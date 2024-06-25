SLVP Still Has Steam, But Better From A Dip

Alberto Abaterusso profile picture
Alberto Abaterusso
1.53K Followers

Summary

  • Reaffirmed Buy rating for iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF due to positive outlook for silver miners and rising silver prices.
  • SLVP outperformed S&P 500, rose 36.45% since last buy recommendation, driven by bullish sentiment on silver stocks.
  • A positive correlation between silver and SLVP indicates the potential for continued growth in this ETF as current macroeconomic conditions and geopolitical factors act as a demand driver of sorts.
  • There is the possibility of a significant low in SLVP stock, increasing the likelihood of hefty returns.

Silver bars 1000 grams pure Silver,business investment and wealth concept.wealth of Silver,3d rendering

Oselote

This Analysis Reaffirms a Buy Rating for iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF

This article reaffirms the Buy rating for the iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF (BATS:SLVP), which was already assigned in

This article was written by

Alberto Abaterusso profile picture
Alberto Abaterusso
1.53K Followers
Alberto holds a Master's degree in Business Economics. During his academic career he acquired an extensive managerial and economic background, with a solid quantitative basis.  He covers all sectors and the different types of stocks. Essentially describes a useful investment strategy that fits the profile of any investor, whether they are dividend investors or interested in a value proposition or growth opportunity.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SLVP ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on SLVP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SLVP
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News