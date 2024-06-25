SLVP Still Has Steam, But Better From A Dip

Oselote

This Analysis Reaffirms a Buy Rating for iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF

This article reaffirms the Buy rating for the iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF (BATS:SLVP), which was already assigned in the previous rating, as the growth prospects for the silver miners, whose market valuation development this fund follows, will continue to benefit from bright outlook for silver, whose price is poised for an uptrend.

SLVP invests almost exclusively in publicly traded silver mining and exploration companies and will therefore highlight the positive impact of the silver mining industry, where shares will be driven by rising profits on higher metal prices.

This is How SLVP Developed Since the Last Buy Recommendation

Since the buy rating from the previous analysis, SLVP rose 36.45%, outperforming the 25.15% change in the S&P 500, because, as expected, the installation of bullish sentiment on publicly traded silver stocks also provided a tailwind for the ETF.

The strongest contribution to the rise has occurred since the turn of the year 2024.

Given the shortfall in the silver market (we are facing “the second largest market shortfall in more than 20 years,” according to the Silver Institute), increasing demand for silver as a portfolio hedge, and industrial commodity in energy transition and electrification projects against supply largely weighed down by lower ore grades, there has been upward pressure on the price per ounce of the metal.

Silver hit its first record highs of 2024 in mid-late April, and with miners largely revalued by traders on their buying lists, very favorable conditions were created for SLVP to perform so well that it outperformed all of its direct competitors.

Such market conditions ended up fueling the “traditional view” that silver, outperforming gold in a bull market, would continue with robust double-digit gains, following 18.8% from January to April 2024 and 14.3% in April 2024 alone.

The Strong Positive Correlation Between the Silver Price and the SLVP Share Price

Driven by a strong positive correlation with the bullish sentiment on the price of silver, SLVP outperformed other similar publicly traded vehicles linked to publicly traded silver stocks or physical silver over the observed period from prior Buy rating to mid-April 2024. These investment vehicles were (NYSEARCA:SLV), (PSLV), (SIVR), (NYSEARCA:SIL), and (SILJ), as the below chart illustrates:

Source: TradingView

SLVP compared to the silver spot price (XAGUSD:CUR) over the last 5 years:

Source: Seeking Alpha

In addition to the five-year return of SLVP ETF compared to the five-year return of the spot price of silver, the chart above contains a gray area curve that indicates a positive correlation between the ETF and the price of silver. The strong positive correlation between the two assets is indicated by the gray area curve above the zero line for almost all of the past five years. A positive correlation means that the SLVP ETF is most likely in a bullish mood when physical silver is being influenced by bullish sentiment. This is true regardless of the returns, which can also differ greatly between the two assets: how much the two assets performed at the end of the observed period has nothing to do with the relationship explained. Correlation is about the way the two assets move: positive when they tend to move in the same direction (both up trending or down trending), negative when there is an inverse relationship (one up trending, the other down trending, and vice versa). This knowledge is of great importance to be able to make predictions about the ETF's future results.

Although past returns are no guarantee of future results, the “traditional view” of investors so far is that the silver spot price will continue to rise due to robust demand for the metal. In this case, the SLVP ETF should continue its positive momentum as a reflection of up-trending US-listed silver stocks, as their profitability is boosted by the rising silver price.

Silver Continued to Rise After the April Peak, as Did the SLVP

As expected by analysts in April, silver continued to outperform gold in the following weeks, bringing its year-to-date total gain to 32%, compared to gold's 18% return. Silver rose to the podium on May 21, 2024, amid a “wild commodity world,” along with gold and copper-based bronze. According to Yoel Minkoff, Seeking Alpha News Editor silver enjoyed all the safe-haven properties of gold – its shiny cousin – such as a popular hedge against the inflation risk for the value of the portfolios (my note: it's no coincidence that silver is also called "the poor man's gold") along with its own characteristic practical qualities. “Silver is used for industrial purposes, like solar panel cells, and is relatively cheap per ounce compared to expensive gold,” added Yoel Minkoff.

In addition to this information about the future industrial use of the gray metal for solar modules, the Chinese green energy market in particular was seen to give a boost, said the Silver Institute mentioned above, which also considered the electrical and electronics sectors as two important growth drivers.

