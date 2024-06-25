World Central Bank Demand For Gold Pushes Metal To New Highs

hernan4429

The Central Banks of the world have altered their behavior over the past few years, and have stepped up their purchases of gold.

In 2022 and 2023 World Central Banks purchased more than 1000 metric tons of gold each year, double their average annual acquisitions over the previous ten years.

World Gold Council

The increase in demand among the World Central Banks continued into 1Q24, as their 290 metric ton acquisition for the quarter is a 12% increase over the average quarterly purchases for 2022 and 2023. It also represents the highest first quarter purchase by central banks since the World Gold Council (WGC) began collecting data in 2000.

With annual gold production of roughly 3000 metric tons, central banks have acquired 1/3 of world gold production since 2022.

Statista

Strong Central Bank Gold Demand To Continue

In a recently released survey by the WGC covering 69 Global Central Banks, 81% said they expected central bank gold holdings to increase over the next twelve months. This is up from 71% in 2023, and is the highest reading in the six years the survey has been taken.

World Gold Council

The top ten reasons among the respondents for holding gold are:

Long-term store of value/inflation hedge 88% Performance during time of crisis 82% Effective portfolio diversifier 76% No default risk 72% Historical position 71% Highly liquid asset 65% Serves as a geopolitical diversifier 65% Concerns about systemic financial risks 53% Lack of political risk 47% Serves as valuable collateral 46%.

Curiously, while 81% of central banks expect total gold holdings among the group to increase, only 29% of the central banks expect that they themselves will increase their holdings. Fully 68% of central banks expect that their gold holdings to remain the same, while 3% anticipate a decline in their gold positions.

World Gold Council

Divergence Between Advanced Economies and Emerging Economies

Part of the explanation for why 81% of central banks expect the group to increase their gold holdings while only 29% say that they themselves will increase their holdings can be seen in the divergence in responses between Central Banks from Advanced Economies (AE) and Central Banks from Emerging Markets and Developing Economies (EMDE).

Both groups have similar responses to 8 of the 10 reasons for a central bank to hold gold, but there is a large divergence in two of the reasons.

“Concerns about systemic financial risks” is only cited by 33% of the AE central banks as an issue, but is a reason among 62% of the EMDE central banks for expanding gold holdings.

“Lack of political risk” is cited by 33% of the AE central banks, but is a benefit to 54% of the EMDE central banks for their increased bullion purchases.

Clearly, the EMDE central banks are worried about systemic financial risk and political risk.

One doesn’t need to look far to see why. The invasion of Ukraine in early 2022 changed the landscape of the global financial system and the political risks to central banks. The devastating financial sanctions imposed on Russia by the western economies showed a need for diversification away from dollars among these emerging economies. In particular, the rare step by the US Treasury of freezing Russia’s dollar holdings under sanctions imposed on the Central Bank of Russia and the Russian government motivated EMDE central banks to move more of their foreign exchange reserves into gold.

BRICS are Leading the Way

A major subset of the EMDE central banks is BRICS, which is an intergovernmental organization formed in 2009 by the largest emerging market economies of Brazil, Russia, India and China, and joined by South Africa in 2010.

They are all members of the G20, which represents the 20 largest economies of the world. The original BRICS represent 31% of the GDP of the G20 countries.

BRICS is an offset to the G7, which is a major subset of the AE central banks, and combined represent 52% of the GDP of the G20.

China, as the largest member of BRICS, has been the top buyer of gold since 2022. Through April 2024, they have acquired more than 300 tonnes of gold over the preceding 18 months. This represents a 16% increase in their gold reserves.

Trading Economics/WGC

In addition to central bank acquisitions, there has been a lot of retail and institutional demand for gold in China as well, as many are shunning traditional investments like real estate and stocks, and are turning to gold instead.

Russia is unique, in that they significantly increased their gold reserves in 2020, perhaps anticipating additional sanctions being imposed on them. They had already moved away from dollar reserves following their annexation of Crimea in 2014, when they were first confronted with economic sanctions.

Nonetheless, they are the world’s fifth-largest owner of gold reserves, with 2,350 tonnes, one notch above China.

Trading Economics/WGC

India has also significantly increased their gold holdings since the beginning of 2022. Their bullion has grown by 49 tonnes, or 6.5%. In addition, India has a large demand for gold from their retail sector, as 66% of their gold consumption is used for jewelry.

Trading Economics/WGC

Brazil virtually doubled their gold holdings in 2021, as they rose from 67 tonnes to 130 tonnes.

Trading Economics/WGC

In terms of the world’s largest owners of gold reserves, BRICS countries hold three of the top 10 spots, with Russia at number 5, China at number 6 and India at number 9.

World Gold Council

Gold Purchases Financed With Treasury Bond Sales

China has financed their gold purchases by selling US Treasury Bonds.

At one time, as recently as 2010, China was the largest owner in the world of US Treasury Bonds, as they held $1.2 trillion of the securities. The Federal Reserve was the number two owner in the world then, with $1.1 trillion in Treasury Bond holdings.

China’s Treasury Bond position peaked in 2013 at $1.3 trillion, but they have been net sellers ever since.

Their Treasury Bond holdings have been cut dramatically recently, as their gold purchases have increased. Since China’s splurge on gold began in 2022, they have sold almost $300 billion in US Treasury bonds. Their Treasury positions now stand at $770 billion.

As a percent of foreign exchange reserves, China’s Treasury securities have fallen to 32%, while their gold holdings have risen to a high of almost 5%.

IMF

The same trend can be seen among all the China bloc central banks, which through their recent acquisitions have seen their gold reserves grow to 7% of foreign exchange reserves.

The US bloc of central banks have maintained a relatively steady level of gold reserves at 20% of foreign exchange reserves.

Recent Central Bank Demand For Gold has Created A Divergence Between Spot Price And Fair Value

The resurgence in demand for gold from the World Central Banks has caused the spot price of gold to rise to the all-time high of $2,425 per ounce in May.

While experiencing a slight 3.8% retracement to the current level of $2,333 per ounce, gold is still up 13.1% YTD.

Gold is also up 28% since the beginning of 2022, when the spike in central bank gold purchases began.

The recent gains in the price of gold, however, have caused a divergence with the modeled theoretical value of gold. Bloomberg has created a regression-based model for the value of gold, utilizing traditional factors affecting gold prices such as real rates and the value of the dollar. The model has closely tracked the price of gold since 2019, until recently.

Bloomberg

What is interesting is that while the value of the dollar has been strong, gold prices have continued to rise. Historically, gold and the dollar have had an inverse relationship, so when the dollar rises, gold normally falls. A weak dollar would cause gold to rise.

The divergence has occurred because while the dollar has strengthened, gold has also rallied. This means that the spot price of gold (XAUUSD:CUR) is now $518 per ounce above the Bloomberg model, or 28% overvalued.

It appears that the renewed central bank demand for gold will cause this gap to persist. In part this may be because central banks are not price sensitive and are increasing their holdings for policy reasons, not value.

This is not unlike the Quantitative Easing period, when central banks were buying government bonds as a component of their monetary policy, which drove bond yields to record lows and bond prices to new highs.

Conclusion

World Central Banks have doubled their purchases of gold since 2022, and the increase in central bank demand will continue.

BRICS countries, along with other emerging market central banks, have been the drivers, as they look to diversify their foreign exchange reserves away from the US dollar.

The geopolitical risks exposed by Western government sanctions on Russia have been a motivating factor, among others, to diversify their foreign exchange reserves into gold.

The policy decision of central banks to increase gold holdings, without regard to value, will cause the price of gold to continue to climb to new highs.