In the world of consumer apparel, there's no doubt that Nike (NKE) is currently the king.

The company, which is worth roughly $146 billion in market cap (as of last close), did more than $50 billion in sales and $5 billion in profit over the last twelve months, which puts it in a class of its own:

On a revenue basis, this industry megalith is roughly 5x larger than its closest competitor, V.F. Corp (VFC), and on a profit basis, NKE is more than 3x the size of closest competitor Lululemon (LULU).

However, over the last few years, a new player has come onto the scene: ON Holding (NYSE:ONON). This new challenger is only a fraction of the size of NKE in terms of financial results, but it's currently trading as the fifth-largest company in the space. This is well ahead of other industry staples like Ralph Lauren (RL), Skechers (SKX), and Under Armor (UA).

Why the rich multiple?

In short - growth.

ONON's recent meteoric growth has been nothing short of astounding. The brand's products continue to garner rave reviews across the board, and the marketing team continues to notch wins with new celebrity endorsements and tremendous word of mouth buzz, powering significant expansion YoY:

Overall, it's impossible to deny the brand's momentum.

The real question is whether or not the company can sustain its popularity to become a long-term fixture in the consumer apparel space.

While many, many brands have flash-in-the-pan moments that have since fizzled - think Allbirds (BIRD) - we believe that ON Holding could be the 'next company up' due to its unique blend of cross demographic appeal, high quality products, and operational expertise. We're not saying that it will become the next NKE, but we think that the company is well set up to have a shot at becoming just that.

Today, we'll review ONON's product, marketing, and ops, in addition to the company's valuation, in order to explain why we think the stock could be an attractive long-term investment.

Sound good? Let's dive in.

On's Product

As is the case with all companies, you can split up a business's activities into 3 core segments - Product, Ops, and Marketing. To explain why we think ON is well positioned to excel in coming years, we're going to take a look at each of these responsibilities in more depth to explain why we're structurally bullish for the long term.

Let's start with ONON's products, which are the core reason for that.

From a base level, ONON is a footwear and apparel manufacturer that creates higher-end athleisure products for athletes and hikers:

On

While the brand's focus is on activity, the company has found more mainstream appeal outside of that realm.

Anecdotally, you'll often see ON shoes worn in a non-athletic context, whether it's a suburban mom waiting in a Starbucks (SBUX) line, or a financial professional in New York walking into work. We've also often seen ONON's sneakers frequently recommended to elderly people in reviews and message boards.

Why the popularity?

In short, many people simply find the apparel extremely, extremely comfortable and breathable.

The company's shoes (and clothing, more broadly) are the result of a design ethos focused on 'running on clouds', which has resulted in a number of specific design decisions and innovations that support efficient and comfortable activity. At the core of this is a patented cushioning system called 'Cloudtec':

On

In the company's own words, innovation in this realm is a top product priority, which (in our view) is responsible for a significant chunk of the company's results:

Our in-house research and development team includes a talented team of sports scientists, engineers, material experts and designers who work out of the On Labs in Zurich and Ho-Chi-Minh City. We aim to deliver a constant stream of innovations inspired by the product vision of the On team, the needs of our world-class athletes, customer feedback and advances in materials and manufacturing technologies. We also partner with leading universities, such as the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology and the Fraunhofer Institute, and with innovative suppliers to co-develop new technologies and introduce them to market. These innovations and the performance they deliver have established On as a trusted brand for world-class athletes, amateur runners and customers looking for performance-infused footwear, sportswear and accessories.

It's true that some view this 'cloud running' ethos as a gimmick, but the broader populace appears not to care. The shoes are comfortable, premium, and do a good job at everything from working out to going about an average day. Reviews corroborate this.

On the financial side, ONON's products net out to a strong gross margin profile of nearly 60%, which has remained stable over the last few years - no mean feat given the bouts of inflation we've seen:

Seeking Alpha

This margin gives the marketing and ops teams a lot of room to work with when it comes to brand excess.

While the company does a good job on the manufacturing and margin front, we also believe that it has one of the best go-to-market strategies that we have ever seen, with each market, product, and distribution method perfectly mapped below:

On

Management wants to expand horizontally across different shoe and apparel markets, having each market contribute at least 5% to sales over the long term.

From a product perspective, this could get very confusing, but we're pleasantly surprised at the company's dedication and thoughtfulness when it comes to expanding across segments. This is a core point of strategic failure that we see in apparel, but ONON appears to be managing the complexity well.

On's Marketing

While ONON's premium product experience has driven a tremendous amount of the company's results based on word of mouth alone, the company's positioning has done a good job at driving growth as well, for two separate reasons.

Firstly, the company has continued to focus on marketing to its core userbase of runners, which has built credibility over time.

As a mixed wholesale/DTC brand, it's likely been tempting for ONON to run display ads or other highly trackable performance marketing to gain customers, but we've seen them focus on brand instead, which we think is the right move in apparel.

