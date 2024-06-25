ESGU: Pretty Much A Core S&P 500 Fund

Boy Wirat

I’ve been public in the past expressing my concerns over the “ESG movement,” but that’s not to say it isn’t worth exploring as an investment thesis. Social, environmental and governance issues remain at the forefront of institutional mandates, and as a good investor, you always want to think about where the money is going. If you believe that ESG-labeled companies have a chance at outperforming non-ESG companies, then you may want to consider the iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU). This ETF gives investors exposure to ESG-friendly large- and mid-cap US stocks.

Based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus Index, ESGU selects its constituents using a combination of ESG ratings and negative screening for companies with involvement in controversial activities or industries that wouldn’t be considered sustainable. The challenge in general with ESG investing is that every entity seemingly has a different way of defining what companies should be categorized as such. Having said that, iShares is huge as a fund family, and I’m confident that their methodology is as good, if not better, than most when it comes to criteria selection.

A Look At The Holdings

Here’s the thing - the top holdings? It’s all the ones you are familiar with. And, of course, Nvidia is the top position.

ishares.com

This is where some of my skepticism comes from, but maybe it’s just me. The top 10 positions make up 33% of the fund, and look no different than what you see from the S&P 500 or Russell 1000. It’s basically a core equity fund that has some companies screened out that are lower weighted and wouldn’t likely contribute much performance anyway.

Sector Composition

I would think that sector allocation is where ESG investing would be most visibly seen. In ESGU, Tech makes up the largest allocation at 33%, followed by Health Care at 12% and Financials at 11%.

ishares.com

When we look at the sector allocations here relative to the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV), it looks extremely similar.

ishares.com

So we have similar sector weightings overall, and the same top 10 overall. Remind me again where the screening methodology for ESG matters then? Perhaps I’m being a bit too harsh, but the reality is this looks very much like the S&P 500, just with the ESG letters attached to the fund name.

Peer Comparison

With demand for ESG-purposeful investments continuing to grow, ESGU competes with an expanding universe of ESG-themed ETFs. But unlike most of them, ESGU integrates ESG criteria across the full spectrum of factors that shape an investment, anchoring those ratings to the MSCI ESG rating methodology. Again - I think that the methodology seems sound, but the holdings overlap makes it hard to differentiate against the broader S&P 500.

To make for a fair comparison, it’s worth zeroing in on the Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG), which also screens stocks based on ESG factors. This fund has a different approach as it screens through a more narrow lens, focusing on more of a large-cap growth tilt. This could be appealing to those who are looking for concentrated exposure to that segment. When we look at the price ratio of ESGU to NULG, we find that, as you’d expect given how well growth has worked, NULG has outperformed. This has more to do with the style factor than ESG screening, though.

stockcharts.com

Pros and Cons

On the positive side, ESGU gives investors easy, low-cost access to a broad array of companies that have managed to convince ESG specialists that they possess ESG characteristics. And as sustainable investing becomes more mainstream, ESG companies might benefit from rising investor demand that could also translate into more consistent, long-term gains.

All of that sounds great. The problem is: ESG doesn’t seem to look any different from non-ESG core market proxies. Moreover, ESG rating methodologies are not standardized. There are currently no common ‘rules’ for how to measure and score a company’s ESG performance. Different providers can and do measure different things, and/or measure the same things differently, which can result in subjectivity and potential biases in the investment process.

Additionally, although the fund’s sector composition is meant to address trade-offs between sustainability (e.g., avoidance of polluting sectors) and diversification, investors might be exposed to higher volatility or cyclicality in ESGU because of concentrated exposures to certain sectors or industries.

Conclusion

With our world becoming more interconnected and facing urgent environmental, social and governance issues, demand for sustainable investment solutions is likely to grow stronger. The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is one way to play it, just because of the name and methodology alone. But I question if the screening criteria are strong enough for this to be a differentiator in a portfolio beyond the “feel good” factor of investing in ESG companies. For that reason alone, I’d rather avoid the fund, as I don’t see too much different with what it does. But, if you are set on ESG core-like exposure, ESGU is as good as any other major fund out there.