JHVEPhoto

Listen below or on the go on Apple Podcasts and Spotify

Boeing (BA) offers to buy Spirit Aero (SPR) for $35 a share mainly in stock - WSJ. (00:28) Novo Nordisk (NVO) to spend $4.1B to build new plant for obesity drugs in N.C. (01:12) Oracle (ORCL): TikTok (BDNCE) ban in U.S. would 'adversely' impact earnings. (02:04)

This is an abridged transcript of the podcast.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) has offered to acquire Spirit Aerosystems (NYSE:SPR) in a mainly stock deal that values the supplier at about $35 a share.

Boeing (BA) was closing in on an all-cash deal for Spirit (SPR) over the weekend, when the company switched to an offer that consisted mainly of stock, according to a WSJ report late Monday, which cited people familiar with the matter.

A $35 price represents a premium of about 6% to Spirit's (SPR) closing price on Monday.

Under the proposed deal, Spirit (SPR) will shed operations that make parts for Boeing rival Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY).

Novo Nordisk (NVO) will invest $4.1B to build a second fill and finish manufacturing facility in Clayton, N.C. focused on injectable medications, including current and future ones for obesity.

The development comes as Novo, which makes the weight loss drug Wegovy (semaglutide), and rival Eli Lilly (LLY), which markets Zepbound (tirzepatide), are both experiencing supply constraints due to high demand for the treatments.

The Danish drugmaker said the new plant will add 1.4M additional square feet of production space.

Once finished between 2027 and 2029, the building is expected to add 1,000 new jobs. Novo already has ~2,500 employees in the area.

The drugmaker noted that this year, it plans to invest $6.8B to increase production overall.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) is warning investors that the law that could potentially ban TikTok in the U.S. may hurt its earnings.

President Biden in April signed into law a bill that would ban TikTok in the U.S. unless it is divested from its China-based parent company ByteDance (BDNCE) and finds new ownership.

Oracle (ORCL) said in its annual report that "This will make it unlawful to provide internet hosting services to TikTok. If we are unable to provide those services to TikTok, and if we cannot redeploy that capacity in a timely manner, our revenues and profits would be adversely impacted."

"Compliance with these laws may increase our expenses as we engage specialized or other additional resources to assist us with our compliance efforts," the software provider added.

TikTok is said to be one of Oracle's (ORCL) biggest customers, and its cloud infrastructure stores the app's U.S. user data.

JPMorgan analyst Mark Murphy in a recent note cautioned that the TikTok ban's impact on Oracle’s (ORCL) business "is less of a CY24 concern but could be a looming topic further out."

UBS' Karl Keirstead said while a TikTok ban/shutdown is a negative, it may not "wreck" the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure story.

More articles on Seeking Alpha:

Shein confidentially files paperwork for possible London IPO - reports

Uber cutting out idle time for NYC drivers by enacting lock-out periods - report

Google working on customizable chatbot product to rival Meta, Character. AI - report

Catalyst watch:

Shareholders with Apartment Income REIT (AIRC) will vote on the buyout offer from Blackstone (BX).

Shareholders with Model N (MODN) will vote on the buyout offer from Vista Equity Partners.

Notable investor events include Trinity Industries' (TRN) Investor Day, and Arthur J. Gallagher's (AJG) Investor Meeting.

Datadog (DDOG) will hold its annual Dash event in New York City. Bank of America has the event circled as a catalyst due to new product announcements and integrations that could further entrench Datadog (DDOG) into the AI theme.

Representatives from Crocs (CROX), PVH (PVH), On Holding (ONON), Deckers Outdoor (DECK), and Golden Goose will speak at the Footwear News Summit in New York City.

The National Transportation Safety Board will hold its final board meeting on the Norfolk Southern (NSC) 2023 train derailment and subsequent hazardous material release. Five NTSB Members will hear presentations from investigators, deliberate over the draft report, and vote on the proposed findings, probable cause and safety recommendations.

FedEx (FDX) will hold its FQ4 earnings conference call at 5pm. The stocks with the highest trading correlation with FedEx (FDX) on its earnings day are United Parcel Service (UPS), Expeditors International (EXPD), and Landstar System (LSTR).

Now let’s take a look at the markets as of 6 am. Ahead of the opening bell today, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures are in the green. Crude oil is down 0.4% at $81 per barrel. Bitcoin is down 0.7% at $60,000.

In the world markets, the FTSE 100 is down 0.1% and the DAX is down 1%.

The biggest movers for the day premarket: Shares of Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) dropped 10.9% after the company guided for significantly lower-than-expected earnings per share this year amid weak demand for new pool construction.

On today’s economic calendar: