While Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) has a lot of catalysts for the stock over the next few years, one of the biggest benefits of the ongoing weakness in EVs is a reduction in competition. The EV company continues to make massive progress in turning existing production profitable, while the future launch of the R2 and R3 provides the next level up. My investment thesis is ultra-Bullish on Rivian, with signs the stock is building off a base at $10.

Toyota Motors Shifting Away

As with other major auto manufacturers, Toyota Motor (TM) is shifting away from EV production. The shifts by Ford (F) and Apple (AAPL) in prior research is leaving an EV market for Rivian to grab without the expected massive competition from some of the leading auto manufacturers and potential start-ups.

The difference with Toyota is an apparent move to double down on internal combustion engines. At the end of May, the auto manufacturer held a conference with Mazda and Subaru to announce a doubling down on plans to develop new ICE engines with a goal to decarbonize.

The Toyota Chairman famously claimed at the start of 2024 that the EV market probably won't top 30% of the auto market in the future. The auto manufacturer is the largest in the world with up to 1 million vehicles delivered every month and the company is now more focused on hybrid electric vehicles with BEVs less than 1% of sales now and only amounted to 1,897 EV sales in the U.S. during Q1'24.

Based on sales, Toyota Motor and Ford are both top 4 auto companies in the world. Both companies have recently pulled back from manufacturing EVs or have pushed further into making ICE vehicles.

Major Catalysts

Rivian has both a major short-term and a long-term catalyst for the business. The major short-term catalyst for the stock is the company proving the ability for the business to become profitable without needing to ramp production from the current levels below 5K monthly.

The EV manufacturer recently retooled the Normal, IL, plant to strip out costs via improving R1 production efficiency. The company both launched new R1S and R1T versions while incorporating new lower cost parts into production.

The biggest negative for Rivian was the Q1'24 gross loss per unit delivered of $39,784. Most investors can't get past the fact the EV company entered Q2 losing nearly $40K per vehicle produced and don't comprehend how management has plans to quickly wipe out these losses by Q4 without a boost to production.

By the Q1'24 earnings report on May 7, Rivian already announced the achievement of all the milestones associated with the R1 plant retooling in Illinois. The company forecasts the retooling to boost R1 production, leading to 35% of the cost reductions needed to reach a profitable auto gross margin by Q4.

The majority of the cost reductions are related to buying new parts in bulk at 50K annual units, versus initial orders at far lower production levels. In addition, Rivian has incorporated new parts and materials contributing to the lower costs expected to cut nearly 50% of the total loss, or more than $20K from the $43K loss back in Q4'23.

In essence, Rivian will start Q3 with vehicle gross margins near breakeven. The EV company will spend the rest of the year improving efficiency and working on new revenue streams.

With all of the heavy lifting down, Rivian should head into the 2024 Investor Day on June 27 with a focus on closing a much smaller gap. The market sentiment should shift as the company goes from losing around $40K per unit to somewhere sub $10K and closer to just $5K.

The longer-term catalyst is the launch of the lower end R2 and R3 models. Rivian has been very successful at grabbing market share for EVs topping $70K in value, but the company needs to take the next step by offering lower end models to grab a vastly larger market opportunity.

The new realignment of the Normal plant places production at 215K units, with 60K for the premium R1s and EDVs. The majority of production volumes will focus on the R2s and R3s, with 155K units.

Once Rivian is producing positive auto margins on the R1s, the market can shift to the longer-term focus knowing the R2s and R3s provide a massive catalyst with units costs in the $35K to $45K range.

The path to substantially higher stock prices was highlighted by Gary Black. The famous Tesla (TSLA) investor and Managing Partner of The Future Fund uses these financial metrics to warrant a Rivian stock price of $30 now turning into $67 by 2030:

Revenue - 526K units @ $45K = $22.7 billion

Auto Gross Margin - 20%, or $2.7 billion

EBITDA - $2.5 billion

EV/S - 3.5x, or $79.5 billion (+/- net cash/debt balance)

Mr. Black uses a 14.1% discount rate to achieve the current stock valuation of $30. Rivian is currently only trading at $11 for a minimal market cap of $10 billion.

The consensus estimates have Rivian actually producing 2030 sales of $47 billion. The company will have 215K units from the plant in Illinois and will naturally need additional R2/R3 units from the Georgia plant to reach these higher sales levels.

The plant was originally forecast to cost $5 billion, and the R2 production shift to Illinois allows the potential delay of the full capex cost. The full plant has the ability to produce 400K units and Gary Black is only suggesting sales of ~300K units from the Georgia plant in 2030 in a likely nod the plant might not open the phase 2 200K phase until beyond 2030.

The EV manufacturer currently has a cash balance of $7.9 billion, with debt of $4.4 billion. The market is probably worried about a Fisker (OTC:FSRNQ) outcome, but as Rivian turns to positive gross margins, the company will easily find financing for the business to fund the build-out of the Georgia plant and the additional sales in Illinois.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Toyota focused more on ICE vehicles leaves Rivian with one less competitor. The upcoming Investor Day could provide a major catalyst if management is able to confirm a much lower loss per unit in Q3.

Investors should continue using the weakness in Rivian to build a position, with the stock starting to trade better off the $10 lows.