Physical goods like ONON's shoes can't be sold as a subscription product, which means that optimizing LTV is a challenge. Brand, in our mind, is one of the best ways to build LTV over time. Thus, it's a smart investment.

Additionally, ONON's focus on its core running / athletic userbase also means that it's building a durable business, in an industry that is otherwise mostly trend oriented.

Many have expressed concerns about ONON's ubiquity, which is similar to BIRD's ubiquity from a few years ago. However, we see a key difference here in that there's a deeper relationship that people have with ONON vs. BIRD, which is largely explainable by ONON's more purpose-driven brand. This isn't to say that BIRD isn't 'purpose' driven, but rather that ONON shoes are for athletes. They are for running. Whether or not people actually run in them doesn't matter - it's the positioning that counts.

BIRD's shoes were essentially just an eco-friendlier version of a normal sneaker.

This depth, in our mind, should buttress ONON from deterioration in a similar way to how LULU has seen sustained interest from an athletic crowd.

Secondly, this focus on brand has had a positive spillover effect when it comes to athleisure. Core customers will continue to buy, but perimeter customers will continue to buy based on the fact that buying makes them feel like they're in the center.

ONON's shoes make people feel like they're part of the core userbase. This perimeter buying base is MUCH larger than the center group, which is what is driven such a large portion of the results.

This is perhaps one of the only large businesses that can focus marketing to a small niche in order to draw bigger crowds, which is an incredible point of long-term leverage.

ONON gets this, which is encouraging:

On

In concrete terms, ONON's brand positioning, word of mouth engagement, and growth strategies have resulted in some incredible growth, which you can see below:

On

Over the last two years, sales have nearly tripled as margins have remained stable (or even grown slightly), which showcases both how brand premium and awareness both power results.

In a formula, it looks like this:

More awareness + at a higher premium = expanding margins and profitability.

Marketing's investments into physical footprint, partnerships, and sponsorships have seen huge ROI, and should continue to do so:

On

All in all, between the brand's strong word of mouth profile as a result of the product, as well as the company's focus on building a brand with a durable group, we think that the company is setting itself up for long-term success with a larger and larger group of customers.

On's Ops

Finally, we come to Ops, which can best be measured by the company's overall efficiency and performance.

First off, ONON's recent pivot to profitability is encouraging, showcasing how the company's inherent operating leverage is beginning to pay off internally:

TradingView

On a more granular note, the company has also done a good job of optimizing internal spend, with a history of positive operating margins over the last several quarters:

Seeking Alpha

Finally, management is focused on drilling down into HR and marketing efficiencies over the coming years, which makes sense to us from a margin perspective:

On

Over the long term, we see ONON's ops, marketing, and product teams all focusing on executing on the right opportunities.

On's Valuation

But what is the company worth?

Right now, ONON is trading at 5.3x sales, and roughly 89x net income, although that will likely come down substantially given the recent-ness of the company's pivot to profitability, ONON's consistent margins, and continued top-line revenue growth.

Management thinks that they'll see 16% EBITDA margins for FY 2024, which seems reasonable to us given the execution so far. With $2.5 billion in sales expected in the next FY, that translates to an EBITDA of $409 million. With a market cap of roughly $12.6 billion currently, that translates to a FY 24 EBITDA multiple of 31x, which appears highly reasonable, in our view.

There's no question, this is more expensive than peers, as we laid out at the beginning of this article:

Seeking Alpha

However, ONON is also growing much faster, which means that this multiple makes sense in context.

For a company growing top-line sales at 29% on a constant currency basis, with consistent margins, a ~30x multiple for FY 24 seems attractive. We don't think that there's a lot of room to expand this valuation further, but at the company's growth rates, there's an attractive opportunity here on an organic basis.

With a sales multiple frame, ONON is also trading towards the lower end of the range since IPO:

TradingView

All in all, ONON appears to be a solid company trading at a reasonable multiple.

Risks

As always, there are risks to our thesis. We see two that are the most important.

First off, we think ONON's brand strength and offerings put the company in a different tier than other fad-driven fashion brands, which many investors have worried about. We see ONON as closer to the LULU / NKE space than BIRD or GOOS, which have struggled.

However, if ONON's shoes and apparel do prove to be influenced by trends, then investors are in for a rude awakening. The gross margin profile should protect the company to some degree, but a slowdown in growth would also hurt the multiple. Either way, if sales slip, then we're likely to see big losses in the stock.

Additionally, there's a concern here when it comes to the multiple. We don't think that 80x current EPS / 31x FY 24 EBITDA appears expensive, but others may feel differently. If inflation picks back up or the market's multiple comes in, ONON may fall more than other apparel stocks.

Summary

However, taken together, ONON appears to be a fast-growing, premium company, trading at an attractive price. With a strong organic opportunity, we see shares growing by leaps and bounds over time. There are risks, but we think that ONON's brand, market position, and product are better positioned and could grow, over time, to rival key market players like NKE and LULU.

We rate ONON a 'Strong Buy'.