These forecasts also saw earnings for US silver mining and exploration companies rated upwards, giving their stocks an upside factor, and by tracking these stocks, the SLVP ETF was able to further increase the gain from the previous analysis, outperforming its peers with +52.23% on the market:

Source: TradingView

Mid-late February Share Price Dip for Even Better Returns

In mid-to-late February, the ETF fell as miners were broadly in negative territory due to views suddenly turning bearish on their profits. Hopes of an earlier rate cut by the Federal Reserve dampened following the release of higher-than-expected U.S. inflation data, and that momentum pushed spot prices for the precious metal, the main component of miners' earnings, to a two-month low.

So, if the investment in the SLVP ETF was increased between mid-to-late February when the ETF was trading a dip, then the investor could certainly enjoy a larger increase in value during the subsequent rally. This information must also be taken into account, because if there is a concrete possibility of a sharp drop in the market price, then it would probably not be a bad idea to wait for that before implementing the Buy rating.

The Price Outlook for Silver

Silver is not as good a portfolio hedge as the yellow metal, but as mentioned earlier, this gap may soon be offset again by the fact that its ounces are much cheaper than gold ounces. Inevitably, very positive effects will be seen unfolding on the price of silver, following its shiny cousin, gold, as the yellow metal is expected to be in strong demand as more investors appreciate gold's protective properties against the threats ahead. These include threats to economic growth due to the pressure of high interest rates and persistent inflation, as well as geopolitical tensions between countries.

The long-term outlook for silver has recently been indirectly portrayed as very positive. For its shiny cousin gold, analysts recently predicted a price of over $5,000/oz within the next ten years, up from $2,328.11 at the time of writing. Should such price returns arise due to the need for portfolio hedging strategies amid a risky and uncertain global situation, silver cannot but be expected to benefit as well, as its demand will be driven by cheaper ounces than gold ounces.

The industrial demand for silver is more important than for gold. According to the Silver Institute, as earlier seen, this demand is driven by the electrical and electronics sector as well as green projects and electrification. As silver supply generally cannot keep pace with rising demand due to ever-expensive mining, environmental concerns, and dwindling resources, the upward pressure from the combination of these forces will keep the price per ounce generally positive over the long term.

More in the short-term, instead, expectations that the Fed will start cutting interest rates will help higher precious metal prices shed positivity on the SLVP ETF through renewed bullishness on earnings of US-listed silver stocks. According to US Fed rate traders, the US central bank will cut interest rates by 25 basis points in September, giving a 61.1% probability, up from 44.9% a month ago. Rising expectations of a rate cut bode well for silver as it does not pay income while U.S. Treasuries instead pay interest income based on a pre-determined fixed rate.

Past Performance of the SLVP ETF and Compared to a Mining Industry Benchmark

Rising silver prices help earnings drive up share prices and bode well for the future performance of the SLVP ETF, as the fund tracks the market valuation of shares in publicly traded silver mining and exploration companies.

The table below shows the positive correlation between the returns of the SLVP ETF and the returns of the MSCI ACWI Select Silver Miners Investable Market Index as a “benchmark (%)” for the silver mining industry.

The table below shows the performance of the SLVP ETF on an average annual, cumulative, and calendar year basis (from 2019 to 2023) compared to the MSCI ACWI Select Silver Miners Investable Market Index, as of May 31, 2024.

Source: iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF - From the ETF Website

Regarding SLVP, total return as shown in the above table represents changes in net asset value [or “NAV”] and considers the distributions the ET fund also pays to its investors. On June 17, 2024, SLVP distributed $0.0401 per unit on a semi-annual basis, resulting in a trailing 12-month yield of 0.75% at the time of writing.

SLVP ETF informs about the following meanings: ‘after-tax pre-liquidation’ = Return after tax on distributions. Assumes fund shares are not sold. ‘after-tax post-liquidation’ = Return after tax on distributions and sale of fund shares.

The fund was launched on January 31, 2012, and has an expense ratio of 0.39%, which represents the fees paid to the fund manager. The SLVP ETF compares favorably to the median of all ETFs at 0.49%.

