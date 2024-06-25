WANAN YOSSINGKUM

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE:CHMI) currently trades at a yield of over 15%. As always, such income is enticing and worth further inspection, to confirm that it can reliably be paid to investors for the long term.

Realistically, however, I think it's better to view it as a cyclical play, with the current discount to book value presenting a potentially good entry price.

P/B 3Y History (Seeking Alpha)

With uncertainty about the investment strategy in the near-term, CHMI is just a Hold until we get more clarity.

Business Summary

Cherry Hill is a mortgage REIT, meaning its income primarily comes from its investments in real estate mortgages. Rather than originate loans directly, Cherry Hill manages a portfolio of mortgage assets, the main two being residential mortgage-backed securities and mortgage services rights.

Q1 2024 Company Presentation

Typically, the bulk of the portfolio is invested in long-maturity RMBS issues, with marginal adjustments made based on what the manager (Cherry Hill Mortgage Management, LLC) believes will provide the best risk-adjusted returns at that time.

Q1 2024 Form 10Q

The RMBS assets currently consist of Fannie and Freddie issues and as such exhibit good credit quality.

Income Statement (2023 Form 10K)

Both RMBS and MSRs are considered fixed-income investments, but their contribution to earnings (and thus dividends) is a matter of the spread between interest income and expense for the RMBS and servicing fees and costs for the MSRs. As the table above shows, net interest income can be squeezed by interest rate hikes, as the RMBS issues consist of these long-dated, fixed-rate mortgages, while the repurchase agreements they used to finance the RMBS acquisitions are short-term in nature and will increase as rates increase.

The MSRs, meanwhile, maintain a stabler spread between income and expense.

Income Statement (2023 Form 10K)

To mitigate this, the company uses derivatives to hedge against potential losses incurred by rising interest expense, as well as margin calls from the repurchase agreements, which force them to sell assets at a loss in the event of a decline in value. As long-dated fixed-income is the most volatile, the RMBS investments have often experienced this friction from margin calls whenever rates have increased.

Seeking Alpha

Over time, this has prompted Cherry Hill to issue shares to raise liquidity. This has diluted ownership and caused book value per share to decline, likely explaining why the shares currently trade at a discount.

10Y Dividend History (Seeking Alpha)

Consequently, the annual dividend has decreased in the past decade, particularly in the aftermath of COVID and interest hikes, from $2.03 in 2014 to $0.72 in 2023.

Future Outlook

During Q1 earnings, management explained what some of their next steps are. Some of these are good signs, but there are some looming questions that will need time before they can be answered.

Repurchasing Preferred Stock

The company began improving its balance sheet in Q1 through the repurchase of its Series B preferred shares (CHMI.PR.B).

Cash Flow Statement and Balance Sheet (Q1 2024 Form 10Q)

This accounted for about a sixth of the Series B capitalization. As these are fixed-to-floating issues that just switched to their floating rate (SOFR + spread of about 5.9%), the annual yield based on the latest distribution is about $2.80 per share. This has saved Cherry Hill about $831K in annual preferred dividends. Management guided:

As of May 3rd, we have repurchased approximately $9.3 million of Series B Preferred shares and we expect that will continue in the days and months ahead. The repurchase of Series B Preferred shares benefits common shareholders by ultimately reducing the amount we pay for preferred dividends now that the Series B has transitioned to a floating rate, as well as right-sizing our capital structure and putting it more in line with peers. We will continue to work towards stabilizing our equity profile while remaining mindful of our balance sheet strength and our investment portfolio.

So Q2 results should show further repurchases occurring. Assuming rates remain where they are, this is like buying back the preferreds at an 11% yield. It's not a bad return on capital, but it's also worth remembering that, being floating rate issues, they would decline as rates do. The long-term return of these purchases may prove to be less as a result. The Series A issues (CHMI.PR.A), meanwhile, has a fixed dividend and currently yields 8.9%. While the savings would be less in the short term, it would probably be better in the long term.

Neither of these are bad for the common. It improves the cash flow, but it does make me wonder how far into the future management is thinking currently. By that same token, we could also wonder why common shares, yielding 15%, aren't being repurchased.

Leveraging Up with Rates Cuts

Just as leverage has magnified long-term losses for CHMI through the interest expense and margin calls, there is also room for this to work the other way. Analysts in the call asked if the company might raise its leverage, and management explained:

We do believe that at some point in time, the Fed will shift. They kind of, Powell, I think at the last meeting was pretty adamant that he would like to cut rates at some point in time. He perceived that there will be a cut more so than a hike, but he’s highly data dependent. And I think the data will play out in terms of how the curve will play out, as well as how the next steps forward. We were asked if we would increase leverage. I think if we got some bit of certainty, as kind of Jay mentioned, or a little something that we would like to see that really affirms that this, we’re going to be here, but steeper over a longer timeframe, we probably do bring up our leverage.

As the interest rate cycle shows that it will be shifting toward cuts and lower rates, management intends to act on this. While the shares currently trade at a discount to book value, I believe this is the main catalyst for CHMI to deliver positive returns. Consequently, if the Fed affirms that they will be raising rates, we can reasonably believe that CHMI's portfolio will be levered accordingly to ride that wave, representing a potential buying opportunity. There is one cloud over this, however.

Special Committee

Management also discussed a recently formed Special Committee, which was created and empowered by the Board of Directors to review Cherry Hill's investments and "explore strategic alternatives to maximize stockholder value." An analyst in the call asked why such an entity would be created, given that CHMI is positioned to ride the wave of rate cuts. Management was not at liberty to give a clear answer, suggesting that a very different strategy may emerge once the committee's review is complete. To date, no announcement has been made about its decisions or preferences, making the future of Cherry Hill's strategy a mystery.

Conclusion

Similar to other mREITs, Cherry Hill functions like a fixed-income fund in Agency issues, utilizing leverage. While this has been a drag on the company during its history, the current discount to book value represents undervaluation that could reward shareholders as rates are cut. Moreover, management is currently hoping to ride that exact wave by increasing leverage to magnify the returns.

It's a matter of when the Fed starts cutting. It could happen in a month. It could happen in a year. Even if we knew the exact date that this begins, we do not know what priorities the Special Committee will set for CHMI's investments and how this may contradict current expectations about rate cuts for the portfolio.

Until sufficient clarity exists to complete the cyclical thesis, the shares are just a Hold for now.