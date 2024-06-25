Opera: Rising ARPU And User Growth At An Attractive Valuation

Jun. 25, 2024 8:45 AM ETOpera Limited (OPRA) Stock2 Comments
Evan Urbanski profile picture
Evan Urbanski
Summary

  • Opera shows promising growth with customizable browsers attracting more users worldwide.
  • ARPU has risen significantly over the past few years, as the company has been able to target high value users.
  • Opera benefits from the Digital Markets Act in the EU, sees potential growth in the gaming market with Opera GX browser.

Searching for information. Using Search Console for data, Searching Browsing Internet Data Information with blank search bar. business people working with computer for finding data.

Boonyakiat Chaloemchavalid/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

Opera Ltd. (NASDAQ:OPRA) appears to have promising growth, as the web browser is attracting more users than ever before. With three customizable browsers, Opera offers users various ways to surf the web. Opera has attracted users

Evan Urbanski is an individual investor looking for deep value within stocks across all sectors. He brings quality research to readers of Seeking Alpha hoping to maximize their portfolio. Evan is recently graduated with a degree in finance from the University of Tampa and wants to learn all about equity markets.

