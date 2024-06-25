bloodua

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP), known as TEN, recently reported Q1-2024 financial results and updated its 2024 outlook. Although the company reported lower revenues for the quarter, there are important synergies occurring which will make for long-term growth. The company is in the process of renewing its fleet with green energy vessels to fit the demands of its high value customers. The cost of this process is weighing down on the company’s Q1 performance, but the company expects Q3 and Q4 of 2024 to show better results.

During 2023, the company reported record level revenues and performance. The trend will continue as the global demand for oil transport increases. There are also ongoing geopolitical disruptions causing new longer trade routes. Charters are in high demand and come at a higher cost. For now, I continue my rating of a Buy. The company’s stock price is up over 58% since I covered it last July.

The company, trading at $29.34, is undervalued and trades below its book value of $56.99 per share and its median target price of $35 per share. The company’s stock price has further to go and the company, which operates in a cash rich environment, has promised a continuation of good performance due to rising demand. A long-term position is the best way to take advantage of this growth. In addition, the company has doubled its semi-annual dividend for the year, increasing it to $0.60 per pay out.

It is important to note that the company will change its ticker symbol on July 1st. The company will change from TNP to TEN.

Operations and Synergies

TEN operates a fleet consisting of sixty-two double-hull vessels with an additional twelve being built. The vessels types include VLCC’s, suezmax, aframax, panamax, handysize, handymax, LNGs, and shuttle tankers. Vessels carry crude oil, processed oil, and liquid gas. Fleet utilization for Q1-2024 was 91.3% versus 96.4% YoY. Eight vessels underwent dry docking and repairs during the quarter, which lowered Q1 revenues.

The company has renewed its vessel inventory over the last year. It has sold off older vessels and had new vessels built which employ eco-friendly green technology (dual fuel / scrubber fitted) and hold more cargo. The company is updating vessel inventory in order to meet stricter environmental requirements. The company’s client’s require these updates to meet industry regulations. The fleet is undergoing modernization. Since 2023 the company has sold thirteen vessels and replaced them with twenty-one vessels. The slide below comes from the company’s earnings presentation.

Earnings Call Presentation

The company’s fleet renewal allows for younger vessels with higher DWT and green tech. Because TEN is taking this important step for future growth, debt remains high at the moment. The company purchases vessels with a mixture of cash-on-hand and debt structuring. Total bank debt was $1.66 billion at the end of Q1-2024. With the renewed fleet, the company will continue to meet high demand in the sector as environmental regulations change.

Besides fleet replacement, TEN reports that geopolitical conflict and tension has permanently altered normal trade routes for oil and gas. The company described the situation in its recent earnings call:

We continue to experience the largest change in trade flows to ongoing crude and oil product movements as a result of the Western sanctions on Russian seaborne oil, and more recently changes in the crossings in the Red Sea and Suez Canal as a result of the Houthis attacks on merchant vessels.

Freight contract rates are elevated and new trade routes are being forged, which are longer compared to the old ones. Vessels are targeted in the Red Sea and have to navigate around this region. The company says that the global demand for oil remain high for 2024. It expects demand to reach 103 million barrels per day, an increase YoY. These factors will continue to have a positive effect on TEN’s revenue numbers.

Q1-2024 Results

Date comes from a slide from the company’s Q1 presentation. Amounts are in $US thousands.

Earnings Call Presentation

TEN reported voyage revenue of $201.6 million versus $251.2 million, representing a 22.8% decrease YoY and an 8.4% decrease QoQ. Lower revenue was due to lower fleet size because of drydocking and maintenance. The company reported an operating income of $76.2 million, which includes capital gains of $16.2 million from the sale of vessel. Overall, the company reported net income of $54 million or $1.60 per share.

TEN does not give any concrete numbers for its Q2-2024 outlook. The company reports that demand remains high for its vessels and that contracts remain elevated in price. It expects more vessels to be under contract for the rest of the year. The company expects revenue numbers to improve for Q3 and Q4-2024. Market consensus expects Q2-2024 revenue to be $170 million, a decrease YoY and QoQ.

Historical Financial Performance and Valuation

Numbers in $US Millions* Q1-2024 Q4-2023 Q3-2023 Q2-2023 Q1-2023 Revenues 201.6 220.2 186.7 221.5 261.2 Cost of Revenues 96.7 92.1 91.0 94.5 101.0 Gross Profit 104.9 128.2 95.7 126.9 160.2 Operating Expenses 44.9 45.0 42.6 47.6 47.6 Operating Income 60.1 83.1 53.0 79.3 79.3 Net Income 54.0 31.8 31.2 60.6 176.6 Cash & ST Investments 344.0 372.7 393.5 530.1 475.7 Total Receivables - 52.0 - 44.8 - Total Current Assets 344.0 509.3 393.5 644.0 475.7 Total Assets 3,502.8 3,364.1 3,359.2 3,449.4 3,423.6 Total Current Liabilities - 323.2 - 416.9 - Total Liabilities 1,821.3 1,711.4 1,731.7 1,814.2 1,752.8 Book Value Per Share $56.99 $54.47 $55.16 $53.28 $56.63 Current NTM Total EV / Revenues 2.87x 2.30x 2.60x 2.31x 2.01x 2.29x Total EV 2,153.22 1,935.11 1,821.72 1,734.96 1,605.23 1,824.72 Market Cap 837.37 749.15 655.61 613.13 525.79 556.28 Price per Share $28.38 $25.39 $22.22 $20.78 $17.82 $19.43 Median Target Price $35.00 Click to enlarge

*data from Seeking Alpha and TIKR

For the last eight quarters revenue has been elevated compared to the quarterly results in 2021 and 2022. The company says in its recent report that 2023 was a record revenue year. The company expects revenues to remain elevated for 2024. Whether revenue will set a new record for the company in 2024 is not yet clear. The cost of revenues has remained constant for the last five quarters. Net income and operating expenses vary based on vessel utilization, vessel sales, and new builds.

The stock price remains undervalued despite the two-year uptrend in price. The stock trades below its book value and median target price. Its forward multipliers also imply undervalue. The stock, in terms of valuation, has room to move higher in price. If the company reports good results for Q3 and Q4-2024, it may be enough to sustain an uptrend. The company feels that income will remain elevated.

Stock Price Movements

1 year price performance chart (www.StockCharts.com)

TEN’s stock price is up 72% over the last twelve months, 32% YTD, 22% over the last six months, and 14% over the last three months. It is trading above its 200 and 50-day moving averages. The stock is trading about $1.50 below its yearly high.

Trading volume remains low for TEN’s stock. The 50-day average trading volume is currently 280K. The low volume makes this stock a bit riskier because it can fall or rise quickly. It is fit for a long-hold instead of short trading or options trading.

Comparison to Peers

Below is a comparison of TEN to its peers. Scorpio Tankers (STNG), TeeKay Tankers (TNK), and Nordic American Tankers (NAT).

Amounts in $US Millions* TNP STNG TNK NAT Revenues 201.6 391.3 334.1 60.2 Net Income 54.0 214.2 144.8 15.1 Cash & ST Investment 344.0 369.5 369.7 45.9 Total EV 2,153.22 5,220.36 2,082.51 1,095.46 Book Value per share $56.99 $53.68 $48.61 $2.53 Current Price per share $29.37 $82.57 $69.45 $4.11 Percentage Up 1Y 66% 84% 87% 9% Median Target Price per share $35.00 $92.36 $79.43 $5.15 Click to enlarge

*data from Seeking Alpha and TIKR

TEN trades on par with STNG and TNK. It is more undervalued compared to its peers and has similar financial performance. All three stocks have been up significantly over the last twelve months. For now, TEN remains the most impressive in terms of potential growth. I will supply some analysis in the future over STNG and TNK. NAT is an outlier here and does not measure up.

Investment Strategy and Risk

With the renewal of its fleet and continued high demand for transport, TEN is set for future growth. The company has plenty of resources to continue its business strategy. The company has a low risk of ill performance. The only issue comes when trade disruptions have ended, but it is unclear and likely to be long-term.

A long-hold position on this company is the best strategy and it comes at a moderate risk. Due to low trading volume, the stock price may fall and have a downtrend. At the same time, the present uptrend may continue. If the price approaches its median target, then gains of 20% may be realized. If geopolitical conditions worsen, then higher revenues are likely. The price of oil has been down lately, but this company makes revenues based on demand and not price.

If the sector conditions change or financial performance fails expectations, one should reconsider the long position.

Conclusion

Tsakos Energy or TEN has continued its strong financial performance since I covered the company last July. Geopolitical tensions have caused severe trade disruptions for oil transport. These long-term issues have caused the price of transport to increase as new trade routes are being forged. These same conditions led to TEN’s elevated revenues for 2023 and the company foresees the same trend for 2024. In addition, the company has updated its fleet and will continue updating it to meet new environmental regulations. I continue my rating of a Buy and recommend investors watch the company for developments.