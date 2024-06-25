Wall Street Breakfast: Rotation In The Making?

Rotation in the making?

Nvidia (NVDA) is sparking broader market chatter after extending its recent losing streak to enter correction territory on Monday. The high-flying stock lost $500B in market cap over the past several sessions, retreating to third place - behind Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT) - in the rankings of the most valuable companies on the planet. It's still up 140% YTD, making it the second-best performer in the S&P 500 Index (SP500) behind Super Micro Computer (SMCI), which has nearly tripled in 2024.



Sector rotation? Stocks rose outside of big technology names on Monday, with gains seen in nine of the 11 sectors of the S&P 500. Given weightings and concentration, the benchmark index ended the session lower, as well as the Nasdaq Composite (COMP:IND), while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) tacked on 260 points, led by energy and financials. The value vs. growth equation comes ahead of May's personal consumption expenditure data, the Fed's favorite inflation gauge, which is set to be released on Friday.



A rotation could be healthy, especially for those concerned about concentration risk or overstretched valuations. It could also help sustain the current rally, which is predicated on a soft landing and Fed easing cycle, and boost other sectors that haven't seen significant appreciation this year. While a pause may be warranted, don't immediately dismiss the staying power of tech, as well as the enthusiasm surrounding artificial intelligence and accompanying corporate profits.



SA commentary: "This isn't the tech bubble all over again because the firms causing the tech boom are not just speculative wishful thinking. They are the most profitable entities that have ever existed," writes SA analyst Cullen Roche. "All that said, the rate of change is worrisome. The valuations are worrisome [but] the fundamentals very much support their high valuations. We need to bring time back into perspective here."

AI music

Seeking damages of up to $150K "per work infringed," the biggest record labels in the business are suing AI music generators Suno and Udio for alleged mass infringement of copyrighted sound recordings. There have already been many mounting concerns over using AI in content creation, though partnerships are increasingly being forged. The music industry is "collaborating with responsible developers to build AI tools that put artists in charge," noted Mitch Glazier, CEO, Recording Industry Association of America. "Copy[ing] an artist's life's work and exploit[ing] it without consent or pay set back the promise of genuinely innovative AI for us all." (1 comment)

Aerospace M&A

Boeing (BA) has reportedly offered to acquire Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) in a deal that values the supplier at about $35 a share, representing a premium of about 6% to Spirit's last closing price. The planemaker had been closing in on an all-cash transaction over the weekend, but later switched to an offer that consisted mainly of stock. Under the proposed deal, Spirit will shed operations that make parts for Boeing rival Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY). Investing Group Leader Leo Nelissen said the deal would be a game-changer, as it would help Airbus in de-risking its supply chain and Boeing in enhancing control over its production process. (14 comments)

Production boost

As demand for weight loss drugs continues to surge, Novo Nordisk (NVO) will invest $4.1B to build a second fill-and-finish facility in North Carolina. The development comes as Novo, which makes popular weight loss drugs Ozempic and Wegovy, and rival Eli Lilly (LLY), which markets Zepbound, are experiencing supply constraints due to high demand for the treatments (Wegovy also just got the green light in China). Novo, which plans to invest $6.8B to increase production overall, said the new plant will add 1.4M additional square feet of manufacturing space. (11 comments)