAD”) attributable to common stockholders of $4.0 million, or $0.13 per diluted share.

Common book value per share of $4.49 at March 31, 2024.

I believe management is guarding book value through the prudent positioning of their portfolio through intelligent hedging strategies. In the first quarter earnings, investors can see that the unrealized gain on derivatives, net was a positive $12.3 million for the quarter. This effectively cancelled out the unrealized losses the company took on their RMBS and Servicing Related Assets, which shows me that the company is now adequately protected from interest rate fluctuations.

To reinforce my belief that book value is being protected, the company revealed that "at quarter end March 31, 2024, the Company held interest rate swaps with a notional amount of $1.1 billion". This is roughly equal to their RMBS portfolio book value of $1.1 billion, which shows me that they have enough swaps to cover their entire portfolio. In any case, I believe the past experience of interest rate hikes has taught management the importance of hedging, so going forward the book value should be well protected in my view.

Finally, the net interest spread that Cherry Hill earns on their RMBS seems to have stabilized. In the past year, every quarter showed that the net interest spread stayed around 3.4%, without much fluctuation. So, I believe at this point the fundamentals have stabilized, and book value is well protected by interest rate swaps.

Investor Presentation

Going forward, I do not expect book value to decline any further, and the stabilization of interest rates and the fundamentals leads me to believe we are approaching a bottom for mREITs like Cherry Hill. Therefore, I think investors can rely on the dividend from here on out because of their focus on Agency RMBS, modest leverage, and hedges that work to cancel out unrealized losses in their portfolio.

MSRs Help Manage Risk

Mortgage servicing rights are basically the right to service the mortgage in collecting payments, managing insurance, and other servicing tasks. I believe that Cherry Hill's MSRs reduce risk for shareholders because they earn steady cash flow without being much affected by default risk and interest rate risk.

By simply being the collector of payments, they do not take any credit risk if the mortgage defaults, as the loss is born on the investor of that mortgage. So, I think that MSRs are highly attractive in today's market environment as long as the borrower does not prepay the loan. The stream of cash seems pretty steady and with interest rates still being pretty high, the incentive to refinance is relatively low, which keeps the value of MSRs up.

Furthermore, the unpaid principal balance on Cherry Hill's MSRs have been steadily decreasing over the past year. Since Q1 of 2023, the balance has decreased from $21.2 billion to $19.6 billion, a modest decrease which signals the healthiness of the mortgages. Borrowers are making their payments, with a 60+ day delinquency rate of 0.9%, which is pretty low in my view.

Investor Presentation

So, investors can see that the MSRs look to be attractive and help manage risk, as an increase in mortgage rates generally discourage people from refinancing. So, the value of MSRs tends to do well as the fees continue to perform as borrowers make their payments. I expect the MSRs to continue to help manage risk, balance the portfolio from interest rate fluctuations, and generate consistent cash flow for shareholders.

Valuation - $4.50 Fair Value

I believe the stock should trade at book value, which was around $4.50 per share according to the last quarterly earnings report. So, given that the sector median is around 1x, I am assigning this company a fair value that is roughly equal to their stated book value.

At just 5x FWD earnings, investors are getting this stock on the cheap. I do believe those earnings are now sustainable due to the stabilization of fundamentals over the past quarter. Interest rates have stayed at around 5% for a while, and the portfolio is well hedged at this point for future rate changes.

The company spots a very high dividend yield of around 15%, which to some investors may look like a yield trap. To me, I think the pain is over, and the recovery is coming, as future earnings available for distribution should be enough to cover the dividend. Cherry Hill continues to reliably announce $0.15 quarterly dividends for the past year, and I think if management wanted to, they could increase leverage to get earnings well above the dividend.

In any case, I believe the market is already pricing in a dividend cut, so even if a cut does happen, investors are still earning very high returns at this valuation. Even if the dividend were to go to $0.12 a quarter, investors would still earn a dividend yield of 12% ($0.48/$4.00) which is still attractive to me. In conclusion, the stock seems cheap to me for its dividends, and I expect book value to stabilize from here.

Risks

The housing market continues to be challenging as high mortgage rates discourage buyers from entering the market. Inflation has also made housing relatively unaffordable, as there seems to be a housing shortage at the moment. So, it may be hard for Cherry Hill to find attractive RMBS to invest in to grow their portfolio as the housing market continues to be challenging.

Like most mREITs, prepayment risk can be a problem, especially for Cherry Hill, who owns lots of MSRs. If homeowners refinance and prepay the loan, the steady stream of cash flow from servicing fees comes to a halt, so management may struggle to redeploy capital at attractive rates. Furthermore, liquidity issues must be managed carefully, as running a mREIT can require tight cash flow management.

The company has a modest leverage ratio, which could put the company's balance sheet at risk. Interest rates continue to be a major factor for mREITs financials, as book value could continue to be under pressure if rates rise. Despite a well hedged portfolio, rate hikes can put unavoidable pressure on the book value as the value of existing RMBS falls.

Buy Cherry Hill

I believe the stock has reached a potential bottom, has entered a slow recovery phase. Book values got crushed due to rising interest rates, but I do not expect any more damage from here on out. The dividend seems reasonably well covered by earnings available for distribution, but even if there is a dividend cut, the stock seems to have already priced that in. As a result, the stock looks attractive here as the fundamentals continue to stabilize, leading me to rate shares as a buy.