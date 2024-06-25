Francesco Scatena

Investment Thesis

Growth in the company's legacy business has stagnated in recent years, but it remains highly cash generative. The company's highly competent management team is using the cash flow to invest in its traceability product, which offers high growth potential, as it benefits from regulatory tailwinds. The management team is well aligned with shareholders, with high insider ownership. However, valuation is high, with a current P/E ratio of 55, which is expected to be around 20 by 2026, even considering the most bullish scenario which management has outlined. Therefore, investors have little to no margin of safety at this valuation, especially considering competitive threats from larger players. I therefore believe the current risk reward favors a Neutral rating for its shares.

Company Overview

ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK) operates a B2B SaaS platform with multiple offerings to its customers. Its legacy business helps its customers with regulatory compliance with regard to food safety, as well as supply chain management. Though this segment has not seen its revenue grow, it remains highly profitable with margins close to 30%. The company's highly capable CEO Randy Fields has in recent years leveraged the cash flow from its legacy business to grow ReposiTrak's Network Traceability product, which remains the key growth driver going forward. Insider ownership is above 30% and the management team has a history of taking actions which have proven to be well aligned with shareholder interests.

Tailwinds from expected regulations in 2026

In order to understand the recent appreciation in ReposiTrak's share price, investors need to understand the impact from the FDA's Food Traceability Initiative, which was proposed in November 2022, that implements Section 204(d) of the FDA Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA). This regulation requires the traceability of certain food items and the ingredients it contains, at all points in the food chain. The types of food on the Food Traceability List (FTL) range from fresh vegetables, to cheese and even sea food. For the items on this list, food producers, processors, distributors and retailers must maintain detailed records which should include certain key data elements (KDEs). The main drive for this initiative by the FDA is to reduce the high number of illnesses and deaths caused by contaminated foods.

ReposiTrak's Traceability Network provides an easy to implement platform that helps any company involved in the food chain to meet and even exceed the requirements set by FDA’s FSMA 204. The tailwinds for ReposiTrak's product offering from this regulation were further amplified last December, when the nation's largest grocer, Kroger (KR), published its Food Traceability Policy and Requirements document. Though the 204 regulation was applicable only to specific food items, Kroger required its suppliers to collect and record the traceability information for all food products entering its facilities. The opportunity that this presented for the company was called out by ReposiTrak's CEO during its Q2 2024 earnings call where he stated:

Rule 204 from the FDA covers, call it, 5% to 7% of the food products that go through a supermarket. Keep that number in mind, 5% to 7%. What just happened is, the industry said, we're going to go from 5% to 7% to 100%. So you can work the numbers out, it's between a 15 and 20 time expansion of the size of the opportunity.

As highlighted above, Kroger's approach is likely to become an industry standard and thereby create a massive TAM for ReposiTrak's product. The company is investing heavily in sales and marketing to make use of this opportunity to grow its pipeline. Multiple major suppliers were signed onto its Traceability Network in February, April and June this year, with more expected in the near future. The company's CFO stated that the revenue impact would be substantial as he explained during the company's latest earnings call saying:

However, the bottom line, we are more confident than ever before that those customers in hand today will double the size of our annual recurring revenue in the next 24 to 36 months.

In light of the positive developments with regard to its traceability network product, the company rebranded itself to better align its brand with the new growth business. In December last year, the company changed its name from Park City Group to ReposiTrak, further showcasing the focus and priority given to its new business over the legacy business.

Financial highlights

Solid growth in recurring revenue with high profitability

Created using data from Seeking Alpha

As shown above, the company has shown steady revenue growth in recent years. Its revenue is nearly 100% recurring in nature. Most of its revenue is currently derived from its legacy product offering. Nevertheless, revenue from its Traceability Network has shown rapid growth and represented 5% of the total revenue in its latest quarter, compared to less than 2% a few quarters ago.

Revenue growth in Q3 2024 was up 5%, with gross margins remaining above 80%. The company earned a net income of $1.4 million, at a profit margin of 28%. Though revenue growth was weak last quarter, management has stated that it takes approximately six to nine months for a newly signed customer to contribute meaningfully towards revenue. Therefore, investors can expect the recent signings to contribute to strong revenue growth later this year.

Strong balance sheet supports dividends and share repurchases

The business remains highly cash generative, which allows the management team to return cash back to shareholders through dividends and repurchases. Though its annual dividend of $0.07 is relatively small, there is ample room for this to be increased in upcoming quarters. Meanwhile, management is leveraging its strong balance sheet, which consists of nearly $25 million in cash and no debt, to repurchase its common and preferred shares.

Valuation

According to Analyst Estimates, the company expected to earn $0.27 per share in FY 2024, which is unchanged compared to the prior year. Despite revenue growing above 5%, margins have been slightly held back as the company ramps up its spend on sales and marketing. At today's share price of $15, the company is trading at P/E ratio of 55.

Looking ahead, analysts forecast revenue growth of close to 15% in the next two years, with earnings estimated at $0.38/share in FY 2026. This implies a P/E ratio of 40. Management's expectations are, however, much more bullish. In the most bullish scenario, if the company is able to double its revenues in the next two years, as stated by its CFO, this would mean that FY 2026 revenues would reach close to $40 million. In this bullish scenario, I would expect that company's profit margins to be close to 35%, which would imply an Earnings per Share of $0.77. In this case, the P/E ratio based on its FY 2026 earnings would fall to 20. Even considering management's bullish forecasts, I find the shares to be close to fully valued, without a sufficient margin of safety.

I believe the reasoning behind this high valuation is the market sees a large runway for the company to demonstrate high growth, even beyond 2026. Furthermore, the recent momentum that the business has seen while signing multiple suppliers onto its platform, has made the market feel more optimistic. The company and its management have a successful track record of adding supplier and growing product revenues, as it had done previously with its legacy offering. This was reiterated recently by its CEO when he said:

We took compliance from 0 to 100,000 facilities over about 5 years or so and I'm quite confident we're going to do the same again.

Risks

Valuation multiple compression

Though I do see the green field opportunity ahead for the company, there appears to be no room for error when considering the valuation of its shares today. Any miss-steps or delays in onboarding suppliers, would lead to a significant compression in its valuation multiple and future investor returns could face a significant headwind due to multiple compression.

Increased competition

It is evident that the company has a strong product offering, but its superiority versus competitors remains unclear. Large players such as IBM (IBM)with its customized Intelligence suite and Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) have showcased purpose-built offerings to comply with the FSMA 204 regulations. Therefore, competitive threats remain a significant risk, especially considering the company's size versus its rivals.

Conclusion

The market has become increasingly confident that the company can achieve the management team's most bullish forecasts of doubling its revenue in the next two to three years, and has therefore rewards shares with a high valuation. I believe the tailwinds from recent regulations as well as industry dynamics continue to strongly benefit the company and will help it achieve attractive growth rates and high profit margins in the next few years. However, the high valuation gives investors no margin of safety, which I think is necessary, especially in light of competitive threats from larger players in the industry. I therefore believe a Neutral rating is justified for its shares.