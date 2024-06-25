ViewApart

Introduction

I wanted to revisit Corning Inc. (NYSE:GLW) to see how well it did over the last year. It has been around a year since I first covered the company, and during that time, the company’s sales took a slight hit, which was not unexpected given the tough markets in 2023. Despite it all, the company maintained its profitability relatively well, and given the upcoming recoveries in the PC and mobile markets, coupled with the advancements in AI, I believe there is a lot of opportunity for outperformance going forward. Even with relatively conservative estimates, GLW remains a buy.

Briefly on Financials

In terms of revenues, seeing this downtrend over the last year is unsurprising. Macroeconomic issues of high interest rates led to lower demand and an overall depressed environment, especially in the PC and mobile markets. Many, if not all companies that are somehow involved in these depressed markets likely saw their top-line growth deteriorate throughout 2022 and 2023.

Seeking Alpha

What is more important to me is how efficient the company has been when its sales took a hit. When it comes to the company’s margins, I am pleased that GLW’s margins have been rather consistent throughout the difficult times, which tells me that the management is very capable of cutting what is unnecessary in order to maintain or even improve profitability. Here we can see, on a GAAP basis, that gross margins saw a slight improvement.

Seeking Alpha

Continuing with efficiency and profitability, the company’s ROA and ROE have seen better numbers since over the last year, the company’s bottom line took a slight hit, however, it does look like the bottom line is rebounding, but I would need to see a couple of more quarters to come to such a conclusion.

Seeking Alpha

In terms of competitive advantage, I like to look at the company’s return on total capital or ROTC against its peers to see if it has any advantage or a moat. I usually like to see at least 10%, if possible, but it depends on the sector. Here, we can see GLW is somewhere in the middle of the pack, with none of the peers going over 10%, which tells me it is not an easy feat to achieve above 10% returns.

Seeking Alpha

In terms of the company’s financial position, as of Q1 ’24, which was filed on May 2nd ’24, GLW had around $1.4B in cash and equivalents, against $7B in long-term debt, which could be significant, especially during the tougher economic environment where operations may see declines. So, is $7B in long-term debt a cause for concern? The company made around $254m in operating income while paying out around $71m in net interest expense. This means the company’s interest coverage ratio is around 3.5x. Many analysts believe that anything over 2x is a good ratio, and the debt is not an issue. I don’t share the same sentiment and would like to see the coverage ratio be over 5x at least, which provides a cushion for bad years of performance, however, in this case, I think 3.5x is decent considering we have seen bad years of performance already, so I think, in the future, this ratio will go back over 5x. Just in FY21, the company’s coverage ratio was well over 7x, while in FY22, it was around 5x, so I don’t think it’s going to be a cause for concern any time soon.

Comments on the Outlook

Display Technologies

As I mentioned earlier, the PC and mobile sectors have seen a downturn over the last couple of years, which brought the company’s growth to a halt in terms of sales, the Display Technologies segment is showing some promise going forward, and being the top performer in terms of net income (made around 44% of total net income in Q1 ’24), I think this segment over the next year or two will prove to be the catalyst that will help GLW to get out of the downtrend.

The mobile markets have returned to growth, with a solid growth of around 6% in the first quarter of 2024, according to Counterpoint. This is good news for GLW for obvious reasons. The segment makes up around 26% of total revenues and over 43% of net income (FY23), so any meaningful improvement here, will play a huge role in improving the company’s profitability. The PC market has also started to see some growth, but it doesn’t look to be as robust as the mobile one. Especially with the advent of AI that will be available on-device, a refresh cycle pushed by the new devices of Apple (AAPL) with its Apple Intelligence features to be fully launched in 2025, and also the push from Qualcomm (QCOM), I am expecting the demand to be robust over the next couple of years at least. It is hard to put a growth number on it for now, but I will be looking at future reports and how well these features do with the consumer.

In terms of the other promising segment, which is the automotive, even with a slight slowdown in EV sales, Hybrids, and plug-in Hybrids are stepping up with fantastic growth y/y. This should drive further growth for GLW as the bridge to fully electric transportation needs to be filled by hybrids first until EVs are more on par with ICEs in terms of upkeep.

Optical Communications

Another very promising segment for the company is Optic Communications. With the rise of AI, data centers need to be able to deliver a vast amount of data very quickly, so as the world progresses towards 5G and its applications within data centers with AI capabilities, Corning should see a good deal of demand over the next while, as more and more enterprises build out their data centers revolved around the AI technology. The company recently said that its “ability to integrate innovations across fiber cables and connectors to trade end-to-end solutions is a unique competitive advantage and we’re accumulating significant customer wins for upcoming AI data center builds.” We are still in that explosion phase of the new tech, so I am expecting quite a decent increase in demand for updating optics that can handle all the data necessary to use AI capabilities as efficiently as possible and GLW’s expertise is a competitive advantage.

In summary, the two top revenue contributors should see a resurgence in top-line growth driven by a refresh cycle of mobiles and PCs due to the on-device AI capabilities. Hybrids and plug-in hybrids to fill the gap where EVs have left, and the potential of winning more contracts in data center buildouts around AI should help GLW see decent revenue growth.

Valuation

It has been around a year since I forecasted the company’s revenues and margins, so let’s see what has changed since then.

In terms of revenues, I decided to approach it with a very conservative outlook in my opinion. I mentioned that I expect great growth in the next few years, but if I went with let’s say 10% or 15% growth, I would be shooting myself in the foot because I was too optimistic. We don’t know what growth those opportunities will present for GLW, so it is better to be more conservative when forecasting the growth. I went with around 4% CAGR over the next decade, which should be more than possible to attain given the promising outlook of AI, data centers, automotive, and PC and mobile sectors. And to give myself a range of possible outcomes, I am also modeling an optimistic case and a conservative case.

Author

For margins, I decided to keep these stable, and slightly below what the analysts are forecasting the company’s EPS to be in the next few years, just to give myself more margin of safety.

Author

For the DCF model, I went with the company’s WACC of around 6.2% as my discount rate, and a 2.5% terminal growth rate, because I would like the company to at least match the US long-term inflation goal.

Author

Additionally, I decided to add another 10% discount on the final intrinsic value just to be even more conservative. With that said, GLW’s intrinsic value is $56 a share, which means even with such conservative estimates, the company is trading at a discount.

Author

Risks to the Thesis

The biggest glaring risks to me are the potential flops of the mentioned promising revenue catalysts above. The AI hype may not be enough to fuel a refresh cycle of mobile phones and PCs to the point where the company sees a significant increase in sales. The same goes for data center and automotive demand.

The macroeconomic uncertainty in the short run is still a decent risk that may continue to weigh on the company’s performance. The higher for longer rhetoric of interest rates may continue to put a damper on demand.

Competition is always going to be another risk. Even with the company controlling a big share of the optical and mobile segments, any innovation that is more efficient than what GLW is offering will take a decent market share from them.

However, I believe these risks are accounted for in my conservative model above, but it was only fair to mention them anyway.

Closing Comments

With the underperformance in the last year, I think this is a good opportunity to accumulate more shares or start a position and see how the company’s performance develops over the next 3 years or so. I am very interested to see how the AI technology will be implemented into more of our devices and how Corning will be able to take advantage of such demand going forward. Therefore, I am reiterating a buy rating and count this underperformance so far as a blessing in disguise.