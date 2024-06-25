kontrast-fotodesign

Dear readers/followers,

In this article, I'll update you on the case of Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS), a company I have been covering for several years. This company has not done that great thus far. I typically, when investing in Fresenius, focus on the Fresenius native and main company - FRE on the German stock market. Fresenius Medical Care represents primarily the company's dialysis operations.

While these are attractive, I view them as less diversified than the main company and thus, at a lower overall appeal by comparison. My last official coverage of the company continues, unfortunately, the trend of underperformance because the company has as of yet failed to "pop" with regards to its expectations and forecasts.

You may find my last article here, and here is also my latest performance with that article as a basis.

Seeking Alpha FMS RoR (Seeking Alpha FMS RoR)

Not great results, and even worse than the base company, which also hasn't outperformed - at least not yet.

That's the key idea here. Fresenius has underperformed for several years. I would argue that it has, in fact, underperformed since 2017 when the overvaluation of the company and the idea of the "silver tsunami" - of which the company was part - faded away, and cost trends, as well as other headwinds, reared their heads.

What remained was a company that since late 2018 has declined more than 50% in a market that certainly hasn't declined. Long-term FME investors have not done well for themselves if they invested at that time.

But I believe those of us focused on valuation are about to be rewarded with far better overall trends.

Why?

Looking at Fresenius Medical Care and the company's upside

Positives for the company first. The company runs and maintains the largest dialysis services network on the planet.

The company is a market leader with over 50% of HHD patients in the US, and is also the #1-value-based renal care provider in the USA. Aside from this, it operates over 3,900 dialysis centers with very high customer satisfaction scores and makes sure that over 325,000 people get their needs in terms of dialysis fulfilled.

Care enablement, which is the core segment of the company, makes up 20% of total revenue, and here is where the company shines.

Fresenius Medical Care IR (Fresenius Medical Care IR)

Any company that has seen this sort of decline needs to be able to qualify and explain it to its shareholders. Fresenius Medical Care does this and points to the underlying business fundamentals here being intact. It also points to a growing aging population, the rising incidents of hypertension (one out of four people), and rising cases of diabetes which is now up to over 500M people, and is expected to rise to almost 700M by 2035, and the growth in dialysis patients, which has gone up 100% and is expected to grow by 100% yet again until 2035 - even with headwinds and trends potentially visible from new medications and other trends - such as GLP-1 medications.

Fresenius Medical Care IR (Fresenius Medical Care IR)

I focus on the fundamental questions in this case. The company is a market leader with an excellent product line. The first question is if this product line and the company's services are in any way under some sort of fundamental threat - which I do not consider to be the case. Oh, there might be some volume loss and some margin pressure, but I do not think that dialysis and company services are going away in any way, shape or form - only transforming.

Such as a move to home dialysis, which the company has been foremost in focusing on over the past few years.

Fresenius Medical Care IR (Fresenius Medical Care IR)

The second question that's relevant here - is whether the company is in any fundamental danger in terms of leverage, debt, or balance sheet trends. I would say that this is not the case. While not market-leading, the company is BBB-rated, and in the midst of a transformation that is not going badly.

Fresenius Medical Care IR (Fresenius Medical Care IR)

The company has been actively rotating and managing its assets, and divestments have been closed in several fields, including CD and/or CE operations in Argentina, Hungary, Chile, Sub-Saharan Africa, Turkey, the sale of NCP in the US, and the Cura Day Hospital Group in Australia. The company has also announced further divestments in CD operations in Brazil, Colombia, Curacao, Ecuador, Guatemala, and Peru - so in short, a lot is happening to the operations, and this is likely to leave the company with less growth potential, but far more resilient operations and lower overall leverage (provided FME uses the proceeds to de-lever the balance sheet).

This is likely because deleveraging is the company's current stated target - though it's not in any way at a high or worrying ratio. At 3.2x, it's actually within the target corridor, but the company is likely to drive this to below, or at 3x, which would represent its low-end target.

The company is also moving into new products and segments, such as Hemodiafiltration, with a planned commercial entry on a broad basis in 2025.

Fresenius Medical Care IR (Fresenius Medical Care IR)

So, because of that, I don't see the company as problematic or challenged in terms of fundamentals either.

What about, finally, future growth?

1Q24, which is currently the latest set of results we have, is driving solid revenue growth driven by both segments. This is a positive. Also a positive is improved operating margins, and this was true in both of the company's segments. The Care enablement especially came in at strong margin improvement and is close to the 2025E target. Transformation and savings is now ongoing with additional expected savings of upwards of €52M, and the optimization is, as I mentioned earlier, clearly ongoing here.

The company has now fully confirmed 2024E, which is also a positive and goes some way to the positives for the company here. Here's the 1Q24 bridge. And you can see on the OI side, that most of the things that drove things down are now actually special items, not fundamental and/or recurring trends.

Fresenius Medical Care IR (Fresenius Medical Care IR)

Overall, I expect Fresenius Medical care to leverage its market position and share to deliver higher earnings and further confirm the higher margins, and a recovery in earnings-related trends, to where investors at this price level are seeing significant returns.

Let's check out the valuation for the company.

Valuation for Fresenius Medical care - we have a double-digit 20%+ annualized upside

While I still remain more interested in investing in the Fresenius main company and ticker, I can't deny that the Medical care arm now presents a very appealing thesis here. The company typically trades at something like a 14-15x P/E, and this is very cheap for the estimated growth rate of over 17% that's currently expected for 2023-2026E - every year, on average.

2023 was a poor year - but 2024E is expected to be the first year of a recovery, which will start off with almost double digits at 9%+ EPS growth.

Estimating this company at around 14.1x P/E, which is the 5-year average and avoids almost all of the company's historical overvaluation implies an annualized rate of return of at least 20% or above.

Fresenius Upside F.A.S.T Graphs (Fresenius Upside F.A.S.T Graphs)

The company may only be BBB-rated, and only yield around 3.4% at this time, but it's still appealing at this valuation, because it quite rarely misses estimates and more often (over 66% of the time (Paywalled F.A.S.T graphs link)) manages to hit its targets.

The downside, if the company hits those earnings-related targets and forecasts, is very small, and the potential for negative RoR, if we consider these likely, is also very small. Even if you were to value the company only at something like a 10-11x P/E - and its currently at 13x normalized - it would still result in over 8-13% annualized RoR under these estimates.

Again, the forecasts here are very good.

Other analyst targets?

Very good. There are 19 analysts following the native FME ticker for Fresenius Medical Care, and they give the company a low-end PT of €26, going up all the way to €60/share on the high end. There's a lot of uncertainty in the company and the analyst forecasts here, and most of that is related to when the right time may be to actually invest. I say this because despite an average PT of €40/share, which is 13% above the current native share price of around €35/share, the company only has 2 analysts out of 19 at "BUY", with the vast majority (over 10) at a "HOLD" rating. So, a lot of different opinions and forecasts rule FME and where it's going. There are even 3 analysts that consider this one a "SELL" here, which is interesting. I'd love to look at the theses that the people use that consider the company worth less than €30/share - because even in the most negative growth estimates and market share declines, I have difficulties seeing this.

All in all, I can state with clarity that the company is undervalued here. I consider it to be an attractive "BUY" at this time and would add - but I invest through Fresenius instead of the Medical care wing - though given recent organizational changes, I may add to FME as well going forward.

Here is my thesis for the 2024E period and going forward, updated for June of 2024.

Thesis

I view FMS as a company to buy. It's a leader in the kidney care sector and owns large parts of the dialysis operations in the US market as well as on an international basis. It's BBB-rated, has an acceptable yield, and has a near-72% upside going forward to the next few years.

The company is a very solid "BUY" here - and the recent decline due to the Ozempic trial results does not faze me in the least. I show you two reasons why this company is actually unlikely to see any sort of impact as of this, at worst we'll see some delays in treatments.

The recent company quarterly earnings report means that I am sticking to my price target for the company, as well as my stance - and I still consider it "cheap" despite not being as cheap as it was back in October. I now look at the June and 2024E period.

I maintain my PT of $34/share for the long term and rate it a "BUY".

Remember, I'm all about :

1. Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight, and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

2. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

3. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation, but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

4. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has a realistic upside based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.

Because the company fulfills every single one of my criteria, it is a "BUY" to me here. I'm talking about both FMS and FRE here, but this article is on FMS.