The fund has total assets under management [AUM] of approximately $220,648,639, as of June 21, 2024.

The fund manages 29 positions. The below screenshot shows the first 10 positions sorted by market cap/weight:

Source: iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF - From the ETF Website

These 10 holdings together make up 74% of total assets. SLVP is 99.84% invested in publicly traded stocks in metals and mining companies, while only 0.16% is invested in cash and/or derivatives.

SLVP on the Stock Market: Lower Price Targeted

SLVP ETF has a volume of 18,800,000 shares outstanding which are traded on the Cboe BZX Exchange, formerly known as the BATS Exchange. The Cboe BZX Exchange is located in the United States and its regulators are the Securities and Exchange Commission [SEC] and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority [FINRA].

As of this writing, the fund was trading at $11.75 per share, while its net asset value [NAV] per share was $11.74. Thus, shares are trading at a premium of 0.09%.

Precious metals erased gains made earlier as surprising strength in US business activity last week pushed up peers of the US dollar and bond yields. The headwinds pushed SLVP further lower, but not completely below the MA Ribbon.

Shares are also trading slightly above the midpoint of $10.745 in the 52-week range of $8.01 to $13.48.

Source: TradingView

The 14-day Relative Strength Indicator is at 45.35, suggesting that despite the short-term headwinds just mentioned, shares of the SLVP ETF are not yet oversold, meaning there is still room to move lower.

With inflation proving more stubborn than expected despite 11 Fed rate hikes, borrowing costs are likely to remain high until policymakers are convinced that inflation will return to the 2 percent level.

As mentioned earlier, last week's economic indicators pointed to further strengthening of U.S. business activity, contributing to stubborn inflation and increasing the risk that the Fed will not begin cutting interest rates as early as September, as traders are expecting.

According to Seeking Alpha: The S&P Global U.S. Composite Purchasing Managers Index, which gauges activity in the manufacturing and services sectors, jumped to a 26-month high in June; on the services side, the PMI flash services activity index hit its 17th straight month of growth, while on the manufacturing side, the flash reading climbed to a three-month high.

The main factor driving the Fed to keep interest rates “higher for longer” is robust non-farm payrolls, which are surprisingly higher than expected at this point, and unemployment, which is not falling as policymakers had hoped: US Non-Farm Payrolls hit a five-month high in May 2024, with additions being reported across many industries. Moreover, unemployment is not expected to worsen until 2025, falling only slightly by 0.2 percentage points in 2024 from the current level of 4%.

The result is that a chorus of Federal Reserve officials recently urged caution on the first rate cut, with some apparently suggesting a pivot could even happen as late as 2024. With summer vacations already underway and people typically showing little restraint in spending during this time, there is a risk of more persistent inflation. Fading expectations that the Fed will taper its rates in September will add downward pressure on SLVP shares.

Investors may want to wait a bit before buying SLVP as there is a significant chance of a lower share price than the current one, implying a very good return ahead of a bullish outlook for silver.

Conclusion

With silver prices expected to be generally bullish in the coming months driven by safe-haven purposes and robust industrial demand, shares of the SLVP ETF, which invests in silver miners and explorers, are likely to follow the same upward trajectory expected for the precious metal.

When the latter is bullish, the market believes that earnings from miners are improving, and as a key stock price driver, enticed traders will exchange shares of these companies on the rise, helping the SLVP ETF provide incremental returns on the market.

This analysis has also shown that SLVP tends to outperform its peer group when the price of silver is affected by bullish sentiment. This is another good reason to be very positive about this ETF, even though past returns are no guarantee of future results.

This stock is a buy, but investors may want to wait before implementing the rating: Under continued pressure from the Fed's “higher for longer” interest rate policy as it appears that inflation still needs time to convince policymakers it is returning to 2% target rate, SLVP stock could be much cheaper compared to the strong upside potential that this analysis has illustrated. The high interest rate environment does not favor silver, but its rival, US Treasuries, as silver does not yield any income, while US Treasuries do because of a predetermined fixed interest rate. As shown, as soon as expectations of a Fed rate cut are clouded by higher-than-expected inflation, the US dollar also rises, and the US currency is also a rival of silver.